The 10 Best Cooling Mattress Toppers To Improve Your Summer Slumber

Overall, the best cooling mattress topper is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper . The mattress topper is made with memory foam that adapts to you, offering significant support.

To find the best cooling mattress toppers, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each pick's material, thickness, and care instructions. We also consulted Lindsay Little, vice president of regional sales at Mattress Firm, and Dr. Peter Polos , MD, Ph.D., FCCP, FAASM, sleep medicine specialist, and sleep expert at Sleep Number.

"Body temperature plays a big role in sleep quality," says Lindsay Little , vice president of regional sales at Mattress Firm. "Higher environmental temperatures make it harder to sleep because it affects your body's ability to regulate its internal temperature and can cause you to have disrupted sleep and reduce the quality of REM sleep."

Whether you're a hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, heat can have an impact on your sleep. While you can always turn up the air conditioning, bedding accessories like cooling mattress toppers are an easy way to improve your setup and ensure you have a comfortable night of rest .

01 of 10 Best Overall: Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($416) Also available at Wayfair and Perigold Why You Should Get It: This mattress topper will help body temperature and is made with memory foam that'll help with back pain. Keep in Mind: The brand recommends air-drying the cover after washing it which means it may take a bit of time to dry. Overall, the best cooling mattress topper is this pick from Tempur-Pedic. In addition to a 3-inch thick base, this mattress topper is made with a memory foam material that'll precisely adapt to your shape, weight, and temperature, offering additional comfort. The mattress topper is offered in six sizes, each of which comes with a washable cooling cover. It's recommended that the cover be air-dried after washing it in a cold cycle, but you can dry it on a cool setting if needed. The design is made with three inches of the brand's soft Tempur-Es material and is specifically designed to adapt to your body shape, weight, and temperature. As a result, you'll have a more personalized experience while you sleep, making for an even more comfortable rest. Product Details: Material: Memory foam gel

02 of 10 Best Splurge: Sleep Number Dualtemp Individual Layer Courtesy of Sleepnumber View at Sleep Number (From $900) Why You Should Get It: It comes with a remote control you can use to cool or warm your bed. It's also offered in half sizes, so you can put it on one side of the bed. Keep in Mind: If you use a heated blanket, you'll have to be mindful with this design as both shouldn't be powered on at the same time. The Sleep Number Dualtemp Individual Layer is an investment, but its advanced technology and unique sizing options make it one of the best cooling mattress toppers worth considering. Recommended by Dr. Polos, the mattress topper is cool-to-touch and will make for a comfortable night of sleep. Unlike other options on the market, the cooling mattress topper comes with a remote control, so you can make it warm or cool from the comfort of your bed. The remote allows you to choose from three levels: low, medium, or high. You can also set a timer and utilize the automatic shutoff option so it won't stay on while you sleep. Another unique detail worth noting is that the cooling mattress topper is only offered in three half sizes. Instead of covering the whole bed, these half sizes allow you to keep your mattress topper on your side of the bed, so you and a partner can choose their own comfort level. If the mattress topper doesn't work, however, you'll be able to return or exchange it for up to 100 nights. Product Details: Material: Not listed

03 of 10 Best Value: Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper Courtesy of Brooklinen View at Brooklinen (From $99) Why You Should Get It: The cooling mattress topper is comfortable and less expensive than other options. Keep in Mind: It's not as thick as other mattress toppers. For a durable option that's less expensive than other options, the best cooling mattress topper is this pick from Brooklinen. With its tufted design and stretchy skirt, this pick evenly distributes its fill and stretches to fit mattresses up to 18 inches deep. The cooling mattress topper is offered in four sizes, each of which is made with a waterproof barrier at the bottom for mattress protection. It's also made with a soft microgel material that makes it soft and comfortable while still being less expensive than other similar styles. Plus, this design is fairly easy to care for. To clean the mattress topper between uses, you can simply machine wash it on a cold cycle and tumble dry it, instead of waiting for it to air dry like some other options require. It's worth noting, however, that this pick isn't as thick as some other options. Product Details: Material: Microgel

04 of 10 Best Gel: Serta Luxury Plush Top Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Courtesy of Mattressfirm View at Mattress Firm (From $65) Why You Should Get It: It's designed with motion separation, so you won't feel a partner tossing and turning as much. Keep in Mind: The mattress topper isn't protected by the brand's warranty. For a comfortable design that's designed for a comfortable night of sleep, the best cooling mattress topper is Serta's Luxury Plush Top Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper. The design is temperature regulating and is designed to relieve your pressure points while you rest. The cooling mattress topper is offered in five sizes and is made with gel memory foam and fiberfill, temperature-regulating material that'll help keep you cool throughout the night. Plus, it has motion separation that works to isolate movement, so you and a partner won't disturb each other if you move during the night. In addition to being both breathable and comfortable, the cooling mattress is also easy to take care of. When it needs to be cleaned, you can put it in the washing machine on a cool cycle and dry it on an air-dry cycle. Product Details: Material : Gel memory foam, fiberfill

