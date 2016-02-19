Master Bedroom Ideas
Consider Comfort
Leap into a beautifully dressed bed, and you'll land squarely in the lap of luxury. Think of a bedstead as a canvas and the linens and pillows as your brushstrokes. Here, silvery gray walls and a velvet-upholstered headboard inspire this marvelous medley of pictorial, animal print, quilted, and patterned pillows showcased on top of a white sheet, turned over a charcoal gray coverlet. Asparagus green touches energize the monochromatic scheme.
Balance Comfort and Style
You want your bedroom to be comfortable, but attractive, too. Designer Nathan Turner explains how you can achieve both.
Master Bedroom Fireplace
If you're remodeling, install a gas-fueled or wood-burning fireplace in a way that allows you to enjoy flickering flames when you're under the sheets, seated in a comfy chair, or soaking in the tub. Though any fireplace is a welcome master bedroom addition, consider setting a hearth near eye-level so it can be seen from the bedroom's every corner and from the adjoining bathroom.
Top Master Bedroom Ideas to Steal
Watch and follow these top tips for creating a beautiful master bedroom.
Create Collected Appeal
Every master bedroom should reflect the tastes, lifestyles, and travels of those who occupy the space. So forget matchy-matchy masters; bring in things you've gathered over the years to create a haven that fits both of your styles. Make the composition cohesive by repeating metal and wood finishes, colors, and fabric patterns; introduce a variety of shimmering, plush, and woven textiles to keep interest and comfort levels high.
Think Pretty and Practical
Tuck a vintage writing desk or dressing table next to your bed to gain benefits aplenty. Choose a furniture piece that supplies a graceful silhouette, generous storage, and a top that accommodates beauty potions, a bedside lamp, and chic accessories. Move in a stylish seat and a shaggy rug to finely finish your just-for-me preparation station.
Luxe Cues
Take a cue from these luxe bedrooms to create your own amazing bedroom.
Bedroom Storage
Got a yen for streamlined bedrooms equipped with generous storage and display space? Like the idea of an alcove bed? You can have both when you erect a three-sided storage system that protrudes from a wall and creates a central niche. Match the unit's wood and/or finish with the room's doors and woodwork; boost the fabulous factor by upholstering the alcove's back wall with ultra-suede or leather squares.
Color for Master Bedrooms
Hot pink is likely the first thing you notice in this master bedroom. But look a little deeper and you'll see how secondary design elements contribute to the room's overall appeal. Neutral backdrops, including the checked wallpaper, a striped area rug, textural upholstery fabrics, and white bedding, let pinks stand out without disrupting the peace.
Perfectly Blend
Include elements from diverse decorating styles to fashion personality-plus master retreats. Turn the tide on traditional designs by starting with classic bedsteads and drapery panels and adding in fanciful forms like rock-crystal lamp bases and a spiraling glass chandelier. Keep an eye out for progressive pieces like the bench at the end of the bed: The conventional seat takes a fashion-forward step thanks to its leather upholstery and acrylic plastic legs.
Cultivate Calm
Pick a peaceable palette and refined furnishings to fashion a perennially serene scene. Start with an analogous scheme (neighboring hues on the color wheel), such as blue and green. Quietly distribute the soothing shades as wallpaper on an accent wall, painted furniture finishes, and softly colored textiles. Layer in gilded patinas and silvery chandeliers to give the understated design a glamorous lift.
Take a Seat
Sitting areas, whether a hearthside conversation grouping, an adjacent outdoor room, or a reading chair tucked into a corner, turn a bedroom into an all-inclusive getaway. Include stylish upholstered chairs, oversize ottomans, and a coffee or end table for holding books, drinks, and laptop computers or tablets. If possible, anchor the grouping with a rug to immediately define the sitting area and separate it from the sleeping space.
Have a Blast
Create a master bedroom that instigates smiles morning, noon, and night. Fashion a free-thinking boudoir using objects that are both unexpected and utilitarian. Move in woolly ottomans to serve as end-of-the bed benches and hang an attention-grabbing fixture to draw the eye high. Opt for monochromatic backdrops (such as pale pink walls and draperies) that cede center stage to your fab finds.
Relax in Style
Set aside a cozy spot for curling up with bestsellers, magazines, or tablets. Furnish the spot with a comfortable and commodious chair that invites lingering. Add a standing lamp that directs a properly bright reading light over your shoulder and onto the page. Move in an end table to keep drinks, remote controls, and reading materials at hand.
Neutral Bedroom Ideas
This master bedroom limits furnishings and minimizes color to put the focus on the room's finer things. Create easy-on-the-eye elegance by using white or a pale, neutral hue as your primary color. Mix in silver-threaded upholstery fabrics, white chandeliers and lamp shades, mercury glass lamp bases, chic furniture profiles, touches of black, and a single accent color (in this case blue) to direct attention around the room.
Focus Your Attention
Old-world patinas, furniture profiles, and fabric patterns fashion elegantly appointed master bedrooms. Relying on a low-key scheme of olive, cream, and gray, this master bedroom captivates thanks to a diverse array of fabrics, finishes, and furnishings that advance a collected outlook. When creating a similar room, use different shades of your main colors and sparingly introduce just one or two new hues to enhance the view.
Reinterpret a Look
Think outside of the box when taking a cue from European bedroom designs. Do like these homeowners did: Create a modern translation of an old-world style. Checks in varying scales, unfussy fabrics, and charming cottage wallpaper emit country French rhythms, but due to the elements' simple lines and refreshing colors the boudoir sports up-to-the-minute appeal.