Amazon Is Selling Popular Pillows for as Little as $20 for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day-the two-day shopping event of the summer-boasts some of the best deals of the year, and nothing prepares you for hot weather quite like a refresh on your bedding. Items like Casper mattresses, Tempur-Pedic foam mattress toppers, and lightweight comforters are seriously marked down during the marathon sales event, but one of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to achieve better sleep is by switching out your pillows.
Whether you're looking for a plush gel pillow that'll keep you cool through the hottest nights, or a supportive memory foam pillow that prevents neck strain, there's the right pillow for you at a fraction of the price. For instance, you can save 35% on this Casper microfiber down-alternative pillow, and save $28 on the Snuggle-Pedic memory foam option that has more than 6,800 five-star ratings. The best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set with more than 85,000 fans on Amazon is also 20% off right now. And there are even specialty pillows available like this full body pillow and this bath pillow that's only $20.
Best Prime Day Pillow Deals
- Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows Set, $32 with coupon (originally $40)
- Snuggle-Pedic Original Bamboo Case Memory Foam Queen Pillow, $32 with coupon (originally $60)
- Casper Sleep Standard Microfiber Pillow, $42 at checkout (originally $65)
- Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Memory Foam Pillow, $40 (originally $70)
- Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $36 with coupon (originally $50)
- EnerPlex Luxury Queen Pillow, $24 with coupon (originally $35)
- Snuggle-Pedic Luxury Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow, $56 with coupon (originally $80)
- Bath Haven Luxurious Bath Pillow, $20 (originally $27)
Right now, head over to Amazon to shop the best deals on pillows until 11:59 p.m. on June 22. Only Prime members can shop the sale event, so make sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial. No matter your sleeping preference, there's a comfortable pillow on sale for you.