Bedroom Color Ideas: Neutral-Color Bedrooms
Play with Pattern
If you start with a neutral base, add patterns and textures to create visual interest. In this bedroom, the warm off-white walls and neutral furnishings get a splash of personality from the patterned bedding and draperies. When mixing patterns, it's important to keep the scale and colors of each print in mind.
Neutrals Gone Traditional
This traditional-style bedroom looks clean and simple thanks to a neutral color scheme. The cream-colored walls, bedding, and draperies wrap the room with subtle warmth and elegant simplicity. The dark-stained bed frame and upholstered foot-of-the-bed stools prevent the neutral color scheme from looking washed out.
Neutral Tips
Learn the basics of decorating with neutrals.
A Little Color
Add a splash of personality to an otherwise neutral bedroom with one or two brightly colored accessories. A pretty pink throw at the foot of the bed and a pair of colorful framed art prints on the wall ensure the neutral bedroom looks anything but boring. To keep the look serene, use colors with brown or gray undertones to help the hues blend into their neutral surroundings. Here, a shocking magenta throw would have been too much for this ethereal bedroom, but a dusty rose throw does the right trick.
Stick to the Basics
This stunning bedroom proves that when it comes to decorating, black and white is truly a no-fail color combination. Dramatic black-painted walls are paired with plenty of white to prevent the room from looking small or unwelcoming. A mix of traditional and contemporary furnishings, like the stunning overhead chandelier and the patterned area rug, give the basic color scheme oodles of personality.
Go for Gray
Gray is having a moment as the neutral of choice for many designers and decorators, so why not give it a try in your home, too? Gray is the star of the show in this bedroom, which features several different tones of the color. Silvery gray silk draperies and the tufted headboard upholstered with gray fabric are only a few shades darker than the barely-there gray walls. Dark wood furniture frames add dramatic contrast and helps the room feel more grounded.
Character Boost
Variations in pattern and texture take this neutral bedroom from blah to beautiful. The white-painted paneled walls wrap the room with subtle texture. Traditional-look elements, like the tufted headboard and patterned bed linens, lend contrast to the cottage-style wall covering. A large woven area rug adds another layer of texture and ensures warmth underfoot.
Variations on a Theme
Use different wood tones to give a neutral bedroom a boost of personality. In this bedroom, the warm wood flooring sets the stage for a variety of wooden furnishings. Four vintage doors found new life as a statement-making headboard and a pair of rustic wooden stools serve as a functional space at the foot of the bed. Textured bedding and draperies wrap the bedroom with warmth and welcoming energy.
Room with a View
Take a cue from this bright bedroom and use a neutral decorating scheme to draw attention to a stunning view. Warm beige walls and creamy off-white furnishings pair expertly with cool blue accents, while also making a nod to the view of the lake outside. The sheer plaid draperies lend privacy without completely blocking the view beyond.
Relaxing with Neutrals
Use a canvas of neutral walls to express yourself through accents and accessories. In this bedroom, a series of floral prints above the bed served as the inspiration for the bedding, which features a playful botanical motif. Limiting the use of pattern to just the bedding ensures the bedroom looks relaxing and calm.
Thoroughly Modern Neturals
Neutrals lend themselves well to modern decorating schemes. This contemporary-style bedroom features a custom-built storage unit and bed frame, which take center stage thanks to the simple white walls and neutral bedding. The large circular area rug beneath the bed features a playful floral pattern, which gives the bedroom a boost of personality.
Prints Add Life
A few clever decorating tricks bring this monochromatic gray bedroom to life. The symmetrical arrangement of furniture creates a pleasing visual balance, which is emphasized by the panels of patterned fabric hung behind each headboard. A striped rug in the center of the room provides another layer of pattern and texture. The quirky benches at the foot of each bed and the vintage-style desk chair give the neutral space a splash of personality.
Welcoming Neutrals
Clean lines and creamy hues give this bedroom inviting energy. The warm, buttery-yellow walls envelop the room with subtle warmth. The golden-stained four-post bed lends a hint of drama. Framed art prints and decorative wall-mount light fixtures add character and a splash pattern to the neutral space.
Make a Statement
Start with a neutral base to give dramatic furnishings time to shine. In this bedroom, cool gray walls and carpeting lend a neutral backdrop for a large, look-at-me headboard. The headboard is upholstered with plush, black fabric and accented with nailhead trim. The chic foot-of-the-bed ottoman features the same nailhead trim, which ties the whole look together.
Neutrals on Neutrals
Luxe textures and traditional-style furnishings give this entirely neutral bedroom plenty of personality. Eye-catching elements -- such as the four-post bed, the sparkling chandelier, and the flowing silk draperies -- provide dramatic appeal. The symmetrical arrangement of the furnishings creates balance and relaxing energy.
Mixing Neutrals
A simple black-and-white color scheme looks anything but basic in this bedroom. A handful of natural textures -- such as the wicker-adorned headboard and the linen window shades -- in warm tones soften the contrast of the black-and-white palette. Pairing stark shades with warm-tone accents provides a smooth transition from dark to light.
Wide Open Spaces
A neutral color scheme helps emphasize the soaring height of this bedroom’s ceiling. The warm off-white color of the walls reflects light streaming in from the floor-to-ceiling window next to the bed, while the white-painted four-post bed draws the eye upward. A soft area rug beneath the bed adds plush texture underfoot and helps the bedroom set feel grounded in the lofty room.