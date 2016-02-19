21 White Bedroom Ideas for a Serene Space
Modern Farmhouse White Bedroom
White bedroom ideas beautifully set off the rich wood tones frequently used in modern farmhouse style. In this bedroom, shiplap walls and a wood platform bed introduce rustic charm, but generous doses of white keep the look bright and contemporary. Small hits of black in the wall sconces, patterned rug, and bedding add definition to the minimalistic space.
Using Color in White Bedrooms
A white bedroom color scheme doesn't have to mean all-white everything. Start with a base of white walls and bedding, then introduce color through a handful of accent pieces throughout the space. A couple of bright throw pillows or a patterned area rug can help break up the white without overpowering the space.
Bold Black and White Bedroom
Black and white bedroom designs offer a classic, refined look. This luxe space pairs black-and-white damask wallpaper, a dramatic four-poster bed, and an elaborate chandelier to deliver bold style within a limited color palette. Mixing a variety of textures, including a shaggy area rug, fringed pillows, and sleek metals, adds even more interest to the white bedroom.
Warm White Bedroom Decor
The wide variety of whites available can be quite surprising. Depending on the undertone, various shades of white can create different looks. In this bedroom, warm off-white walls with yellow undertones mix with crisp white bedding and accessories for subtle contrast. Brown accents, such as the shag rug and wood side table, add depth and texture to the neutral bedroom color scheme.
Bright White Bedroom
Crisp white walls look clean and simple in this sunny, small white bedroom. The white walls reflect light around the room and emphasize the unique architecture of the space. Patterned bedding in soft gray and yellow add personality, while a large woven area rug contributes texture and warmth underfoot.
Dreamy White Bedroom Ideas
Soften a crisp white bedroom design with sheer white drapes on a canopy bed. The fabric adds feminine elegance without disrupting the simple bedroom color scheme. Small hits of red (on the throw pillows, bedding, lamp, and Roman shades) liven up the traditional white bedroom furniture.
Black and White Bedroom Ideas
Ground an all-white bedroom with black accents for a contemporary look. In this airy bedroom, white covers the floors, walls, and ceiling, but a charcoal bed skirt and dark wood furniture help ground the decor. Black-and-white patterned throw pillows break up the white bedding. Use curtain panels or drapes to soften the sharp lines of a modern white bedroom while allowing in natural light.
Rustic White Bedroom
Natural wood beams add prominence and charm to this white bedroom. The rustic look repeats on a white upholstered bed frame defined with gray wood trim. Emphasizing framework is a good way to showcase the attractive shape of a furniture piece in a monochromatic space.
Vintage-Style White Bedroom Decor
A ruffled white bedspread adds flair to this cottage bedroom. Beige gingham fabric on the table skirt and accent pillow adds a country element to the room, while a salvaged antique door stands in as a neutral headboard. All-white bedding creates a clean, casual look.
White Bedroom Color Schemes
Use a large piece of artwork to inspire the accent colors in a white bedroom. Here, a colorful painting above the bed sets the scheme for the rest of the space, while adding interest to crisp white bedroom walls. Turquoise and lime green hues from the painting are used on the bedding and lamps to jazz up the neutral furniture.
Small White Bedroom Ideas
Use white to visually expand the look of a small bedroom. In this shared space, bright white walls reflect natural light streaming in from the windows, which makes the whole room feel more open and airy. Bold yellow- and navy-patterned accents add personality and texture to the small white bedroom.
Cottage-Style White Bedroom
Emphasize contrasts to prevent an all-white decorating scheme from looking washed out and boring. A shiplap wall treatment envelops this bedroom with texture and cottage-inspired style, while contrasting with the sleek banks of windows that surround the room. Wispy blue draperies and blue stripes on the bedding provide another layer of texture and a subtle splash of color. The shift from white to blue is subtle, but it's enough to draw attention. Espresso-stained floors contrast the layers of white but continue the traditional cottage style found elsewhere in the room.
Blue and White Bedroom Ideas
Not all white bedroom ideas lack pattern or color. Here, throw pillows with various patterns pile onto the bed to add visual interest and contrast. Accents including a blue nightstand, lamp base, and bolster pillow bolster the blue and white bedroom scheme. Starting with a canvas of white walls makes it easy to switch out accessories as tastes or seasons change.
All-White Bedroom
A monochromatic white color palette can be tricky, but a few smart design tricks can help you make it work. For starters, keep the dominant portions of your room the same shade. White walls emphasize the height of this master bedroom, and white bedroom curtains and bedding create continuous planes of white. Then use shades of gray to add depth. The patterned throw pillows incorporate soft gray hues, which help break up the potentially stark look of the white walls, furniture, and bedding. Reflective accessories, such as the mirror above the bed and the mirrored nightstand, also break up the white without disturbing the monochromatic palette.
White Bedroom Decor
Toile wallpaper with a white background wraps this modern white bedroom with elegant style. The white floor rug and white linens make the space feel open and airy. Simple furniture with clean lines reflects contemporary style.
Feminine White Bedroom
Instill a feminine look by decorating with white ruffles, curvy furniture, and scalloped details. This white bedroom benefits from layers of texture and wispy fabrics. Antique white bedroom accessories sprinkled throughout echo the traditional style of the furniture and the vintage look of the ruffles.
Gray and White Bedroom
This serene white bedroom gathers decorating inspiration from a large gray and white painting. White-painted walls get a boost of style thanks to the statement-making piece. Soft grays found in the painting echo throughout the room on the bed frame and bedding. A large wooden chest at the foot of the bed recalls the look of beach wood and lends unique texture.
Neutral and White Bedroom
Chocolate-brown paint stands out against this bedroom's white wall paneling and flooring. With white bedroom furniture, including a vintage bed frame and vanity chair, the space would have looked cold and uninviting without the warm brown accent. Antique light fixtures and quilted bedding reinforce the room's cottage charm.
White Bedroom Decorating Ideas
When decorating with white, it's important to incorporate a variety of textures or patterns to prevent the scheme from looking cold and uninviting. This sunny bedroom benefits from various wood tones and natural textures. A statement-making sunburst mirror above the headboard adds interest to the white-painted walls. The subtly patterned throw pillows give the bed a splash of personality.
White Bedroom Accent Colors
Give an all-white bedroom a luxury hotel vibe with a single accent color that carries throughout the bedding, furniture, and wall art. Grass green is featured on the trim of the duvet and the botanical print on the white bedroom walls. The same hue appears on the Euro shams on the bed and the upholstery of the wing chairs for a cohesive look.
White Bedroom Wall Treatments
Striped wallpaper wraps this modern white bedroom with personality and style. The white-painted floor and vaulted ceiling reflect light and make the space feel open and airy. Simple furniture reflects contemporary style and echoes the clean-lined look of the walls.