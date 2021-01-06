The 10 Best Hybrid Mattresses You Can Buy Online

The WinkBed is a medium-firm mattress that features a layer of gel foam to absorb body heat and limit motion transfer, allowing you to sleep undisturbed even if your partner tosses and turns. It scored high in Mattress Advisor’s edge support test, so expect to feel nice and secure throughout the night.

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Customer Rating: 4.8/5

Firmness: Medium-firm

Trial Period: 120 nights

Buy It: The WinkBed Mattress ($1,599 for a queen, WinkBeds)