05 of 10 Best Memory Foam: Sleepy's Cool Deluxe Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Courtesy of Mattressfirm View at Mattress Firm (From $112) Why You Should Get It: This mattress topper's cooling gel memory foam base is great for adding support while ensuring your body temperature stays regulated. Keep in Mind: It's not covered by the manufacturer's warranty, unlike some other picks. Plus, it's specifically recommended for back sleepers, so it may not be the best option for those with other sleep styles. The Sleepy's Cool Deluxe Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is the best cooling mattress topper if you prefer a memory foam option. The 2-inch topper is paired with a 1-inch cover and will make for a comfortable addition to your bed. In addition to adding three inches of thickness to your mattress, its gel memory foam material and special built-in air channels will draw heat away from the body, keeping you cool as can be. Plus, it also provides some support to help relieve back, neck, or pressure point pain. It's worth noting that the mattress topper is not protected by the manufacturer's warranty and is recommended for back sleepers, so you'll want to try it out and ensure it works for your sleep style before you commit. Product Details: Material: Gel memory foam

3 inches Care: Not listed

06 of 10 Best Machine Washable: JamRest Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $27) Why You Should Get It: Since it can be washed in your typical washing machine cycle, it's easy to remove stains and prevent unwanted smells. It's also less expensive than other options on the market. Keep in Mind: Since it can fit mattresses up to 21 inches thick, it may not fit as snug on smaller options. If you prefer a low-maintenance option, this JamRest design is the best cooling mattress topper. The mattress pad can be washed in your machine and dried on a tumble dry cycle, so it's easy to clean away any unwanted smells or stains. Similar to other mattress toppers, the material works to wick away moisture, providing a cooling effect that regulates body temperature to keep you cool throughout the night. The cooling mattress topper is made with a fluffy cotton interior filling and a brushed microfiber polyester exterior top that both have great breathability, so it'll keep you cool throughout the night. Plus, it has a waterproof backing that helps to repel all liquids and ensures your mattress underneath doesn't experience any damage. The mattress topper is offered in five sizes and is less expensive than other options, so it's a great pick if you're trying out mattress toppers or need them for multiple rooms in your home. Product Details: Material: Cotton, microfiber polyester

Not listed Care: Machine wash and dry on a tumble dry cycle

07 of 10 Best Wool: Plushbeds Handmade Natural Wool Topper Courtesy of Plushbeds View at Plush Beds (From $516) Why You Should Get It: It's made with special natural wool that offers a soft feel and can regulate your temperature. Keep in Mind: This mattress topper is more expensive than other styles. Plus, it can only be spot cleaned. Unlike other mattress toppers, this design from Plushbeds is made with wool. Created with a thick layer of cushioning to help you achieve the most restful sleep, it still regulates temperature, wicks away moisture, and keeps you cool, making it one of the best cooling mattress toppers. You can rest easy knowing that the hypoallergenic mattress topper is encased in a GOTS-certified cotton cover, meaning it's certified organic material. Plus, the cover will help protect the topper and mattress from any damage The mattress topper is offered in six sizes, so you're sure to find one that works best in your space. It feels dense and stretchy but is still durable and will maintain its shape over time. Just keep in mind that, unlike other machine washable picks, this one has to be spot cleaned with a clean cloth, detergent, and some water, and then air-dried. Product Details Material: Natural wool, cotton

08 of 10 Best Pressure Relief: Casper Sleep Comfy Mattress Topper Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $135) Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: It's built with two layers of supportive memory foam to help relieve pressure. Keep in Mind: It has to be spot cleaned, unlike some other machine washable picks. This Casper mattress topper is an all-star at relieving pressure, making it one of the best cooling mattress toppers. Built with two layers—one plush top layer and a bottom memory foam layer— it not only gives ample support where you need it most but also ensures air circulation to help you sleep cool. Plus, by pushing heat away through the perforated foam, it regulates your temperature, too. The mattress topper is offered in six sizes and has a quilted knit cover that stretches comfortably over the mattress to ensure you get an extra layer of protection. Just keep in mind that to clean the mattress topper, the brand recommends spot cleaning it, so it'll require a little more attention than a machine washable pick. Product Details: Material: Memory foam

09 of 10 Best Organic: Saatva Mattress Topper Courtesy of Saatva View at Saatva (From $245) Why You Should Get It: It's made with breathable, organic cotton that's meant to prolong the life of your mattress and increase comfort. Keep in Mind: It's more expensive than other options and it can only be spot cleaned. The Saatva Mattress Topper is an investment, but it's the best cooling mattress topper if you prefer an organic pick. The mattress topper is made with breathable, moisture-wicking organic cotton and graphite to draw heat away from your body, leaving you with a more refreshing sleep. The mattress topper is made with memory foam that limits motion transfer, an important detail especially if you share a bed. It also provides pressure point relief, making for an even more comfortable spot to rest. By securing in place with elastic anchor bands, you can be sure the mattress topper won't move a single inch, even if you toss and turn all night. Though graphite is the most cooling option, the mattress topper is also offered in two other materials: latex and high-density foam. Regardless of which style you choose, just keep in mind that it'll need to be spot cleaned, so it's a bit more high maintenance than other machine washable picks. Product Details: Material: Organic cotton, graphite, and memory foam

