31 Brilliant Bedroom Color Schemes to Inspire Your Space
Black and White Bedroom Color Scheme
Ebony + Powder White + Blush Pink
A black and white bedroom color scheme is anything but basic when accented with shiny brass and blush pink. These light tones soften the high-contrast pairing of two-tone wall colors in this bedroom. Because the room receives plenty of natural light, the dark color on the lower portion of the wall feels grounding rather than overwhelming. When incorporating color with black and white, go with barely-there tones to keep the room's emphasis on its graphic elements. Muted blush pink, present in the floral wall art and throw blanket at the end of the bed, adds subtle interest to this bedroom color scheme.
Yellow Bedroom Color Scheme
Cream + Soft Gray + Squash Yellow + Emerald Green
Combine soft shades of both warm and cool tones to create a dynamic yet balanced bedroom color scheme. Here, squash yellow and creamy white are cooled off with barely-there gray bedding and small hints of deep emerald green in pillows and wall art. Mirrored details on the nightstand introduce a contemporary touch.
Classic Bedroom Color Scheme
Country French Blue + Soft Red + Antique White
Capture the charm and grace of a bygone era with a palette of blue, red, and white in antiqued shades. Keep the colors reigned in and employ a limited range of shades to maintain a sense of elegance. Here, patterned textiles, including curtains, pillows, and bedding, offer muted shades of red and blue. A warm white paint color on the walls gives the room a collected look. The textured, off-white area rug provides a solid neutral foundation, while aged brass sconces nod to the past.
Globally Inspired Color Scheme
Poppy Red + Orange + Black
Black helps temper the excitement of red and orange, creating a striking bedroom color scheme highlighted with global-inspired motifs. A red-and-black tapestry and matching pillow turn a simple bed into a focal point, while the white bedding and walls maintain a crisp look. Accent pillows and a throw feature ikat prints in soft orange hues that bring global flair to the space.
Soft White Bedroom Color Scheme
Creamy White + Natural Wood + Charcoal
Evoking the look of freshly fallen snow, this cottage-style bedroom combines pearly whites with rich wood tones for a look that is undeniably soothing and graceful. Shiplap walls and muted patterns add texture and dimension to the neutral color palette. Hints of dark charcoal in light fixtures and patterned textiles break up the expanses of white.
Sunset-Inspired Bedroom Color Scheme
Burnt Orange + Dusty Pink + Crisp White
Envelop a bedroom in hues inspired by the setting sun, a color scheme that feels perfectly suited for girls' bedrooms. Here, crisp white walls provide a blank canvas that lets orange and pink accents shine. A bright color scheme benefits from a few darker accents for contrast. In this bedroom, a dark, oil-rubbed bronze bed frame and light fixture do the trick.
Serene Green Bedroom Color Scheme
Seafoam Green + Mustard Yellow + Linen
A nature-inspired bedroom color scheme creates a soothing, Zen-like vibe. In this bedroom, seafoam green and mustard yellow evoke a calm ambience, while natural textures in the woven headboard and basket add subtle interest. The neutral-colored bedding features delicate yellow flowers that tie into the room's organic theme.
Dressed Up Basic Color Scheme
Teal Blue + Fuchsia + Off-White
Blue and white are a common bedroom color scheme duo, but throwing in fuchsia takes the scheme from basic to unique. The floral-patterned duvet served as the inspiration and guided the color ratios for this bedroom. Coating the walls, teal blue is used the most, while off-white plays out in medium doses. Fuchsia is kept as an accent, appearing on a throw blanket and in wall art hanging above the bed.
Modern Neutral Color Scheme
Granite Gray + Down White + Warm Wood
Envelop an expansive room in a blanket of coziness with warm neutral bedroom colors. Here, a wood plank accent wall and simplistic wood furniture form a richly textured backdrop. Small doses of saturated charcoal gray and an abundance of bright white contribute a modern vibe, while a variety of textures, including soft linen bedding, a shaggy sheepskin rug, and knotty wood, add comfort and warmth.
Timeless Brown Bedroom Color Scheme
Chocolate Brown + Swan White + Navy Blue
Timeless colors and motifs introduce charm to this quaint bedroom. The deep chocolate brown wall color, strategically used only above the wainscoting, adds richness to the room's palette. A distressed finish on the vintage-look bed establishes a cottage look, which is played up by simple bedding in a delicate navy blue and white pattern.
Bold Bedroom Color Scheme
Fern Green + Turquoise + Yellow
For a bold bedroom color scheme, look to lush, tropical hues. An accent wall covered in moody, fern-motif wallpaper sets the tone for this richly colored bedroom. The vibrant green repeats on the floor and trim to envelop the room in verdant color. Pops of egg-yolk yellow and turquoise contrast brightly against the saturated green background.
Beachy Bedroom Color Scheme
Sand + Weathered White + Sea Glass
Bring the look of a beach resort home with a palette inspired by a seaside locale. Start with a base of sandy browns and weathered whites, then layer in dusty blues and greens. Think beyond paint when putting together a beach bedroom color scheme. Here, hand-glazed woven raffia wallpaper and slate tiles convey seaside textures.
Peppy Bedroom Color Scheme
Coral-Orange + Aqua Blue + Latte White
Neutral walls and furniture in shades of similar warm white create a cloud-like backdrop for vibrant coral-orange and aqua blue. Abstract floral print shams on the bed provide the inspiration for the color scheme and the rest of the room's elements follow suit. To start your bedroom color scheme, find a pillow or bedspread with colors you love and build from there. Often, bedding comes in coordinated sets, but don't be afraid to break them up. Mix and match, or leave parts of the set out. For example, nix the bed skirt that matches the pillows and opt for a version in a solid color that blends with the rest of the bedding.
