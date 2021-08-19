I Tried Brooklinen's Classic Cooling Percale Sheets and They're Worth the Hype
For the longest time, I relied on $40 cotton sheet sets from big-box retailers. I never understood the hype of expensive luxury sheets when my affordable set felt perfectly comfortable. But Brooklinen's Cooling Percale Sheet Set proved me wrong from the very first night.
The Brooklinen classic sheet set is made from 100% long-staple cotton with a percale weave, so it feels crisp, lightweight, and soft to the touch. And the sheets only get better after each wash. The set is designed with a classic matte finish that pairs well with any comforter or quilt, and it's particularly great for hot sleepers who prefer cooling bedding. I, for one, never feel like I'm sticking to the sheets, nor do I wake up sweaty when the sun blazes through my windows each morning.
The pillowcases are designed with envelope closures that fit and hold standard pillow sizes in place. (Note: The king-size sheet set comes with king-size pillowcases.) The fitted sheet has long- and short-side labels, which helps me make the bed faster after doing laundry.
I have the solid white sheet set, and I love how fresh and clean it looks on my bed. You can get the set in Brooklinen's classic colors, including white, cream, gray, windowpane, stripe, and rose. There's also a limited-edition color and pattern selection that includes bright stripes, tropical florals, and vibrant blues and greens.
After experiencing the quality of these soft yet crisp sheets, it's no wonder they have more than 12,000 five-star reviews. "Cool, smooth, and the most comfortable sheets I've ever had," one shopper writes. "Making the bed is a breeze with these generous fit sheets. Bonus feature is the short side is marked so they go on correctly every time. They wash and dry beautifully, too. Buying my second set soon!"
Right now, everything on Brooklinen's site is 10% off, so you can get a discount on the classic core set, along with comforters, towels, and loungewear.