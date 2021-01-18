The 10 Best Queen Mattresses Recommended by Sleep Experts

A queen bed is the ideal mattress size for most people—roomy enough to share with a partner or a pet, but not too big that it overcrowds your bedroom. In addition to providing space to stretch out, the best queen mattress also provides lasting support to single sleepers and couples alike. But with so many beds on the market (nearly half of adults in the U.S. snooze on a queen), how can you decide which is the best mattress for you?
Before getting overwhelmed by the slew of options, know that the experts at Mattress Advisor have you covered. They've tested hundreds of mattresses in their North Carolina lab to find the best queen mattresses for every type of sleeper.
Innerspring
Made of at least one row of steel coils covered by a thin layer of foam, innerspring beds are breathable and have a bouncy, supportive feel.
Memory Foam
A memory foam mattress is designed to hug your curves for a cradling sensation that leaves side sleepers feeling cushioned in all the right places. Memory foam can retain body heat overnight, but you can pair it with cooling sheets or pillows to sleep cool and comfy.
Hybrid
Hybrid beds are a great choice for those who want the best of both worlds: coils give you the support and springiness of an innerspring mattress, while foam cushions your movements.
Latex
Latex gently contours pressure points without the hugging feel of a memory foam bed. It bounces back against your body like an innerspring bed.
Motion Isolation
If you sleep with a partner or pet, or have little ones that like to climb into bed with you, you know firsthand how disruptive others can be to your sleep. A queen mattress with good motion isolation limits the movement that transfers across the bed so you can rest without being woken up by your sleep mates.
Edge Support
Some mattresses have flimsy borders, which means you might tumble off the side if you sleep near the edge of your mattress. Queen mattresses especially need solid edge support so that if you bunk with a pet or spouse, you can use the full surface of the bed without rolling off.
The Saatva Classic is the most impressive queen mattress on the market with enough bells and whistles to appeal to even the pickiest shoppers. It combines steel coils and thick foam to provide the feel of a bouncy innerspring mattress with the pressure-relieving qualities of memory foam. Complete with an ultra-luxe Euro pillow top, the Saatva queen mattress is a dream to rest on whether you’re snoozing solo or cuddling up to your partner.
Buy It: Saatva Mattress ($1,399 for a queen, Saatva)
Some memory foam mattresses can sag and make you feel as if you are sinking too far into the bed. For a queen-size mattress, you’ll want something with a little more support. The Casper mattress earned a perfect 10 out of 10 in responsiveness, meaning the bed bounces back against your movements to keep you propped up. And with an extra-dense foam layer, the Casper queen mattress provides more than enough support for two sleepers.
Buy It: Casper Mattress ($1,095 for a queen, Casper)
Online mattress brands cut out middle-man markups to keep prices low, and the Nectar mattress takes the cake as one of the best value queen mattresses on the market. Although the Nectar mattress is just $799, it doesn’t compromise quality or support. Made of three layers of foam, it excels at pressure relief and motion isolation—good news for side sleepers and couples who share a bed. The Nectar mattress also has phenomenal edge support, so you can sprawl out while feeling supported across the entire surface.
Buy It: Nectar Mattress ($799 for a queen, Nectar)
Can’t decide whether you want a soft or firm queen mattress? The Layla Hybrid is flippable: One side has a medium-soft feel suitable for side sleepers while the firmer side provides extra support for back and stomach sleepers. The Layla queen mattress even comes with built-in handles to make it easier to turn over when you feel like a change. This makes it ideal for supporting two sleepers but comfy enough for single sleepers to enjoy a roomy slumber.
Buy It: Layla Hybrid Mattress ($1,699 for a queen, Layla)
If you want a high-end queen mattress, the Helix Midnight Luxe was built for you. This hybrid queen mattress is made in the U.S. with six layers of high-quality materials, including a combination of 1,000 individually wrapped coils that provide premium support and five layers of pressure-relieving foam. Plus, the cooling pillow top works with a gel-infused foam layer to keep you comfortable if you sleep hot.
Buy It: Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress ($1,849 for a queen, Helix)
A queen mattress with the right balance of support and pressure relief can help alleviate back pain and prevent future aches. The Purple mattress cradles your pressure points to cushion your back and joints and keeps your spine propped up in neutral alignment. Plus, the Purple queen mattress is also super responsive for comfortable transitions. This combination of support and contouring makes the Purple mattress a great choice if your back needs a little extra love.
Buy It: Purple Mattress ($1,149 for a queen, Purple)
Side sleepers need a mattress that cradles parts of the body that dig into the mattress more, like your hips and shoulders. Puffy’s mattress has a medium firmness level that strikes the perfect balance of plush comfort and firm pushback for the average side sleeper. The soft top layer allows sleepers to sink ever so slightly into the mattress, cushioning and cradling their joints. For side sleepers looking for a queen bed, the Puffy mattress doesn’t disappoint.
Buy It: Puffy Mattress ($1,150 for a queen, Puffy)
It can be tricky to find a queen-size mattress that’s less than $1,000 and still high quality. But at just $595, the Tuft & Needle mattress is one of these great finds. Its medium-firm feel accommodates a variety of sleep styles by offering a balance of comfort and support. Throw in the 10-year warranty and solid motion transfer and this queen bed is perfect for couples or pet parents.
Buy It: Tuft & Needle Mattress ($595 for a queen, Tuft & Needle)
Choosing the right queen mattress is an important decision in any relationship. After all, a good night’s sleep is crucial for getting along with your partner. The Amerisleep AS3 mattress has enough comfort and support to keep you both happy. The Amerisleep AS3 is a memory foam bed that absorbs the vibrations your body makes as you move around, so you can sleep soundly even if your partner is restless.
Buy It: Amerisleep AS3 Mattress ($1,499 for a queen, Amerisleep)
If you’re a hot sleeper looking for a cooling queen mattress, consider the WinkBed mattress. It combines a breathable Tencel cover with gel-infused foam that keeps your mattress breezy and cool. Plus, choose from multiple firmness levels (soft, luxury firm, and firmer), so you can tailor this mattress to your liking.
Buy It: WinkBed Mattress ($1,599 for a queen, WinkBeds)