Say goodbye to your boring bedroom. These dramatic navy blue suites are seriously stylish. One blogger shows us how to use navy paint, bedding, accents, and more.

The master bedroom is probably the most ignored room in my house when it comes to style. In our old house, the master bedroom was upstairs with all of the kids' rooms, so aside from the hours we spent sleeping and getting ready for the day, we really weren't up there much. But in the Dream House, the master bedroom is on the main floor (and oh my gosh, I LOVE IT!), so I actually spend quite a bit of time in there. Since my office in the basement is still a work in progress, when I have time to work, I go to my bedroom. When I have phone calls or video conferences, I go to my bedroom. If I just need a second to relax, I go to my bedroom. So it has started to occur to me that my bedroom is pretty hideous and that it is in dire need of some TLC.

I've been really enamored of navy bedrooms lately. I know our walls are gray, which I don't plan on changing because I love them, but I think gray and navy make a swell color combination. Here are just a few of the bedrooms that have had me swooning over navy lately. Check out my blog, Lulu the Baker, for more inspiration.

Statement Mirror

I love the sun burst mirror paired with the navy walls in the photo. I've discovered during my extensive navy bedroom research that at least 75 percent of navy bedrooms contain at least one star burst or sun burst mirror. I've already started looking for mine in preparation. This bedroom uses a white mirror as a focal point, but brass, gold, or even a bright color, such as coral, can make a statement.

Shades of Gray

As much as I love the navy walls trend, I don't plan on painting my bedroom blue. I spent a lot of time choosing that beautiful gray paint, and I'm gonna keep it! This bedroom is probably more the direction our master bedroom will take, with gray walls and dark blue accents. I love the color combination of dark navy and foggy gray.

Color Underfoot

Here's another beautiful room with lighter walls and rich navy accents. I love how the dark blue rug under the bed helps anchor the room, and really highlights those blues. The striped navy and white bedding adds dimension to the bed, and framed wall art gives the room a personal touch.

Bedroom Goals

I think this bedroom is so beautiful. The ceiling is navy and the bedding has navy accents, yet the room feels light and airy and open. Note to self: achieve this in the Dream House master bedroom!

Editor's Tip: Love the tufted headboard look? You can learn how to make one here. It's a pretty simple process, but the end result looks expensive and lush.

Bold Blacks

