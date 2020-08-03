The 8 Best Cooling Sheets to Beat the Summer Heat

This organic sheet set provides the luxurious feel of a crisp hotel bed. The ultra-breathable cotton sheets are both Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified and fair trade certified, so you can rest easy knowing that your sheets benefit the environment and the workers that made them. Just because these sheets add a touch of decadence to your bedroom doesn't mean they are difficult to care for, either. You can skip a trip to the dry cleaner and simply toss these sheets in the washing machine—they’ll actually feel softer after every wash. Although these cooling sateen sheets have a steeper price tag than other options on this list, Saatva offers financing options to help you invest in your sleep without blowing your budget.