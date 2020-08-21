Get a Better Night’s Sleep with the 10 Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers

If you’re a side sleeper, you’re not alone. In fact, a 2017 study of 664 participants found that just over 54% sleep on their side. The position keeps your spine aligned and reduces joint and low back pain, snoring, and episodes of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that disrupts breathing.
But you won’t reap the benefits of side sleeping if you’re not resting on the right mattress. Sagging mattresses with inadequate support can throw your body out of alignment and disturb your sleep. Luckily, we partnered with the expert review team at Mattress Advisor to put together a list of the 10 best mattresses for side sleepers. We’ll break down all of the factors you should consider in your mattress search to help you get your best night of rest.
While sleeping on your side is considered a good position, it can also cause shoulder pain, lower back pain, or a numb arm with the wrong mattress. The best mattresses for side sleepers are ones that promote pressure relief and spine alignment, and have a medium firmness level that delivers proper support. Here are some factors to look out for when choosing the best mattress for side sleepers.
Keeping the spine aligned while you sleep on your side reduces the likelihood that you’ll wake with back, head, or neck pain. Good spine alignment also works to promote a healthy posture, so it’s a crucial factor to look for in a new mattress.
When you lie on your side, most of your weight falls onto your hips and shoulders. Because of this, side sleepers are prone to waking with hip or shoulder pain, or with a numb arm. A mattress with pressure-relieving qualities offers more softness and contouring at the hips and shoulders to cradle those sensitive pressure points, while still providing firmness at the head and waist for proper support.
Firmness is a personal preference, but if you’re a side sleeper, a medium to medium-firm mattress will offer plenty of cushioning with enough support to reduce strain on your joints. A medium-firm mattress hits that sweet spot of not too hard and not too soft, so you can still feel comfortable without sacrificing support.
Mattresses with good motion transfer isolate movements to keep you from waking when your bed mate turns over or gets out of bed.
Support along the side of a mattress helps keep you secure if you tend to sleep close to the edge. It also offers reinforcement to help you climb in and out of bed. Edge support is also helpful if you sit at the end of your bed to get dressed or put on shoes.
A mattress that responds well to motion and pressure will adjust quickly to your movements. This prevents you from feeling like you’re sinking too deeply into the mattress.
Memory foam molds to the body in response to heat and pressure, evenly distributes body weight, and cradles your body for comfort. Mattresses made with memory foam are great for relieving pressure points, isolating motion, and keeping your spine aligned. Because they’re generally softer than other materials, they’re able to provide the sort of deep contouring side sleepers need to mitigate pressure. One downside is that memory foam tends to absorb body heat and can sleep hot. But many mattress companies are infusing foam with cooling gels or copper, which pull heat away from the body to keep you comfortable. You can also use cooling sheets on your memory foam mattress to help mitigate the heat.
A hybrid mattress combines the best qualities of two materials, typically innerspring and foam. These mattresses have more give than 100% memory foam mattresses, making them bouncier. They also have more cushion than traditional innerspring mattresses. Like memory foam, hybrid mattresses are great at relieving aches and pains, and they’re usually offered in medium-firmness, which makes them nice for side sleepers, too. One drawback with hybrids is that they tend to be more expensive and heavier than memory foam mattresses. However, this also makes them more durable, so for some, it might be worth the investment.
Natural latex is harvested from rubber trees and whipped into a comfortable, pressure-relieving foam. Latex feels fluffier than memory foam and hybrid mattresses, so you feel less of a sinking feeling and more like you’re floating on top of the mattress. Latex mattresses are also allergen-free, naturally resistant to mold and dust mites, and temperature neutral, meaning they won’t heat up while you sleep. Latex also has a natural open-cell structure, which allows for excellent airflow and breathability for a cooler night’s sleep. However, latex mattresses tend to be more expensive and offer less pressure relief than other mattress materials
If you're feeling overwhelmed with choices, know that we’ve taken these factors into consideration with our top picks for side sleeper mattresses. If you’re ready to find the best model based on your unique sleep preferences and budget, keep reading.
The Puffy Lux mattress is a step up from the company's original mattress. It offers advanced cooling technology and pressure-relieving foam, making it an overall great mattress for side sleepers. This medium-firm mattress is also highly responsive to pressure and motion, quickly adapting to your movements when you climb into bed or turn during the night. This memory foam mattress is exceptional at alleviating strain on the back so you wake refreshed and pain-free. Its durable support system provides four times the support of standard mattresses, which means you might never need to cash in on the lifetime warranty that comes with each Puffy Lux bed.
Buy It: Puffy Lux Mattress, ($1,795 for a queen, Puffy)
At $799 for a queen, the Nectar mattress is the best value on our list. It comes with the contouring comfort of gel memory foam with pressure-relieving qualities that rival far more expensive brands. The Nectar mattress also comes with a proprietary quilted memory foam cover for added cushioning that’s also designed to repel dust mites. Add in its year-long sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and special discounts and offerings, and you have a deal that’s hard to turn down.
Buy It: Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, ($799 for a queen, Nectar)
Hybrid mattresses bring together the best of spring and foam, and the Saatva is no exception. Its phenomenal spinal alignment support especially stood out to our testers. You can thank its dual support coil system and a contouring memory foam layer for Saatva’s near-perfect spine alignment score. With three different firmness levels, you can customize the Saatva based on your preference, but we’d recommend the plush soft option for side sleepers in need of some serious contouring and pressure point relief. The luxury firm option would work for side sleepers, too; it just comes down to how soft or firm you like your mattress. It also scored a perfect 10 in durability, meaning you can count on your Saatva mattress to maintain its superior support for more than a decade. Each Saatva mattress is made to order in the U.S. with eco-friendly materials, and free white-glove delivery makes setup a breeze.
