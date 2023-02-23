A few months back, Ronzoni sent fans into a tizzy on social media after the pasta maker announced plans to discontinue its signature pastina, product No. 155. And while customers threatened to boycott the brand altogether in response, Ronzoni itself is claiming it “wasn’t a decision [they] wanted to make.”

So why did the company nix its fan-favorite pasta shape, a petite, star-shape noodle? According to HuffPost, the brand—which was acquired by 8th Avenue Food & Provisions in May 2021—decided to discontinue the pastina due to a manufacturing problem.

“The beloved product’s unique small size and star-shape require specialized production,” 8th Avenue Food & Provisions said in a statement to Snopes. “Our long-term manufacturer informed us they would cease producing Ronzoni pastina effective January 2023. Despite exhaustive efforts, we have been unable to identify a viable, new manufacturer who could make pastina in the same shape, size, and standards that Ronzoni customers have come to expect.”

What Is Pastina?

Let’s get you up to speed on this cult-fave pasta shape. Pastina (made by Ronzoni or otherwise) is a tiny, star-like noodle. (The name actually translates to “little pasta” in Italian.) Because of its size, it’s used in soups or prepared in a more risotto-style dish, typically. It’s also often regarded as an iconic Italian-American comfort food.

Do Other Pasta Brands Sell Pastina?

While Ronzoni has been a long-time favorite in the pasta aisle (specifically when it comes to pastina), several other brands do sell the shape—including Barilla, Colavita, Flora, San Giorgi, and even Target’s Good & Gather line.

How Are Fans Taking the News?

Not well, to say the least. Despite the fact other brands reportedly sell the pasta shape, many have reported pastina to be difficult to find now that Ronzoni has pulled its line from store shelves. “Ronzoni discontinuing pastina is a crime against Italian Americans,” one user wrote on Twitter, with another joking, “First Chris Pratt is Mario, now this. Italian Americans have had ENOUGH!!”

There’s even a Change.org petition to bring back the delicacy. “Pastina is the best!” one petitioner wrote in the comments. “I have had it since I was a child and now make it for my family. Don’t do this! You are killing my and many Italian family traditions. Basta!”

What Is a Good Alternative to Ronzoni Pastina?

Now that Ronzoni is off the shelves, any of the alternative pastina brands work—that is, if you can get your hands on them. It sounds like fans have had a tough time doing so. In that case, for your soup or risotto-style dishes, we suggest an orzo, Acini di Pepe, Ditalini, or even an alphabet pasta for a similar noodle experience.

Is There Any Chance Ronzoni Will Bring Back Its Pastina?

While it doesn’t look like the pastina will be back anytime soon, the brand hasn’t shot down all hope. “We haven’t given up, but as of today, we can no longer offer Ronzoni Pastina,” Ronzoni said in its original statement announcing the discontinuation. “We thank you for your understanding and support of Ronzoni Pasta.”

That’s not a yes, but it’s certainly not a no. In the meantime, we’ll be clinging to that “we haven’t given up” promise.

