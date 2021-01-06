The 10 Best Hybrid Mattresses You Can Buy Online

Looking to revamp your sleep space? You can actually rearrange your bedroom to support better rest, and where you put your mattress is a big part of that equation. But which type of bed is best for you? Hybrid mattresses are a great place to start because they're made with a combination of materials—like latex, innerspring, and memory foam—to give you a little bit of everything in a single bed. The experts at Mattress Advisor tested and scored hundreds of beds to find the best hybrid mattresses for a variety of sleep positions, budgets, and comfort preferences.
Hybrid mattresses have a springy feel, making them naturally responsive. This allows for easier transitions between sleep positions.
Many favor memory foam beds, but the layers tend to trap in body heat and can cause you to wake up sweaty. To prevent this, some hybrid beds combine memory foam with breathable pocket coils for a more comfortable sleep experience.
It can be difficult to find the right balance of support and comfort in a bed. You want your mattress to give enough pushback to keep your spine from sagging into an unhealthy position but enough cushion to prevent stiff joints. By combining dense foam with coil base layers, a hybrid bed provides an ideal combination for some sleepers.
If you're investing in a new mattress, you want to make sure it will hold up over time. Hybrid beds are typically more durable than other types of mattresses thanks to the combination of materials that prevent sagging and keep you thoroughly supported, even after years of use.
The balance of comfort and support provided by the Saatva Classic is designed to suit most sleepers. Its quilted euro top allows you to experience the plush feel of memory foam, while the support system of coils underneath keeps you propped up in a healthy sleep position. The brand also goes above and beyond with customer service by offering complimentary white glove delivery with every purchase.
Buy It: Saatva Classic Mattress ($1,399 for a queen, Saatva)
Side sleepers should look for a mattress that provides a blend of pressure relief and support. The cushy foam layers and sturdy coils of the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress make it a top pick. With three dense layers of foam and an ultra-plush pillow top, this bed cradles tender areas such as the hips and shoulders. Plus, it’s made with cooling materials to prevent night sweats.
Buy It: Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress ($1,849 for a queen, Helix)
The DreamCloud mattress is made with durable coils and three layers of foam—the perfect combination for back sleepers in need of support and comfort. The coils keep your spine propped up in a neutral position, and the cashmere and foam mattress cover adds extra cushioning. Plus, DreamCloud offers a year-long sleep trial as well as a lifetime warranty.
Buy It: DreamCloud Mattress ($1,099 for a queen, DreamCloud)
While most hybrid mattresses tend to sleep cooler, the Leesa Hybrid takes things up a notch with its unique top layer of perforated foam. This provides the feel of contouring memory foam while allowing for plenty of airflow. This dispersal of body heat from the surface of the mattress helps combat night sweats.
Buy It: Leesa Hybrid Mattress ($1,699 for a queen, Leesa)
The WinkBed is a medium-firm mattress that features a layer of gel foam to absorb body heat and limit motion transfer, allowing you to sleep undisturbed even if your partner tosses and turns. It scored high in Mattress Advisor’s edge support test, so expect to feel nice and secure throughout the night.
Buy It: The WinkBed Mattress ($1,599 for a queen, WinkBeds)
The Brooklyn Aurora hybrid mattress is made with a copper-infused cooling layer that contours to your curves. A thick layer of individually wrapped coils rests beneath the foam and responds to your movements, allowing you to transition effortlessly between positions. This luxury bed also comes in three firmness options: soft, medium, and firm.
Buy It: Brooklyn Aurora Mattress ($1,699 for a queen, Brooklyn Bedding)
The right mattress can play a key role in preventing and relieving chronic or occasional back pain, and the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress was designed with pain relief in mind. This bed features ultra-supportive layers that earned it an endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association. The memory foam offers cushioning around pressure points to provide comforting relief and is firmer under your back to maintain spine alignment.
Buy It: Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress ($2,595 for a queen, Casper)
The Bear Hybrid mattress is an excellent choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts thanks to its unique gel memory foam and quilted cover, which promote cooling. This bed also earned high marks in Mattress Advisor’s pressure relief and spinal alignment tests, so it will keep you supported as you rest your muscles.
Buy It: Bear Hybrid Mattress ($1,390 for a queen, Bear)
Unlike innerspring mattresses, most hybrid mattresses have one designated side for sleeping and can’t be flipped over. The Layla Hybrid mattress is not only flippable, but it’s also customizable with two firmness options in a single bed. One side is medium-soft while the other is medium-firm.
Buy It: Layla Hybrid Mattress ($1,699 for a queen, Layla)
The many benefits of a hybrid mattress often come with a higher cost, but Tuft & Needle offers its hybrid mattress at a price that won’t break the bank. It scored high marks across the board, earning a near-perfect score in pressure relief to solidify its status as a dream bed for side sleepers.
Buy It: Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress ($1,495 for a queen, Tuft & Needle)