Get a Better Night’s Sleep with the 10 Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers

The Casper is a classic memory foam mattress with super soft layers perfect for cradling side sleepers. With three dense layers of foam, the Casper cushions your curves and hugs your body for maximum coziness. Besides being squishy soft, it offers exceptional support and pressure relief.

It received near-perfect scores in spinal alignment as well as edge support, which means you can roll to the edge of the bed without feeling like you might fall off. Casper’s zoned support layer evens out body weight to provide softer support under the shoulders and firmer support under your waist and lower back, alleviating pressure off of problem areas and providing extra structure where it’s needed. This mattress also scored a perfect 10 out of 10 in responsiveness, meaning it adapts quickly to your movements if you change positions in the night. What’s more, you won’t feel that sinking feeling of some less responsive memory foam mattresses.

Mattress type: Memory foam

Customer Rating: 4.5/5

Firmness: Medium-firm

Trial Period: 100 nights

Buy It: Casper Original Mattress, ($1,095 for a queen, Casper)