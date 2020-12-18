10 Best Memory Foam Mattresses That Offer Cloudlike Comfort and Support

Looking to spruce up your bedroom and improve your sleep quality? Finding the best memory foam mattress for your sleep needs is a great first step. Many people love memory foam for its texture, firmness and unique ability to cradle you on all sides. But choosing the right mattress can be difficult when there are so many options. Luckily, the experts at Mattress Advisor are here to help. They’ve tested hundreds of models and chosen the 10 best memory foam mattresses so you can find the bed of your dreams.
Side sleepers with old, sagging mattresses can wake up during the night with shoulder pain or a numb arm. Memory foam beds are exceptional at relieving pressure points along the shoulders, arms and hips, thanks to soft layers that provide ample cushioning.
Memory foam mattresses help keep the spine aligned by evenly dispersing body weight. This puts less strain on the back by keeping your spine in a neutral position, which helps prevent morning aches and pains.
Memory foam excels at isolating motion, a crucial performance factor for couples. A bed with good motion transfer means you won’t wake up when your partner gets up for a middle-of-the-night bathroom break. It’s also good for people who sleep with pets. Memory foam is also quieter than other mattress types thanks to the absence of coils.
Memory foam mattresses are quite affordable and are usually less expensive than latex or hybrid models.
If you’re prone to overheating, memory foam might not be the best mattress material for you. Memory foam’s dense layers tend to trap body heat. To combat this issue, many mattress companies have integrated cooling technology into the beds to make them more breathable.
The contouring comfort of memory foam is one of its best selling points. But if you sleep on your stomach, you’ll want a bed that provides more durable support.
Because of the enveloping nature of memory foam, it’s not ideal for those who like a sturdier mattress. If you don’t like the feeling of sinking into your bed and would rather feel elevated, then a memory foam mattress probably isn’t for you.
True to its name, the Puffy mattress feels like sleeping on a fluffy cloud, but it also offers top-notch support, ease of movement, and motion isolation. Consisting of three soft memory foam layers, the Puffy mattress gently contours along your curves, cushioning your hips and shoulders. It received a seven out of 10 for firmness, making it a great choice for back and stomach sleepers as well as those with back pain.
Buy It: Puffy Mattress, ($1,150 for a queen, Puffy)
The Nectar mattress is the top pick for hot sleepers in the market for a gel memory foam mattress. A cooling gel layer offers excellent weight distribution to relieve sensitive pressure points at the hips and shoulders, making it a great choice for side sleepers. The Nectar also boasts incredible value: With its full-year sleep trial, lifetime warranty and affordable price point, you can feel comfortable with your mattress purchase.
Buy It: Nectar Mattress, ($1,198 for a queen, Nectar)
The Loom & Leaf mattress includes gel memory foam that offers support plus outstanding spinal alignment. This alleviates strain on your lower back by supporting your spine’s natural curvature, so you can wake up without aches and pains. It’s topped with a quilted organic cotton cover for added softness and breathability. And with two firmness levels (relaxed-firm and firm), the mattress can be customized to your ideal feel.
Buy It: Loom & Leaf Mattress, ($1,699 for a queen, Saatva)
There’s a lot packed into a Casper mattress. The medium-firm memory foam mattress provides full-body support. Three zones offer softer support under the shoulders and firmer support for the hips and waist. It also provides near-perfect spinal alignment to reduce back pain and has phenomenal adaptive foam layers that respond easily to combination sleepers as they toss and turn.
Buy It: Casper Mattress, ($1,095 for a queen, Casper)
For those who gravitate toward firmer beds but enjoy the soft feel of memory foam, consider the Layla mattress. Its flippable design allows you to experience both options, but the firm side, in particular, offers unmatched support for back and stomach sleepers. Earning a seven out of 10 on the firmness scale, the Layla mattress’s soft foam layers and sturdy support system also work well for people with back pain.
Buy It: Layla Mattress, ($1,049 for a queen, Layla)
If you want to feel like you're sleeping at a luxurious five-star hotel every night (without the hefty price tag), the Tempur-Adapt mattress is an excellent choice. This all-foam mattress includes a cool-to-the-touch cover; underneath is a comfort layer of foam as well as a support layer. For added luxury, Tempur-Pedic also includes free white-glove delivery with its mattresses.
Buy It: Tempur-Adapt Mattress, ($2,199 for a queen, Tempur-Pedic)
Hot sleepers generally shy away from memory foam because it’s prone to trapping body heat. But the Bear mattress is infused with gel, earning it a near-perfect cooling score. This all-foam bed is constructed with open-cell foam to increase breathability. It's a great pick for hot sleepers who crave the huggable feeling of memory foam but also want to sleep cool.
Buy It: Bear Mattress, ($800 for a queen, Bear)
If you share your bed with a partner––or even a fur baby––you’ll want a mattress that responds to your movements and isolates motion. The AS3 is Amerisleep’s answer for couples looking for a comfortable memory foam mattress and uninterrupted sleep, and it’s backed by a near-perfect motion isolation score. Plus, the AS3 mattress's breathable foam cooling layer mitigates some of the heat generated from sleeping with a partner.
Buy It: Amerisleep AS3 Mattress, ($1,499 for a queen, Amerisleep)
Side sleepers need a mattress with optimal spine alignment to reduce lower back strain as well as pressure-relieving properties at the shoulders and hips. The Leesa mattress gives you both. This three-layer memory foam mattress received high scores for pressure relief and spine alignment thanks to its contouring memory foam and dense support core. With a medium-firm feel, the Leesa mattress occupies is not too hard yet not too soft, which is ideal for side sleepers.
Buy It: Leesa Mattress, ($999 for a queen, Leesa)
Tuft & Needle’s foam blend mattress is affordably priced without compromising quality. It features a supportive base layer and a soft foam top layer designed to maintain your spine’s natural shape. The mattress is wrapped in a light fabric cover that promotes airflow and feels soft against the skin.
Buy It: Tuft & Needle Mattress, ($595 for a queen, Tuft & Needle)