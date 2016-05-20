38 DIY Headboard Ideas for a Low-Cost Bedroom Refresh
DIY Headboard with Wood Trim
When used in creative ways, inexpensive materials can create a custom DIY headboard that looks way pricier than it is. This beautiful wood headboard, for example, was crafted using door and window trim that cost just $90 at a home center. Using a miter saw, cut the ends of the casing pieces at a 45-degree angle. On a piece of plywood cut to the width of your bed, arrange the white-painted and unfinished casing to create an alternating pattern. Secure the pieces with wood glue and add flat trim around the top and sides to form a frame. Attach the headboard to the wall behind the bed by screwing it into at least one wall stud.
Tapestry DIY Headboard
Add bohemian-inspired style to your bedroom with this easy DIY headboard idea. Drape a colorful tapestry behind your bed to create an eye-catching statement. You can use a simple curtain rod to mount the tapestry, or for a more eclectic look, fashion your own rod using birch logs. To avoid damaging the fabric, insert the rod through the pocket at the back. If your tapestry lacks a pocket, use curtain clips or self-adhesive hook-and-loop tape ($6, The Home Depot) to secure the fabric.
Salvaged DIY Headboard
When you get creative, anything can be a headboard. A pair of salvaged doors are the perfect alternative to an ordinary headboard, especially when paired with farmhouse-style decor. To get this look, find doors that measure about the width of your mattress. Preserve the finish and prevent paint chips or wood slivers by sealing the surface with a clear sealer. Prop the doors against the wall and position the bed directly in front of them.
Pretty Embroidered Headboard
Rows of cotton sash cord update a plain, painted plywood board. The look is similar to embroidery or cross-stitch, yet isn't overly difficult. We love this DIY headboard for a modern bedroom where sharp lines and clean designs are at the forefront. Plus, it's an inexpensive headboard to make from a large wood board. Get the look by drilling holes in the plywood, then weaving cord through. To hang the headboard, attach D-rings to the frame and mount on screws.
Simple Cutout Headboard
Budget-friendly DIY headboards don't have to be complicated. Circular cutouts keep this DIY wood headboard simple yet striking. Start with a 62x36-inch piece of plywood. Lay out circular shapes to create your design. Drill a pilot hole at each marked point, and saw through the hole with the desired hole saw blade. Sand the edges of each hole. Cut 1-inch x 3-inch x 8-foot boards to fit the perimeter of the headboard. Attach boards on the underside of the headboard, creating a frame. This step isn't necessary, but it does add a nice dimension to the headboard. Finish by sanding the entire headboard, staining or painting it the desired shade, and hanging on the wall.
Woven Flashing Headboard
Flashing is a hardware store staple, but it rarely makes its way into the home. This unique headboard project changes that. With a little bit of creativity, vinyl flashing transforms a large piece of plywood into a woven wall hanging. It's a great addition to any size bed, from a twin to a king headboard. Plus, the process is super simple. You can make this DIY headboard in only four easy-to-follow steps.
Wood Block Headboard
One-inch-thick slices of 4x4-inch wood posts come together to form a gorgeous rustic headboard for your bedroom. These puzzle-like pieces create interesting patterns that showcase the natural wood grain of your posts. Its pieced-together design makes it a perfect fit for an eclectic bedroom. Make this eye-catching DIY wood headboard with simple materials, such as cedar posts, stain, and MDF. Our how-to project shows you how to make a queen-size headboard, but this project can be adjusted to fit any mattress size.
DIY Tufted Headboard
This DIY tufted headboard packs a lot of impact into a small space. The secret is to pick a bold (and budget-friendly!) fabric. This brush-stroke design acts as a piece of art just above the bed. It's perfect for a textured wall that doesn't lend itself well to hung frames or other artwork. Bedding supplies stuffed between the fabric and the headboard plywood base add an effortless upholstered feel to the piece. Fabric-covered buttons complete the tufted look.
Ruffled Fabric Headboard
Take a fabric-covered headboard to the next level with a pleated ruffle technique. This funky design is perfect for a teen's room where innovation and creativity can run wild. A fabric headboard is easy to personalize to match the rest of the room's decor, and you can even whip up a matching bed skirt to complete the look. Take a look at our helpful steps to achieve this textured design.
Easy Headboard for Less
You'll be surprised by which home store staple serves as the foundation for this stylish headboard. Your guests will be impressed, too, when you tell them you made this one-of-a-kind piece all by yourself! Watch and find out what we did, plus see how easy it is to make a DIY headboard for your bedroom.
