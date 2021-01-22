10 Affordable Mattresses Backed by Thousands of Reviews

An estimated 80% of people living in the U.S. experience back pain at some point in their lives. The last thing you want is your mattress contributing to any discomfort. If your bed is to blame for your aching back, the Leesa Studio mattress is an affordable, pain-relieving solution. This memory foam mattress is so supportive that it earned a near-perfect score in spine alignment. This helps eliminate back strain by keeping your spine in a neutral posture and preventing the buildup of pressure.

Mattress type: Memory foam

Memory foam Customer rating: 4.6/5

4.6/5 Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)

Medium-firm (6/10) Trial period: 100 nights

Buy It: Leesa Studio Mattress ($799 for a queen, Leesa)