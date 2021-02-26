9 Best Comforters on Amazon For Hotel-Quality Sleep Every Night

Snuggling up under a thick, cozy comforter is literally what dreams are made of. There's nothing quite like the warmth and plushness of a soft comforter to help you drift off to sleep. And as far as bedding essentials go, your comforter is one of the biggest factors in creating the ideal space for deep, restorative sleep, so it's important to find the right one.
According to experts, finding a comforter that fits your personal preferences and body temperature is crucial. "The comfort and temperature management provided by comforters can help lull the body into peaceful homeostasis to allow for proper temperature regulation throughout the night," says Joshua Tal, Ph.D., a sleep and health psychologist and advisor to Idle Group, a mattress company that owns Idle Sleep.
Tal notes that the body naturally likes to be around 65 to 69 degrees Fahrenheit while you're asleep in bed. Any hotter or colder and you might end up tossing and turning most of the night. Keep in mind that comforters are measured by their fill power, or the size and quality of the stuffing inside. Think about it like this: The higher the fill power, the fluffier and warmer a comforter will be.
The best comforter for you will depend on the season and climate of where you live. Here are a few other things to consider when shopping for a comforter:
Ready to start shopping for the best comforters on Amazon? Take a peek at what's to come:
Discover the luxury and comfort that only down filling can provide with the Cosybay duvet. This thick, heavyweight comforter is ideal for chilly nights, providing snuggly warmth from a blend of goose and duck feathers. The fill is designed to keep cold air out so you can sleep through the night. The feather and down filling is also naturally breathable so you won't overheat during the night. This comforter is made with a cotton shell and features a box-stitch construction, which ensures that the filling remains even throughout the comforter.
Buy It: Cosybay Quilted Goose Duck Down Comforter, $90 (originally $130), Amazon
Quality comforters sometimes come with a high price tag, but Utopia Bedding offers hotel standards at half the cost. This under-$35 down alternative comforter is filled with microfiber materials that retain warmth but remain comfortable enough for sleepers in warmer climates. This bed comforter has earned more than 44,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who call it a "cloud-like duvet" and say it's the reason they "haven't left [the] bed in three days." It has a filling weight of 350 grams per square meter (GSM), making it ideal for cool to slightly warmer temperatures.
Buy It: Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet, $23 (originally $35), Amazon
Brooklinen is perhaps best known for bed sheets, but the brand's alternative-down comforter makes a great choice, too. Featuring a cotton sateen shell and a baffle box construction, the comforter is stuffed with a shaved microfiber filling that's the equivalent to 700 fill power. It's also extremely lightweight at just over three pounds, making it the lightest comforter on this list. And you don't have to worry about running hot during the night. Brooklinen shoppers call it a "hot sleeper's dream" that feels like "sleeping under a cloud, in a hug, in a pile of feathers" but without the down.
Buy It: Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter, ($249, Amazon)
For supreme warmth and coziness, go for a goose down comforter with tons of fluff. This Egyptian Cotton Factory comforter is made with goose down filling, which gives it that coveted "floofy" height. And with a fill power of about 750, you can be sure that this comforter will make you feel like you're sleeping at a hotel. It's both luxurious and practical, with body temperature regulation to prevent sweating and long-lasting durability. This comforter is also certified by the Responsible Down Standard, which ensures the animals involved in the process were treated humanely.
Buy It: Egyptian Cotton Factory Goose Down Comforter, ($140, Amazon)
The Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Comforter is a bestseller on Amazon for many reasons. For starters, it's less than half the price of goose or duck down comforters, yet it's still super warm, nicely weighted, and easy to clean. It has nearly 60,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its quality and comfortable warmth. It has a simple box-stitch construction that's filled with microfiber materials to keep you toasty warm. Shoppers especially love that, unlike some other comforters, this one can be thrown directly into the washing machine! Just use cold water and air dry for best results.
Buy It: Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Comforter, ($30, Amazon)
If you love feeling warm and cozy, but hate waking up in a puddle of sweat, a comforter made with cooling or breathable materials is your best bet. The Buffy Breeze Comforter is one of the best cooling duvets on Amazon, according to dozens of shoppers who say it's "perfect for hot sleepers." The unique design is made entirely with eucalyptus, which naturally aids in regulating body temperature. Because both the shell and filling are made with cooling eucalyptus fibers, it allows for nice airflow, making it feel both cool and soft on the skin.
Buy It: Buffy Breeze Comforter, ($179, Amazon)
If you've ever experienced sneezing, itchy eyes, or even skin irritation during the night, you're not alone. Nearly 30% of Americans suffer from these kinds of symptoms at bedtime, and more often than not, your bedding is to blame, according to the Sleep Foundation. That's where hypoallergenic comforters come in. Made with soft synthetic feathers and a hypoallergenic shell, the Sleep Restoration Down Alternative Comforter can help with symptoms caused by dust build-up, mold, or mildew. However, the best thing you can do to minimize dust mites and pollen is to wash your bedding regularly. This comforter stands out because it can be thrown in the washer and dryer for sneeze-free results.
Buy It: Sleep Restoration Down Alternative Comforter, $42 (originally $70), Amazon
Immerse yourself in absolute softness with this Puredown duvet comforter. Its cotton shell is stuffed with down and feathers with an 800 fill power, giving you a fluffier loft than any other comforter on this list. Although it has a good amount of height and fill, its baffle-box construction maintains smoothness and prevents clusters from getting stuck on the corners, so you can enjoy it without fluffing it up each night. Shoppers say this comforter makes their bed "dangerously comfortable" due to its lightweight feel, breathable warmth, and quality exterior that prevents feathers from escaping.
Buy It: Puredown All-Season Quilted Duvet Comforter, ($116, Amazon)
This seven-piece comforter set from Madison Park includes everything you need to make your bedroom or guest room picture-perfect. For just over $100, you'll get a soft polyester-filled comforter, three throw pillows, two shams, and a bedskirt, all with beautifully coordinated colors and designs. The machine-washable comforter is made with wrinkle-resistant materials and has a brushed polyester texture for an elegant appearance. It also comes in five color options, so you can match it to your bedroom decor.
Buy It: Madison Park Palmer 7-Piece Comforter Set, $106 (originally $169), Amazon