6 Best Bamboo Sheets for Luxurious Sleep, According to Hundreds of Rave Reviews

Snuggling into bed at the end of a long day is one of life's simple pleasures, and a quality set of sheets can make it even more satisfying. Bedding should be soft and cozy yet breathable enough to keep you cool during the night. Recently, bamboo sheets have gained popularity for their ability to check every box. Featuring a lightweight, silky feel, bamboo bedding wicks away moisture and resists odors, so it's an excellent choice for hot sleepers. Plus, bamboo sheets are hypoallergenic, inhibiting dust mites, bacteria, and other allergens that can cause irritation and interfere with peaceful sleep.

Bamboo bed sheets are woven using eco-friendly materials derived from bamboo plants. This natural renewable resource grows quickly and requires less water or fertilizers than other crops like cotton. When shopping for bamboo sheets, pay attention to specifics on how the fabric is made. The best bamboo sheets are made from 100% bamboo (not a blend), and those with a sateen weave will usually feel softer than twill bamboo sheets.