38 DIY Headboard Ideas for a Low-Cost Bedroom Refresh

Look to carpet for more than just flooring purposes. You can also use it to fabricate a headboard. Cut a pattern from kraft paper in your desired size and shape. Trace the pattern onto plywood, and cut using a jigsaw. Sand, prime, and paint the edges of the plywood using semigloss latex paint, and let dry. Place carpet tiles on the plywood, allowing them to overhang all sides of the plywood. Use adhesive caulk to secure the carpet tiles one at a time to the plywood, and let dry. Use a sharp utility knife to cut the carpet tiles to the shape of the plywood. Use a rubber mallet to nail in large nailheads 1 inch from the edge and around the sides and top. Hang the headboard at the desired height using a cleat.

Editor's Tip: Place a second piece of clean, dry plywood or another heavy object on top of the carpet tiles to weigh them down as the adhesive dries. To care for the headboard, clean with a vacuum attachment to remove dust.