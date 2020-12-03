10 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers That Eliminate Neck Pain

The Saatva pillow’s triple-layer design and luxe materials make it a standout option for every sleep position, but it’s best known for its performance as a side-sleeper pillow. The design features a unique pillow-on-pillow construction that consists of an outer pillow, latex core, and organic cotton cover. The outer pillow is made with feather-like microfibers to create a plushness that’s both cushioning and hypoallergenic, while the latex layer provides responsiveness and breathability. The entire pillow is encased in a 300-thread count cotton cover with a sateen finish and gussets on the side, giving it a sophisticated hotel look.

Side sleepers will especially appreciate this pillow’s loftiness, which ensures your head and neck stay raised to keep your spine aligned and help reduce back pain. If you decide it’s too lofty for your liking, the latex core can be removed through a zipper on the side of the cover.

Buy It: Saatva Pillow, ($145 for a queen, Saatva)