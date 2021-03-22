The 8 Best RV Mattresses to Help You Stay Well-Rested on the Road

The Zinus mattress is a wallet-friendly bed that boasts features you’d expect from a much pricier model. It uses gel memory foam layers to keep you cool and supported, plus you can customize the feel of the bed by choosing between four different mattress heights ranging from 8 to 14 inches. Generally, thicker mattresses tend to be more supportive, but it’s nice to have options, especially if your sleep space is particularly small. This bed is also available to order off Amazon, so Prime members can take advantage of free shipping.

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Customer Rating: 4.3/5

Firmness: Medium-soft to medium-firm

Trial Period: 100 nights

Buy It: Zinus Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress ($376 for a queen, Zinus)