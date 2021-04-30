The 9 Best Organic Mattresses to Shop in 2021, According to Sleep Experts
Over the years, more and more people have taken steps to fill their homes with safe products that contain natural ingredients. Since adults end up spending approximately a third of their lives in bed, it's no wonder that mattresses made with non-toxic materials have become increasingly popular. The best organic mattresses promote cleaner sleep and help decrease your carbon footprint.
But with so many bedding brands claiming that their mattresses are organic, how do you determine which ones are legitimate? Luckily, the experts at Mattress Advisor already did the hard work for you. They tested hundreds of beds and assigned a score to each based on 14 different factors to find the top organic mattresses available online. Each mattress on this list is made with all-natural materials—and has the certifications to prove it.
- Best Overall: Saatva Latex Hybrid
- Best Organic Cooling Mattress: WinkBeds EcoCloud
- Best for Combination Sleepers: Brentwood Oceano
- Best Dual-Sided: Zenhaven
- Best Firm Mattress: Awara
- Best for Side Sleepers: Birch by Helix
- Best for Couples: Nest Natural Hybrid Latex
- Best for Stomach Sleepers: Avocado Green
- Best Organic Latex Mattress: PlushBeds Botanical Bliss
What Is an Organic Mattress?
Organic mattresses are made with natural materials like organic wool, organic cotton, and natural latex. While they might look and feel like any other type of bed, they're free of potentially harmful chemicals and irritants that could be present in traditional mattresses, making organic beds a great option for sensitive sleepers and people with allergies.
To ensure the mattress you're purchasing is organic, check that it's certified by a reputable organization. Below, we've highlighted a few of the most common materials and certifications to look for when browsing organic mattresses.
Organic Mattress Materials
The polyurethane foam used in memory foam mattresses is often treated with chemicals that can off-gas volatile organic compounds, also known as VOCs, but the foam found in organic beds releases low levels of VOCs. Inhaling VOCs emitted during the off-gassing process can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat and exacerbate symptoms for those who suffer from allergies or asthma.
When it comes to organic latex mattresses, Talalay and Dunlop latex are the most common types of natural latex used. Talalay latex is springy while Dunlop latex tends to be firmer. As for innerspring mattresses, there are some on the market that contain chemical-free foams, but you might have better luck with an organic hybrid mattress, which typically combines coils and natural latex.
Organic Mattress Certifications
Look for these certifications when shopping for an organic mattress.
CertiPUR-US: This certification ensures that any foams used in the mattress are free of ozone depleters and heavy metals, and emit low levels of VOCs.
GOLS: The Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) is a materials and process standard for the manufacturing of organic latex products. It outlines criteria for natural rubber from certified organic plantations, and in order to achieve this certification, a product must contain more than 95% of certified organic raw material.
GOTS: The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) ensures the organic status of textiles, starting with the harvesting of raw materials and continuing through the labeling process.
Oeko-Tex Standard 100: Oeko-Tex is a worldwide certification system that tests every component of an article for harmful substances. The Standard 100 label signals that an article has been deemed harmless for human health.
Greenguard Gold: Greenguard-certified products are scientifically proven to meet rigorous chemical emissions standards, helping to reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure. In order to achieve Greenguard Gold certification, a product must have a low enough total VOC emission level to be acceptable for use in environments like healthcare facilities.
Best Overall: Saatva Latex Hybrid
The Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress combines the comfort of Talalay latex foam with the support of innerspring coils. The entire mattress is organic, from its cotton cover to its recycled steel coils. Plus, the all-natural wool layer sleeps neutral to prevent overheating and acts as a natural flame retardant. Because it's firmer, the mattress works well for back and stomach sleepers who require more support. This bed earns bonus points due to Saatva's free white-glove delivery service, which includes removing your old mattress.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Customer Rating: 5/5
- Firmness: Medium-firm
- Trial Period: 180 nights
Buy It: Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress ($1,799 for a queen, Saatva)
Best Organic Cooling Mattress: WinkBeds EcoCloud
For hot sleepers especially, a mattress made with breathable materials is a must-have. The WinkBeds EcoCloud is a green mattress that uses natural latex and pocket coils to help break up body heat and promote airflow. Plus, it's topped with a soft organic cotton cover. Pair this mattress with cooling pillows and sheets for an even more refreshing feel.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid
- Mattress Advisor Score: NR
- Customer Rating: 4.8/5
- Firmness: Medium
- Trial Period: 120 nights
Buy It: WinkBeds EcoCloud Mattress ($1,799 for a queen, WinkBeds)
Best for Combination Sleepers: Brentwood Oceano
If you toss and turn in your sleep, it's important to pick a mattress that is responsive to your frequent movements. The Brentwood Oceano mattress uses a combination of coils, plant-based foam, and organic wool to bounce back into formation whenever you switch positions. The Oceano's use of organic materials also promotes breathability.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.5/10
- Customer Rating: 4.7/5
- Firmness: Medium-soft
- Trial Period: 365 nights
Buy It: Brentwood Oceano Mattress ($1,499 for a queen, Brentwood Home)
Best Dual-Sided: Zenhaven
If you're not sure which firmness level you prefer, Saatva's Zenhaven gives you options. It's a flippable Talalay latex mattress that's "luxury plush" on one side and "gentle firm" (or medium-firm) on the other. Both sides feature a five-zone comfort layer that provides pressure relief to sensitive areas like the hips and shoulders. Along with a latex comfort layer, the bed is also topped with an organic cotton and wool cover for extra cushioning.
