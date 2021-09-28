These Best-Selling Bed Sheets Deliver 'Hotel-Type Luxury' for Just $36
Have you ever wondered why you sleep so soundly while you're vacationing at a hotel? There are two possibilities: You're either less stressed or you're sleeping on some seriously good bed linens. Chances are it's the super-soft sheets. Thousands of Amazon shoppers looking to recreate a similar sleep sanctuary are replacing their bedding for the Mellanni 1800 Collection Microfiber Sheets that have tons of five-star ratings, deliver "hotel-type luxury," and are on sale for $36.
Made with a double-brushed microfiber material, these bedsheets feel snug and warm in the winter while wicking away moisture in the summer. Yes, it's a versatile bed sheet set that can be used all year round. The sheets have a "silky smooth," soft exterior that feels nice to the touch, and the fabric is wrinkle- and stain-resistant. Plus, the sheets are durable enough to last through laundering without any shrinking—just wash on cold and tumble dry on low for best results.
Buy It: Mellanni 1800 Collection Microfiber Sheets, $36 (originally $43), Amazon
The Mellanni sheet set provides a solid foundation for creating the ultimate hotel experience at home. The package comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, making the set easy to mix and match with sheets you already have in the linen closet. Just throw on a duvet cover or a quilt, and your bed is ready for cooler weather. Additionally, the fitted sheet set has a deep-pocket design with an elastic hem made to fit thick mattresses up to 16 inches.
"I have to say these are the absolute best sheets I've ever had," writes one Amazon shopper. "My husband and I always get so irritated with sheets because they look like they fit perfectly when you first put them on the bed, but once you lay down, the corners of the sheets end up coming off. I decided to try these and ordered the extra-deep pockets and I have to say these are amazing! Not only are they soft, but they don't slide off the corners of the mattress, they don't wrinkle, and they save a lot of time when it comes to making up the bed."
The versatile bed sheets are available in 13 size options ranging from twin to California king, and come with unique feature options, like extra-deep pockets for beds with mattress toppers. The sheet set is available in 44 colors and prints too, so you can decorate multiple rooms in the same palette or get different style options for each bed.
Shoppers are huge fans of these sheets, saying they are "the only sheets you'll ever need" and "by far the best value out there." It's no wonder the sheets are an Amazon best-seller and have more than 187,500 five-star ratings. That's impressive!
"Every bed in my home is laden with these sheets—when you find something you like, buy one in every color," writes one Amazon shopper. "These sheets are great because they are soft, light, and most importantly they breathe … These are some of the best sheets you can get."
