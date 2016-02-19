Dreamy Canopies
Top Billing
A custom-made canopy tops off a grand four-post bed. The tailor-made piece fits the bed like a glove and the scalloped edge mimics the curve of the upholstered headboard. The tan canopy contrasts with the dark linens and wood bed frame
The Stripes Have It
Soothing neutrals are given a punch with texture and stripes. Fabric billows over this plush day bed and echoes the striped wall. The fabric is tied with tassels at various points on the bed frame, giving the canopy volume.
Sleep Tight
Send yourself to dreamland in a soft and soothing bedroom. Misty aqua walls surround the room with a calm aura. A canopy of opaque white linen curtains the four-post bed with a cloud-like grace. Dark maple floors, antique furniture and plantation shutters finish off the rich look.
Pretty in Pink & Blue & Yellow
With such a striking color palette, a solid white canopy would be lost amongst the colorful pillows and linens. A carved ceiling medallion holds the lacy curtain in place. The focal point canopy is smartly finished with an antique chandelier.
Simple Solution
A bare metal bed frame is softened with a length of organza. The sheer material is gracefully draped around the frame. Such a simple touch makes it easy to re-drape or change out the fabric.
Curtain Call
No canopy bed? No problem. A system of rods suspended from the ceiling is a great impostor. Crisp panels are hung from the four corners and are mobile along the rods, just like curtains. The rods are painted to match the picture frames on the wall below. The white canopy enhances the airy feel of the white bedding.
Sweep the Floor
Canopies can also be more structured, as with these tapestry curtains that graze the floor. The fabric is weightier and the panels are narrower to maintain balance with the bed's delicate wood frame.
Tropical Take-Home
Mosquito netting is a sleeping essential in tropical environs. The wispy canopies keep bugs out but let breezes in. In more temperate climates, the style is more aesthetic than functional. In this space, the mosquito netting canopy keeps with the tropical theme of the room.
Boxed-In
For a less lavish look, opt for a more diminutive canopy that cascades around a bed's headboard. To create the look, a wood valance was built to extend from the wall. White sheers were mounted to the interior of the boxy valance. The canopy ties in with the room's country French style and yellow and blue color scheme.
History Repeats Itself
Originally, canopies served the practical purpose of blocking chilly drafts. Furnaces now regulate temperature, but canopies can still evoke a cozy feel. Draped silk cocoons this bed and flows to the floor for a snug sleeping space.
Architectural Emphasis
A sloped ceiling and beams create an upward focus in this bedroom. The mosquito netting canopy draws the eye up from the bed to the grand ceiling. The sheer fabric also softens the angular lines of the architecture.
Princess Perfect
An intricately detailed bed can stand on its own four feet, but a sheer canopy is the icing on this confection. The delicate fabric has a blush tinge to match the walls and bed linens. A limitedcolor palette ensures the beautiful carved bed and luxurious linens don't get the attention due them.
Field of Neutrals
Consistency creates a polished and refined look. Neutrals with yellow undertones color this room with a sunny, but understated glow. The soaring canopy drapes emphasize the ceiling height and match the window treatments.
Natural Beauty
Surrounded by windows, this canopy bed has a sweeping 360-degree view of nature. Plants and an earthy color scheme bring an organic feel to the space. The black canopy bed grounds the airy space and the style lends an Eastern look.
Grand in Green
A room all in green is quite the decorating feat. But the look is pulled off in style with layers of texture and pattern and shades of green with yellow undertones, yielding a warm impression. The canopy is styled to mimic another window.
Bed of Roses
A country look gets a sophisticated update with a vintage rose print canopy. Blue from the bed and quilt is picked up in the fabric to coordinate the look. Pink and white touches round out the room for a country-chic style.
Sheer Elegance
This glamorous canopy bed takes advantage of the room's soaring ceiling. The wrap of sheer curtains turns the bed into a cozy island in the clouds. The subtly iridescent fabric sparkles in the shifting light.
Simple Project, Dramatic Results
Fabric panels are mounted to the ceiling with a few nails for a DIY canopy that frames an elegant bed ensemble. Blue trim frames the white fabric and also matches accessories found throughout the room.
Spicy Flare
Pairing spicy colors with crisp whites is a surefire way to concoct an eye-catching design. Sheer panels were hung from a circular rod above the bed. Note how the tear drop design from the pillows is repeated on the sheers. The foot of the bed is crowned with a richly patterned duvet to break up the white.
Upward Slope
A steeply sloped ceiling presents a decorating challenge. The angled ceiling leaves no room for a full-fledged canopy. But this faux-canopy gives the impression of the real deal. Striped fabric extends up from behind the bed and follows the angle of the ceiling. The canopy is nailed into place above the foot of the bed and an extra foot of fabric hangs down to create the canopy edge.
Starting in the Middle
The beauty of canopies is their versatility. Rather than being mounted at the headboard, this canopy is suspended from the ceiling above the middle of the bed. The lacy canopy drapes down and over both sides of the daybed for a romantic look.
Puddles of Fabric
A pool of material is a dramatic finish to even the simplest white canopy drapes. The extra length creates a flowing, organic line against the structure of the four-post bed. When pooling drapes, ensure the extra material is safely out of the traffic pattern.
Afternoon Nap
A daybed tucked away in a corner is the perfect spot for a mid-day snooze. Coordinating fabrics make the space as pretty as it is functional. A full canopy in coral and green plaid conceals the bed. Throw pillows in similar hues serve as a backrest so the daybed makes a comfortable couch.
Reaching Out
Bold red walls are broken up with a white canopy that extends across the ceiling, over the bed. Tie backs hold the canopy curtains in place, but can be removed to allow the curtains to extend over the sides of the bed.
Highlighting Beauty
A humble bed frame is brought to the forefront with a lacy canopy. Frothy fabric, hung from the ceiling, surrounds the bed, showcasing the scaled-down sleigh bed design. The canopy also draws attention to the room's height and thick crown molding.
Hats Off
What more appropriate way to top off a regal bedroom than with a crown-inspired canopy? The corona is draped with fabric that spreads to the four corners of the bed. The royal theme is carried with rich trim and tassels, antique furniture and accessories.
More Than Minimal
Canopies span an array of decorating styles. The modern, clean lines of this pencil-post bed are softened with yards of gossamer draped over the top. A gentle gathering of curtains are tied back at the headboard. For a touch of color, a purple rug was brought in to contrast the black and white bed ensemble.
Grand Traditions
An elaborate bed deserves an elaborate finish. This bed is crowned with a lined tester top. The tightly shirred white fabric is anchored with a center rosette. Absent hanging panels, the gracefully carved posts are shown in all their glory. The draping white bedspread and skirted table further reflect the stately motif.