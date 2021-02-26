9 Best Comforters on Amazon For Hotel-Quality Sleep Every Night

For supreme warmth and coziness, go for a goose down comforter with tons of fluff. This Egyptian Cotton Factory comforter is made with goose down filling, which gives it that coveted "floofy" height. And with a fill power of about 750, you can be sure that this comforter will make you feel like you're sleeping at a hotel. It's both luxurious and practical, with body temperature regulation to prevent sweating and long-lasting durability. This comforter is also certified by the Responsible Down Standard, which ensures the animals involved in the process were treated humanely.

Buy It: Egyptian Cotton Factory Goose Down Comforter, ($140, Amazon)