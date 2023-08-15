Deal Alert! The Robot Vacuum We Named ‘Best for Pet Hair’ After Rigorous Testing Is Now Its Lowest Price Ever

Vacuuming the house is always a chore, but for pet owners, picking up pet hair can be an all-day, everyday kind of thing that requires special care. With how quickly fur can accumulate, it’s important for pet owners to invest in a good robot vacuum that can do the job for you efficiently. That’s why we put over 30 robot vacuums to the test—and in the end, we found the iRobot Roomba J7 to be the best robot vacuum overall for pet hair.

Imagine our delight then, when the iRobot Roomba J7 finally dropped down to the lowest price it’s been since Black Friday 2022. We’ve been waiting almost an entire year for this self-emptying, smart-mapping vac to hit its lowest price yet, and finally, it has.

One of the standout features of the J7 is its real-time visual navigation and obstacle avoidance, which makes it less likely to bump into furniture, chairs, and other items like toys or clothes that have been left out on the floor. For those reasons, it ranked highest in effectiveness and maneuverability—both of which earned five out of five—in our testing.

It’s designed to identify and avoid pet waste, too—so, in the event of an indoor accident, you won’t have to worry about pet poo being wiped all over the floor. (It’s been known to happen!) Should the J7 fail to successfully identify waste, iRobot will replace it for free.

iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

The J7 has an edge-sweeping brush for cleaning along walls and corners, and multi-surface rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types without getting tangled with pet hair. It also has dirt detection technology, too, which means that it automatically ups the power-lifting suction when it senses areas with more highly concentrated messes.

You can also customize home mapping and scheduling with keep out zones, barriers, or clean zones, to specifically tailor the vacuum to what you need. Schedules can also be adjusted by season, with the J7 ramping up cleaning schedules at the height of pet shedding and allergy season, for instance.

The iRobot Roomba J7 has a front camera that detects obstacles in real time, and uses power-lifting suction to pick up pet hair, without it getting tangled. Right now, shoppers can score it for $250 off—the lowest price it’s been in almost a year—but only for a limited time, so act fast.

And if you’re still not sure which robot vacuum is right for you, keep reading for more on-sale picks.

