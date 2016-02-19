21 White Bedroom Ideas for a Serene Space

A monochromatic white color palette can be tricky, but a few smart design tricks can help you make it work. For starters, keep the dominant portions of your room the same shade. White walls emphasize the height of this master bedroom, and white bedroom curtains and bedding create continuous planes of white. Then use shades of gray to add depth. The patterned throw pillows incorporate soft gray hues, which help break up the potentially stark look of the white walls, furniture, and bedding. Reflective accessories, such as the mirror above the bed and the mirrored nightstand, also break up the white without disturbing the monochromatic palette.