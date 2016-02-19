31 Brilliant Bedroom Color Schemes to Inspire Your Space

Coral-Orange + Aqua Blue + Latte White

Neutral walls and furniture in shades of similar warm white create a cloud-like backdrop for vibrant coral-orange and aqua blue. Abstract floral print shams on the bed provide the inspiration for the color scheme and the rest of the room's elements follow suit. To start your bedroom color scheme, find a pillow or bedspread with colors you love and build from there. Often, bedding comes in coordinated sets, but don't be afraid to break them up. Mix and match, or leave parts of the set out. For example, nix the bed skirt that matches the pillows and opt for a version in a solid color that blends with the rest of the bedding.