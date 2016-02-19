DIY projects for bedroom furniture can save you a lot of money. Be cost efficient while amping up the bedroom colors with a DIY headboard.

Cut a piece of plywood to desired size (ours fits a queen bed). Gently clean the boards with a damp cloth, but don’t scrub or sand away the weathered character. Cut boards as needed, and nail them to cover the plywood. For the whitewash finish, we diluted 1/3 cup white paint with 1/2 cup water and brushed on the mixture. When dry, we taped off boards and created color blocks using a blue spruce hue. The soothing shade works perfectly in a bedroom, and the color blocks add a modern touch to the piece. Screw the headboard into studs in your wall, or hang with wood cleats.

DIY Tip: Look for barn boards at architectural salvage shops, or ask around a rural community and you might get some for free.