I Slept So Well in My Friend's Guest Room, I Ordered a Set of Her Bamboo Sheets While Still in Bed
A few years ago, I stayed in a friend's guest bedroom during a visit to Atlanta. Although I usually don't sleep well when I'm not in my own bed, her guest-room sheets were so incredibly soft that I slept through the night without stirring a bit. I figured she'd found them at an upscale home store, but it turns out they were bamboo sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct on Amazon. The next morning, I added a set to my cart before I even got out of that cool, cozy bed, and they were waiting for me when I arrived home.
More than two years later, I still look forward to snuggling in my silky soft bamboo sheets every night. This week, those cozy bamboo sheets are up to 20% off, and shoppers can save an additional 50% by clipping the on-page coupon, which means I'll definitely be ordering another set.
Buy It: Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheet Set - Queen, from $42 with coupon (originally $100), Amazon
Bamboo sheets have skyrocketed in popularity due to their softness, hypoallergenic qualities, and their ability to wick away moisture from your skin, keeping you cool throughout the night. These bamboo sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct have more than 15,000 five-star ratings, with customers declaring them "the silkiest, smoothest, sexiest, flowing-like-water sheets I have ever had" and claiming they get "softer wash after wash."
These sheets are perfect for upgrading your bedding without spending hundreds of dollars. Here are all the reasons I love these bamboo sheets, including their cooling abilities and super-soft feel.
4 Reasons to Love Bamboo Sheets
1. They're super soft (and sustainable).
The Hotel Sheets Direct bedding is buttery, silky, favorite-sweatshirt-that's-been-washed-a-million-times soft. Although I wouldn't assume a bamboo plant to be capable of producing such softness, the fabric of these silky sheets is actually spun from the pulp of the plant. And since bamboo is a fast-growing crop, it's a more sustainable bedding option than cotton sheets (and much softer, in my opinion).
2. They keep you cool.
Bamboo sheets are known for being a good choice for hot sleepers because they're breathable and moisture-wicking. According to the Sleep Foundation, the viscose from bamboo is what's responsible for keeping your body cool throughout the night. It helps draw the heat away from your body, while the moisture-wicking qualities help reduce humidity.
I like to sleep with a gravity blanket, which can pack in the heat, but these sheets help prevent me from getting too hot, even with 25 pounds of blanket on top of me.
3. They're easy to wash.
Hotel Sheets Direct instructs you to wash these sheets in cool to warm water with a gentle detergent, tumble dry on a low to medium setting, and remove promptly. But I've washed them on pretty much every setting, and I usually dry on high heat because I'm almost always in a hurry when I'm doing laundry. They are still in excellent condition, and they seem to get softer the longer I have them.
For spot-treating, I use Oxi-Clean spray ($15, Amazon), and I've never had trouble getting a stain out of them.
4. The fabric is durable.
Even after two years of regular use, my bamboo sheets are as cozy and silky soft as when I first purchased them. Every time I slip into bed, I'm amazed that such an affordable product from Amazon has offered me continued durability and luxury.
If you're looking for buttery soft sheets that keep you cool throughout the night, or if you want to introduce some luxury to your own guest bedroom, then grab a set of queen or king bamboo sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct while they're on sale this week.