Choosing Your Bedroom Color Scheme
Looking for bedroom color ideas that fit your home, style, and budget? You're in luck. We'll show you the secrets for selecting the perfect hues. Learn all about choosing paint colors for bedroom walls, picking bedding, adding accents, and more.
Cabana-Inspired Blue Bedroom
Pale Azure + Cabana White + Tropic Accents
What could be better than relaxing beneath a comfortable cabana? Bring that feeling to your bedroom with a scheme of watery blue, crisp white, and a few tropical accent hues. For a serene look, keep the color of blue you use consistent and limit bright colors to small doses.
Modern Garden Color Scheme
Dusty Peony + Grass Green + Pure White
Borrow hues from the garden for fresh, modern bedroom paint colors. Start with a muted version of a floral hue, then pair it with a zingy green and plenty of crisp white. Here, dusty peony walls and saturated tones of grass green punctuate white bedding and furniture.
Fresh Green Bedroom Color Scheme
Citron + Rose + Cloud White
Just because bedrooms are for resting doesn't mean the color palette has to be boring. Here, a complementary pair (green and pink, a variation of red) provide dynamic contrast. The colors are bright, but not overly rich and saturated, which keeps the look cheery, not overwhelming.
Boldly Sophisticated Color Scheme
Indigo + Parchment + Gold
Impart a rich feeling in your bedroom with color. In this bedroom, indigo blue walls and equally rich espresso-finished wood floors are offset by shades of parchment and cocoa brown. Using gold as an accent color lightens the look, but the elegant tone keeps in step with the bedroom's sophisticated feel.
Bright Bedroom Color Schemes
Color can instantly brighten up your bedroom. These three color schemes and bedroom paint ideas show you how to brighten your space in degrees, from partly sunny to full-on bright. We'll show you how to create a look you love.
Earthy Bedroom Color Scheme
Linen + Pale Taupe + Moss
The key to a successful neutral bedroom color scheme lies beyond the colors. Texture, pattern, and a bit of shimmer will make neutrals sing. In this brown and green bedroom, neutrals with the same undertone, ranging from linen to taupe, are punctuated by matelasse bedding, scrollwork carpet, and a mercury glass lamp. Moss green, a shade muted by brown, fits in with the room's neutral colors, while still adding an eye-catching spot of color.
Modern Purple Color Scheme
Icy Gray + Orchid + Lavender
Purple is making a comeback and looks extra luxurious when paired with sophisticated grays. Mix strong geometric patterns with feminine purple for a look that's fresh, not frilly. In this bedroom, soft lavender bridges the tonal gap between the pale grays in the space and the saturated orchid blanket.
Gray Bedroom Color Scheme
Slate + Lemon + Cloud
For a stylish and versatile bedroom paint color idea, you can't go wrong with gray. In this petite bedroom, the sleek color palette of gray and yellow makes a bold statement. Serving as the star of the scheme, a cool slate gray on the walls leans heavily toward the blue end of the spectrum. Cloud-colored bedding continues the gray parade, and yellow on the pillows, ottomans, and accessories brings a partly sunny vibe to the grays.
Warm Neutral Color Scheme
Goldenrod + Pewter + Cream
Master bedroom paint colors don't have to be boring. For an unexpected twist on the popular gray-and-yellow scheme, pair paler grays with muted yellows and creamy whites. Light grays can read as metallic and sophisticated, while not-so-bright yellows are more subdued. Creamy whites with buttery undertones, rather than pure whites, will also read as yellow but in less of a knock-your-socks-off manner. Warmer grays will also do the trick.
Shimmering Neutral Color Scheme
Silvery Gray + Weathered Wood + Mink
Pull together a palette of grays for an instantly elegant space. Keep the undertones warm to make the space feeling extra inviting. Here, soft gray walls stand back and let tall ceilings, beautiful patterns, and sparkling accents stand in the spotlight. Fabrics such as velvet and damask lend a shimmering effect, without being in-your-face sparkly.
Blue Bedroom Color Scheme
Bright Sky Blue + Cool White + Warm Oak
Blue is a quintessential classic for bedroom color schemes, but its enduring legacy works in modern settings as well. To achieve the look, sky blue is used with crisp white as well as clean-lined furniture and accessories in this bedroom. The blue wall color maintains the modern monochromatic color scheme, but the lighter shade pulls back the walls slightly to allow the other elements, such as the architectural bed in warm oak, to shine.
Elegant Neutral Color Scheme
Antique Whites + Crisp White
Forget the notion that your whites have to match. A mixed bag of neutrals can create a visually interesting space with a few simple tricks. Keep your palette of whites within the same family, so that they all share similar undertones. In this bedroom, warm whites in varying intensities color the walls, trim, and bedding. Texture and repetition also bring the palette to life. Using each color more than once makes the mixing look more intentional. Here, light mocha appears on the trim, stool cushions, and shams, while linen colors the artwork and drapes.
Fresh Cottage Color Scheme
Linen White + Sunny Yellow + Dove Gray
White is a go-to choice for bedrooms because of its soothing, simple properties. Plus, it can be interpreted as modern, traditional, cottage, or vintage. In this cheery space, the neutral goes cottage, with splashes of yellow on the bedding and plenty of style-specific accents, such as the wrought-iron bed and eclectic gathering of accessories. Hints of gray keep the color palette crisp and fresh.
Dramatic Bedroom Color Scheme
Navy Blue + Snow White + Lipstick Pink
Dark bedroom color ideas bring the drama. To balance the look, use a dark color in one large dose and let the rest of the room's elements remain bright. In this sophisticated bedroom, rich navy blue colors the walls and forms a backdrop for the burlap white headboard, bench, and nightstand. Snow white bedding with lipstick-pink trim and white drapes are also eye-catching against the deep blue.