Buy It: Saatva Classic Mattress, ($1,299 for a queen, Saatva)
The Casper is a classic memory foam mattress with super soft layers perfect for cradling side sleepers. With three dense layers of foam, the Casper cushions your curves and hugs your body for maximum coziness. Besides being squishy soft, it offers exceptional support and pressure relief.
It received near-perfect scores in spinal alignment as well as edge support, which means you can roll to the edge of the bed without feeling like you might fall off. Casper’s zoned support layer evens out body weight to provide softer support under the shoulders and firmer support under your waist and lower back, alleviating pressure off of problem areas and providing extra structure where it’s needed. This mattress also scored a perfect 10 out of 10 in responsiveness, meaning it adapts quickly to your movements if you change positions in the night. What’s more, you won’t feel that sinking feeling of some less responsive memory foam mattresses.
Buy It: Casper Original Mattress, ($1,095 for a queen, Casper)
The Layla is one of the few mattresses on the market that infuses its memory foam with copper, a mineral that can transfer heat, repel bacteria, and even reduce inflammation. It’s a great choice for people with back pain and arthritis as the support foam works with the copper to mitigate tension on high-pressure areas. What makes the Layla a good pick for side sleepers specifically is its pressure-relieving qualities and remarkable responsiveness. Foam layers reduce pressure on your hips and shoulders for a night of easy sleeping. It also comes with a removable cover made with a proprietary process that makes it incredibly soft to the touch. The Layla can also be flipped, with one side medium-soft and the other medium-firm. Both options work well for side sleepers, but the medium-soft side offers more cradling and close contouring.
Buy It: Layla Memory Foam Mattress, ($1,049 for a queen, Layla)
The Loom & Leaf premium gel memory foam mattress is often compared to high-end brands like TEMPUR-Pedic, which cost upwards of $4,000, but rings in at just a fraction of the cost. The Loom & Leaf mattress is highly durable and built to last, plus we love it for side sleepers because it provides excellent spinal alignment. It comes in two firmness options: relaxed-firm and firm. The relaxed-firm option is good for side sleepers because it provides all the support of the firmer model with a softer touch for pressure point relief. The memory foam mattress is made with eco-friendly materials like a quilted organic cotton cover treated with an antimicrobial agent. And, as if that wasn’t enough to make you ready to sprawl out on this bed, it comes with free in-home delivery and setup as well as the removal of your old mattress.
Buy It: Loom & Leaf Mattress, ($1,699 for a queen, Saatva)
Helix offers a variety of mattresses, but there’s a reason the Midnight model is the most popular. Not only does it offer near-perfect scores in motion transfer, edge support, and durability, but this hybrid mattress is also one of the coolest on the market. The Helix Midnight is made up of individually wrapped pocket coils for breathable support, a transitional polyfoam layer for contouring, and a memory foam layer for optimal pressure point relief. All that is topped with a mattress cover optimized to promote airflow and keep you cool and comfortable.
The Helix Midnight also features a special layer of comfort foam designed to relieve pressure points from undue stress. This helps limit any stiffness or body aches from side sleeping, so you can wake up feeling rejuvenated. And with a medium firmness level, the Helix Midnight offers great support, too.
Buy It: Helix Midnight, ($999 for a queen, Helix)
There’s a reason this mattress has the word “premier” tacked on to its name. This high-quality hybrid mattress is made up of six layers, including a breathable and responsive innerspring mattress; a pressure-relieving, high-density memory foam layer; a body-contouring Euro pillow top; and a cashmere cover that's naturally resistant to bed bugs. You might expect to pay thousands for a mattress of this quality, but the DreamCloud Premier has a modest price point. White-glove delivery and removal of your old mattress are also available at an additional cost.
As far as pressure relief, the DreamCloud earned a nearly perfect score. Its premium point-activated foam technology cradles your body while still providing the necessary support and spine alignment. If you’re a side sleeper looking to spoil yourself with a luxury bed, look no further than the DreamCloud Premier.
Buy It: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, ($1,099 for a queen, DreamCloud)
Sleep comfortably, and environmentally friendly, with the Birch by Helix mattress. It's the company’s premium organic mattress and is made with wool sustainably sheared from New Zealand sheep, latex tapped from rubber trees in Southeast Asia, and cotton plucked in the U.S. It’s also CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it meets rigorous standards for emissions, performance, and durability. And because the Birch hybrid offers top-notch spine alignment and pressure point relief, it’s also a great choice for side sleepers.
Buy It: Birch Natural Mattress, ($1,499 for a queen, Birch by Helix)
Besides being comfortable and cool, the Nolah Original boasts some of the best motion isolation around, making it a top pick for couples. And with supportive, high-resilience foam, this bed excels at pressure relief for side sleepers.
The Nolah Original 10" is also made with proprietary AirFoam, a responsive and temperature neutral type of foam that sleeps cooler than traditional memory foam, so you can cuddle without any night sweats. It also provides excellent spinal alignment and responsiveness for optimal side-sleeping comfort. And for every Nolah Original 10" mattress purchased, the company adopts a wildlife animal.
Buy It: Nolah Original 10", ($1,019 for a queen, Nolah)