Rooms

Rooms in your home should have a functional design and have stunning finishes. Gather inspiration for your rooms and learn how to use color thoughtfully and mix pattern perfectly. Decorate and create a room design with space-saving tips and special occasion space. Our inspirational room images will help you discover exactly what you want.

Most Recent

Attic Storage Hacks to Help Make the Most of Your Space

Take advantage of unused space by employing these clever attic storage ideas. 
Turn a Spare Room into a Crafting Retreat

Whether you have a whole room, a closet, or only a cabinet to house your crafting space, use these creative tricks to design a dedicated crafting retreat where you'll love to spend time.
Organize Your Desk Like a Boss

Organizing your desk isn't as hard as you might think. You don't need to be a business owner to organize like a boss, and with these simple ideas you can tackle the piles on your work space in style.
5 Bedrooms that Exude Coziness

Winter is upon us, and a cozy bedroom can be a welcoming retreat when the temperatures dip. Here are five bedrooms that exude coziness! Get inspired and see how you, too, can make your space a haven in the winter months.
Stunning Hallway Ideas to Steal for Your Own Home

Interior design isn't restricted to simply rooms. These stunning hallways prove that a hallway can be just as impactful as an entire room.
Metallic Office Accessories That Shine

Brighten up your desk with these metallic office accessories that glimmer! Each glitzy item is sure to bring charm and personality to your work space.
More Rooms

Living Room Makeover in a Weekend

Give your living room a completely new look in a weekend. We transformed this small living room into a modern farmhouse-inspired space with three super simple DIY projects.
DIY Basement Makeover

Make your basement a room you actually want to spend time in—and would want guests to use. In just 48 hours, this basement went from a room without a purpose to a space worthy of it's own Airbnb listing. Learn how three simple DIY projects made this finished basement a perfect spot for hosting.
See Newborn Crew Gaines' Dreamy Nursery

Bedroom Color Ideas: Green

A Storage-Packed Laundry Room That Doubles as an Office

This Organized Playroom Wows with Stylish DIY Accents

9 Clever Ideas for Storing Stuffed Animals

They're cute. They're cuddly. And they're taking over your house. Organize your child's stuffed animal collection with these smart (and stylish!) storage ideas.

All Rooms

How to Make a Tufted Headboard

Kind of easy
How to Make a Simple Tufted Headboard

Kind of easy
14 Ways to Decorate with a Brown Sofa

How to Make a Sleek Upholstered Headboard

How to Clean Your Laundry Room

Must-See DIY Laundry Room Storage

12 Secrets to Cut Laundry Room Clutter

The Anatomy of a Well-Made Bed

Must-Know Bedding Tips To Make Your Linens Last

Dress Up Your Headboard With Embroidery

How to Make a DIY Woven Headboard

9 Ways to Store More with Your Coffee Table

DIY Driftwood-Inspired Headboard

How to Make a Nailhead Trim Upholstered Headboard

How to Install a Wall-Mount TV

How to Make a Headboard from Wood Blocks

This DIY Headboard Is Made from Ceiling Tiles

This DIY Platform Bed Will Solve All Your Storage Problems

How to Make a Compact Desk

How to Make a Geometric Headboard

Make Your Own Barn Door-Style Stair Gate

7 Reasons Your Living Room Needs a Sofa Table

Shared Bedroom Ideas for Small Rooms

Nursery Organization Tips Every New Parent Needs

Fully Loaded Laundry Room

