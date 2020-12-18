8 Best Firm Mattresses for Pain and Pressure Relief

Known for its contouring comfort and pressure-relieving qualities, memory foam doesn’t have the bounce of an innerspring mattress, but it does provide exceptional motion isolation. Because memory foam generally runs less firm, it might cause you to feel like you’re sinking too far into the bed. It can also sleep hot unless it's infused with cooling materials like gel or graphite. However, you can always add a cooling pillow or cooling sheets to help mitigate the heat.