The 10 Best Queen Mattresses Recommended by Sleep Experts

A queen bed is the ideal mattress size for most people—roomy enough to share with a partner or a pet, but not too big that it overcrowds your bedroom. In addition to providing space to stretch out, the best queen mattress also provides lasting support to single sleepers and couples alike. But with so many beds on the market (nearly half of adults in the U.S. snooze on a queen), how can you decide which is the best mattress for you?