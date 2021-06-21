Amazon Is Selling Popular Pillows for as Little as $20 for Prime Day

From cooling gel pillows to supportive memory foam options.
By Lily Gray
June 21, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day-the two-day shopping event of the summer-boasts some of the best deals of the year, and nothing prepares you for hot weather quite like a refresh on your bedding. Items like Casper mattresses, Tempur-Pedic foam mattress toppers, and lightweight comforters are seriously marked down during the marathon sales event, but one of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to achieve better sleep is by switching out your pillows.

Whether you're looking for a plush gel pillow that'll keep you cool through the hottest nights, or a supportive memory foam pillow that prevents neck strain, there's the right pillow for you at a fraction of the price. For instance, you can save 35% on this Casper microfiber down-alternative pillow, and save $28 on the Snuggle-Pedic memory foam option that has more than 6,800 five-star ratings. The best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set with more than 85,000 fans on Amazon is also 20% off right now. And there are even specialty pillows available like this full body pillow and this bath pillow that's only $20.

Best Prime Day Pillow Deals

Related: 24 Cleaning and Organizing Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now-Including an iRobot Roomba for $100 Off

Right now, head over to Amazon to shop the best deals on pillows until 11:59 p.m. on June 22. Only Prime members can shop the sale event, so make sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial. No matter your sleeping preference, there's a comfortable pillow on sale for you. 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows Set

$32 with coupon (originally $40); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Original Bamboo Case Memory Foam Queen Pillow

$32 with coupon (originally $60); amazon.com

Casper Sleep Standard Microfiber Pillow

$42 at checkout (originally $65); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Memory Foam Pillow

$40 (originally $70); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

$36 with coupon (originally $50); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

EnerPlex Luxury Queen Pillow

$24 with coupon (originally $35); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Luxury Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow

$56 with coupon (originally $80); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Bath Haven Luxurious Bath Pillow

$20 (originally $27); amazon.com
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com