Add a splash of personality to an otherwise neutral bedroom with one or two brightly colored accessories. A pretty pink throw at the foot of the bed and a pair of colorful framed art prints on the wall ensure the neutral bedroom looks anything but boring. To keep the look serene, use colors with brown or gray undertones to help the hues blend into their neutral surroundings. Here, a shocking magenta throw would have been too much for this ethereal bedroom, but a dusty rose throw does the right trick.