Make Your Bed in Seconds with this Simple Hack

So when I heard about a comforter that promised to keep my bedding in position, making it easier for me to put my bed together every morning, I had to learn more. The Covermade Comforter System looks like a classic comforter. The plush blanket is made of breathable cotton with a sateen finish, and comes in ten color options including white, almond butter, twilight, and plum. It's available in three standard sizes (twin, full/queen, and king) with matching pillow shams available for purchase separately. But travel to the foot of the bed, and you'll see that's where the design really differs from your average comforter.