- Mattress Type: Latex
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Customer Rating: 4.9/5
- Firmness: Luxury plush and gentle firm
- Trial Period: 180 nights
Buy It: Zenhaven Latex Mattress ($2,399 for a queen, Saatva)
Best Firm Mattress: Awara
If you sleep primarily on your back or on your stomach, a firm mattress will keep your hips elevated and spine aligned for a comfortable night's sleep. Awara's hybrid mattress is made with natural Dunlop latex, which has a firmer, denser feel than Talalay latex. This layer sits atop a 9-inch tier of pocketed coils and has five zones of support for optimal pressure relief. An added bonus: The bed comes with a generous one-year sleep trial, giving you plenty of time to test out its benefits.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.8/10
- Customer Rating: 4.7/5
- Firmness: Medium-firm
- Trial Period: 365 nights
Buy It: Awara Mattress, $1,299 (originally $2,098 for a queen), Awara
Best for Side Sleepers: Birch by Helix
Side sleepers are at risk of developing shoulder or hip pain if they sleep on too firm of a mattress. Birch's hybrid model aims to cushion these areas with every layer. The organic cotton cover creates a soft, breathable surface while the natural wool underneath provides temperature regulation to prevent overheating. The Talalay latex layer lends pressure relief to sore joints and hundreds of individually wrapped coils keep the spine supported and in alignment.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Customer Rating: 4.6/5
- Firmness: Medium
- Trial Period: 100 nights
Buy It: Birch Natural Mattress ($1,499 for a queen, Birch by Helix)
Best for Couples: Nest Natural Hybrid Latex
If you share a bed, it's unlikely that your partner has the exact same sleep style as you. The Nest Natural Hybrid Latex mattress features two layers of eco-friendly foam that limit motion transfer so your companion can remain undisturbed by your movements and vice versa. This bed also comes in three firmness levels: plush, medium, and firm.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Customer Rating: 4.7/5
- Firmness: Plush, medium, or firm
- Trial Period: 100 nights
Buy It: Nest Natural Hybrid Latex Mattress ($1,699 for a queen, Nest Bedding)
Best for Stomach Sleepers: Avocado Green
Stomach sleepers typically prefer a medium-firm to firm bed, and the Avocado Green mattress fits the bill. It consists of supportive Dunlop latex and a steel coil system that promotes proper spine alignment. Plus, the Avocado is topped with a 100% organic wool cover that wicks away moisture to keep you cool throughout the night.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.5/10
- Customer Rating: 4.7/5
- Firmness: Medium-firm
- Trial Period: 365 nights
Buy It: Avocado Green Mattress ($1,499 for a queen, Avocado)
Best Organic Latex Mattress: PlushBeds Botanical Bliss
Three materials––certified organic latex, cotton, and wool––make the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss one of the top latex mattresses you can buy online. Its three layers of natural latex (both Talalay and Dunlop) offer custom support and help keep the Greenguard Gold-certified bed cool. At checkout, customers choose an initial firmness level (medium or firm), but the cover can be unzipped and the layers rotated to adjust the feel based on your changing sleep habits.
- Mattress Type: Latex
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.1/10
- Customer Rating: 4.9/5
- Firmness: Customizable
- Trial Period: 100 nights
Buy It: Plushbeds Botanical Bliss Mattress, $1,599 (originally $2,799 for a queen), PlushBeds
Mattress Advisor's Review Process
Each mattress on this list was put to the test (literally) in Mattress Advisor's lab, which is located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bedding experts spent more than 1,200 hours evaluating and comparing mattresses using a 14-point testing methodology to find the best organic beds on the market.
While some of the factors tested are tied directly to performance, like responsiveness, edge support, and pressure relief, others are based around brand operations, such as customer service, shipping policies, and trial period. The Mattress Advisor team combines this proprietary methodology with in-depth interviews and customer experience to arrive at a weighted score out of 10.
