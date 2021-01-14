6 Best Bamboo Sheets for Luxurious Sleep, According to Hundreds of Rave Reviews
This silky-soft bedding is hypoallergenic and easy on the environment, too.
Snuggling into bed at the end of a long day is one of life's simple pleasures, and a quality set of sheets can make it even more satisfying. Bedding should be soft and cozy yet breathable enough to keep you cool during the night. Recently, bamboo sheets have gained popularity for their ability to check every box. Featuring a lightweight, silky feel, bamboo bedding wicks away moisture and resists odors, so it's an excellent choice for hot sleepers. Plus, bamboo sheets are hypoallergenic, inhibiting dust mites, bacteria, and other allergens that can cause irritation and interfere with peaceful sleep.
Bamboo bed sheets are woven using eco-friendly materials derived from bamboo plants. This natural renewable resource grows quickly and requires less water or fertilizers than other crops like cotton. When shopping for bamboo sheets, pay attention to specifics on how the fabric is made. The best bamboo sheets are made from 100% bamboo (not a blend), and those with a sateen weave will usually feel softer than twill bamboo sheets.
If sustainability is your focus, bamboo lyocell sheets are made through a more environmentally friendly process than bamboo viscose or rayon, but you'll likely pay more. In general, bamboo sheets tend to be a bit more expensive than basic bedding options like linen or cotton, but for many, their luxurious feel is worth the splurge. Our top six picks for the best bamboo sheets are based on rave reviews from hundreds (or in some cases, thousands) of happy shoppers. Snag one of these sets to experience the softness and comfort for yourself.
Stay comfortable and dry all night long with these luxuriously soft, cooling bamboo sheets. One of the thousands of 5-star reviewers calls them "one of the softest sets I've ever slept on." The moisture-wicking fabric keeps night sweats at bay, ensuring you sleep soundly throughout the night.
Free of irritating chemical or synthetic fibers, these organic bamboo sheets are perfect for those with sensitive skin. The already silky-soft sateen texture is designed to soften with each wash while resisting wrinkles and static electricity. Available in 12 colors, the sheet set features 16-inch-deep pockets and a durable weave to ward off rips in the fabric.
Cariloha sheets are specially woven using viscose fibers made from bamboo for a supremely soft yet durable texture. The cool fabric helps your body better regulate temperature throughout the night, keeping you stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The sheets are machine-washable and come in five soothing colors.
These budget-friendly bamboo sheets are a bestseller on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating out of more than 57,000 reviews. Available in more than 40 unique colors, each set comes with four pillowcases along with one flat sheet and one fitted sheet. The soft, breathable fabric can be machine-washed and emerges from the dryer wrinkle-free.
Made from 100% bamboo rayon, this 300-thread-count sheet set has an ultra-soft sateen weave. One reviewer writes, "These sheets are pure luxury! Silky, soft, light, and airy. I won't sleep with anything else!" The breathable fabric helps you sleep comfortably, and deep pockets make it easy to fit the sheet over extra-thick mattresses.
Nearly 2,000 shoppers gave these bamboo lyocell sheets a perfect 5-star rating for their softness and cooling abilities. The smooth sateen texture can be compared to that of 1,000-thread-count cotton sheets. Sustainably made using 100% organic bamboo, the hypoallergenic sheets can be machine-washed on cold. They come in 11 colors, including two striped designs.