DIY Wood Headboard
Wood shims aren't just for builders. This inexpensive material is perfect for creating a one-of-a-kind DIY headboard. We love the natural finish of this headboard, but you can also personalize it with a fresh coat of paint. The gridded design here is unique but simple to create. Alternatively, feel free to play with the board layout to create your own custom design.
Woven Rope Headboard
Embrace two trends—rope decor and industrial accents—with this DIY headboard. This macrame-inspired headboard would look great with many styles including eclectic, cottage, and farmhouse. Plus, it's fun to make! Put on some good tunes and settle in for an afternoon of weaving. The process is only six steps long, and the entire project can be completed in one weekend. Trust us, this budget headboard is worth the work.
Salvaged Modern Headboard
Repurpose barn boards into a new headboard with a modern twist. Cut a piece of plywood to your desired size (ours fits a queen bed). Gently clean the boards with a damp cloth, but don't scrub or sand away the weathered character. Cut boards as needed, and nail them to cover the plywood. For the whitewashed finish, we diluted 1/3 cup white paint with 1/2 cup water and brushed on the mixture. When dry, we taped off boards and created color blocks using a blue spruce hue. The soothing shade works perfectly in a bedroom, and the color blocks add a modern touch to the piece. Screw the headboard into studs in your wall, or hang with wood cleats.
Carpeted Headboard
Look to carpet for more than just flooring purposes. You can also use it to fabricate a headboard. Cut a pattern from kraft paper in your desired size and shape. Trace the pattern onto plywood, and cut using a jigsaw. Sand, prime, and paint the edges of the plywood using semigloss latex paint, and let dry. Place carpet tiles on the plywood, allowing them to overhang all sides of the plywood. Use adhesive caulk to secure the carpet tiles one at a time to the plywood, and let dry. Use a sharp utility knife to cut the carpet tiles to the shape of the plywood. Use a rubber mallet to nail in large nailheads 1 inch from the edge and around the sides and top. Hang the headboard at the desired height using a cleat.
Editor's Tip: Place a second piece of clean, dry plywood or another heavy object on top of the carpet tiles to weigh them down as the adhesive dries. To care for the headboard, clean with a vacuum attachment to remove dust.
Fabric Headboard Makeover
Not all fabric headboards require you to be an expert at the sewing machine. Update an old wood headboard with a fabric slipcover and a tension shower rod. It's a super-simple way to refresh a piece you already have. This project only requires a few beginner sewing skills, so it's a great way to dip your toes in the sewing world. While you're at it, sew a pillowcase for an accent pillow to tie the whole bed together.
Clever Headboard Solutions
If you're not finding a headboard you love in the stores, look somewhere you normally wouldn't consider for bedroom accents. Paneled doors rescued from a salvage shop can be repurposed into cheap DIY headboards. Another vintage find (a plastic place mat) created this stenciled design. This eclectic piece looks gorgeous as a headboard and certainly brings a unique touch to the space.
Hand-Drawn Headboard Design
With crafts store supplies, you can make a DIY headboard that nods to a classic wrought-iron bed frame silhouette. Assemble two 36x48-inch frames from canvas stretchers. Positioned side by side, the frames will fit nicely behind a full-size bed. Paint frames and let dry. Cut two pieces of off-white linen, leaving enough material on all sides so it can be pulled tautly across the backs of the frames and stapled. Sketch half of the headboard design on each piece of linen with a pencil, and draw over the outline with a black king-size permanent marker. Lay the linen facedown on the backs of the corresponding frames. Use a staple gun to secure linen to frames. Staple the center top first; stretch the linen and staple at the bottom. Repeat for the sides. Continue stretching and stapling until linen is secure. Mount the framed canvas headboard on the wall with sawtooth hangers (using two per frame) and secure with removable adhesive strips.
Architectural Salvage Headboard
Turn old architectural elements into a stunning headboard. In this cottage bedroom, pairs of shutters topped with decorative moldings do the trick. This is a great way to incorporate beloved fixtures from childhood homes or room makeovers into your bedroom. You can also give them new life with a fresh coat of paint! However, shutters, paneling, and other elements can be quite heavy, so be sure to install your finds securely to the wall.
Wallpaper Statement Headboard
Create the look of a floor-to-ceiling headboard with wallpaper. Install wallpaper on the wall just behind your bed to give the illusion of a grander headboard. This DIY look turns your entire wall into its own art piece, so you don't need to worry about dressing up the walls with extra expenses. However, before you adhere the wallpaper, make sure your bed is positioned in a place you're happy with. Moving this DIY headboard is a little tricky once it's set.
