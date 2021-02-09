Memory foam mattresses are one of the most popular options on the market right now. These mattresses are made up of foam with various densities that provide support while also conforming to the weight of whatever is placed on them. Thus, you get that coveted cradled feeling from your shoulders to your toes.

Casper is a top mattress-in-a-box brand that ships your bed right to your home, and its original mattress is one to consider if you’re a back or side sleeper. Made with three foam density zones, the Casper Original mattress has firm memory foam strategically placed in the middle of the mattress to support your hips and lower back area, while softer foam can be found at either end, making it especially cushioned for your upper back and shoulders. It also has a breathable top layer that disperses hot air, which is especially important as foam mattresses are known for trapping heat.

Buy It: Casper Original Foam Mattress, $930 for a queen (originally $1,095)