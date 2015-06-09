Country Bedroom Ideas

Got a yen for farm living? An affinity for casual comforts? A love of simple spaces that invite lingering? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might discover that country style is the style for you. Today's country is less cluttered and more streamlined than its previous incarnations. The style's easygoing elements are well-suited to creating serene country bedroom designs ranging in attitude from carefree to chic. Because country bedrooms feature amassed-through-the-ages appeal, it's simple to create bedrooms that reflect your personal design aesthetic and your personality. Though country style is adaptable, there are some basic design strategies, elements, and decorations that you will want to keep in mind when creating a country bedroom.

Set the Stage

Image zoom

Whether your home is a brand-new Georgian, a midcentury modern ranch, or a 19th-century farmhouse, its interiors can accommodate country bedrooms when style-apt backdrops are in place. If you like light and airy looks, add white-painted beaded board panels or tongue-and-groove boards to ceiling and walls. If your tastes run toward warm and cozy, opt for rough-hewn beams and walls covered with salvaged barn boards. Prefer something more modern? Dress bedroom walls with horizontally set unstained pine planks or paint walls a neutral hue. Install substantial but plainly profiled moldings and make them stand out by staining or painting them a different tone than adjoining walls. Lay random-plank oak or reclaimed heart pine floors; or, since farm living is about making do with what you have, give worn floorboards a lift with coats of white or black paint. Whenever possible, incorporate architectural details that promote been-around-awhile character.

Pick Primative Patinas

Image zoom

Successful country bedrooms come about when you decorate with things you have on hand, inherited and found furnishings, and repurposed objects that contribute fetching, functional forms. Use antiquities and just plain old stuff in new ways to fashion collected appeal. Build a headboard out of salvaged barn doors. Stack weathered crates as nightstands. Top a painted dresser with a shiny new slab of marble. Use weathered trunks, armoires, and pie safes to amplify a bedroom's storage capacity. Keep interest high by incorporating various furniture finishes: Think of arrangements that combine freshly painted dressers, cupboards with distressed patinas, and polished mahogany sleigh beds. When you're shopping flea markets and yard sales, look for country-style iron, brass, or four-poster bedsteads or shapely old headboards that can be updated with paint or upholstery fabric. Pick up rural relics, such as farm-stand signs, enamelware pitchers, wooden dough bowls, barnyard figures, milking stools, printed grain sacks, and egg, harvest, and tobacco baskets, to further country appeal.

Country Color Schemes

Image zoom

Country colors run the gamut from dusty colonial hues and patriotic palettes to modern schemes featuring refreshingly natural shades. Since the look is collected, you'll want to limit the number of patterns and colors to keep the bedroom from becoming too busy. Fabric patterns that work especially well in country bedrooms include botanical prints, buffalo checks, smaller checks, ticking stripes, and understated plaids. Introduce old-timey texture by dressing beds in chenille spreads, matelasse coverlets, vintage blankets, and/or hand-stitched quilts. Homemade objects deserve a place in down-home country bedrooms so bring in monogrammed shams, needlework throw pillows and seat covers, and old-fashioned braided and hooked rugs. Weave in family-rendered paintings and handicrafts to create a country bedroom that reflects a rural outlook in a highly individualized way.