Tapestry Headboard
Hang fabric behind your bed for a simple DIY headboard that packs a patterned punch. Almost any fabric will do, including vintage quilts or tapestries, drapes, or even a pretty flat sheet. Cut and hem your chosen fabric the same width as your bed. Hang the fabric from hooks or a curtain rod. You can even use some extra fabric to sew up a slipcover for an accent pillow!
Quilted DIY Headboard
Turn childhood relics and family hand-me-downs into something that grows with your family. With a little basic carpentry and a beautiful old quilt, you can create this charming headboard. It's the perfect project for memorializing an old quilt or adding a bit of extra color to a bedroom.
Fabric-Covered DIY Headboard
A DIY headboard doesn't need to be expensive or complicated to make. With a few tricks, you can easily create this stunning fabric-covered headboard. The simple square shape (which was formed by two hollow-core doors) makes the upholstery job easy. Have fun with the fabric as you choose a design that matches your walls and bedding.
Tin Tile Headboard
Try tin ceiling tiles for vintage-style DIY headboard materials. Cut a pattern from kraft paper in your desired size and shape. Trace the pattern onto plywood, and cut using a jigsaw. Place tin tiles on the plywood, allowing tiles to overhang. Use adhesive caulk to secure tiles one at a time to the plywood. Use tin snips to cut the tiles to the shape of the plywood. Grind down any rough edges. Paint the tin and sides, and let dry. Hang at your desired height using a cleat.
Industrial-Style DIY Headboard
Unlikely materials are often the ticket to eye-catching headboards. Here, corrugated metal roofing was fabricated into a headboard by cutting out the shape with a jigsaw. The edges were smoothed with a grinder before the piece was screwed to the wall. The headboard falls right in line with on-trend farmhouse-style decor. This will look great against a wood accent wall or paired with DIY pallet furniture.
Fabric Square DIY Headboard
Break an oversize headboard into small squares for an easy upholstered headboard project. To make this headboard, cut plywood into enough squares to fit your space. Ours are 18-inch squares. Wrap the front of each square in quilt batting, stapling it to the back. Cut a square of fabric at least 2 inches wider (on each side) than the plywood square. Stretch the fabric over the batting, and staple it to the back of the plywood. Trim away excess fabric (especially at the corners) to make hanging easier. To hang, place a sawtooth picture hanger on the back of each panel, and arrange them on the wall above your bed.
Home Center DIY Headboard
For less than $100, you can make a headboard out of basics from your local home center. On a piece of medium-density fiberboard (MDF), draw a design that's as wide as the mattress and about 40 inches tall; cut it out. Use wood glue to cover the MDF with a piece of beaded board cut into the same shape. Glue strips of veneer over the rough edges. Glue or screw trim to the top edge and a finial in the cutout. Paint the entire piece. When dry, mount the headboard to the wall with 1-1/2-inch spacers.
Plank Headboard Wall
Go beyond the basic headboard and make the entire wall behind your bed a headboard. Distressed barnwood planks run the length of the wall behind this bed. To create a DIY wood accent wall, measure your wall to determine what length of planks you'll need and how many it will take to cover the wall from top to bottom. Starting at the ceiling, secure the planks using nails at several points along the board, ensuring some of the nails are driven into studs. Continue down the wall, butting the top of the next board against the bottom of the previous board. You might need to cut a board horizontally when you get to the bottom. Including a regular upholstered headboard with the bed will add comfort to the wall.
Easy Headboard Project
This no-sew, no-tools-required update is an easy and affordable way to revive a metal headboard. Simply drape a length of fabric (whether it's yardage, a woven floorcloth, or a blanket) over an existing headboard. Clip both sides of the fabric together with curtain rings, and loop ribbon through the rings and around the bed frame, securing with a bow. Use several curtain rings on both sides of the headboard.
Faux-Bois Painted Headboard
Instead of constructing a headboard, paint one on the wall behind your bed. To make this faux-bois headboard, you'll need a wood-graining tool, a rubber roller that is engraved with a wood-grain pattern. Look for the tool in the paint section at a crafts store. Mask off the area where you'll be painting the headboard with painter's tape. Paint a base coat (we used a light blue); let dry. Mix 4 parts glaze medium with 1 part paint in a darker color. Apply the glaze mix using the wood-graining tool and following the manufacturer's instructions of rocking the tool back and forth as you pull it across the surface. Repeat until complete. Remove masking and let dry. Spray with a clear finishing sealer, if desired.