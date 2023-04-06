If you like color and prints (and colorful prints), it’s hard not to be a fan of Rifle Paper Co. Initially known for its flower-printed stationery and travel-themed mugs, this print-driven brand has gone from desktops to nearly every room in the house with its expansion into chic furniture created in collaboration with Cloth & Company, rugs through collaboration with Loloi, and wallpaper printed by York Wallcoverings.

Now Rifle Paper Co. has launched yet another product to get excited about—Peacock Wallpaper Mural. The brand has officially gone to the birds in an entirely good way, blowing up its beloved Peacock pattern into large-scale wall art.

Bird’s the Word

Hand-illustrated by Rifle Paper Co.’s co-founder and CCO Anna Bond, this enchanting wallpaper mural is available in four colorways—White, Emerald, Navy, and Black—so it’s easy to enhance a variety of rooms in the home.

The Peacock mural’s design was based on the brand’s incredibly popular Peacock Wallpaper. The numbers behind this pattern’s popularity are astounding: More than 1.1 million feet of this paper have been printed by the brand’s partner, York Wallcoverings, since its debut in June 2020.

“As we continue to see wallpaper trends evolve, we’re thrilled to introduce a twist on the beloved pattern in a grand statement mural,” says DeAnna Hain, executive vice president of marketing at York Wallcoverings. “We’re excited to see how customers will showcase the wallpaper from powder rooms to dining rooms and beyond.”

Each wallpaper mural is digitally printed in the United States and covers a 6.75x10.2-foot-wall over three panels. Thoughtfully designed and detailed, the metallic branch accents are printed to be extra shiny.

Rifle Paper Co.

Buy It: Rifle Paper Co. Peacock Wallpaper Mural available in four colors, $275; Rifle Paper Co.

The Flight of the Peacock

Like many of Rifle Paper Co.’s patterns, Peacock is a modern interpretation of a traditional design. This one is extra connected to the brand because it was inspired by the location of Rifle Paper Co.’s headquarters in Winter Park, Florida. Since its launch, this print has caught on in a big way, with the line expanding to include home decor, desk accessories, and new art prints.

The Great Dilemma: Regular Wallpaper or a Wallpaper Mural?

Not sure if the print wallpaper or the wallpaper mural is right for your space? If you are looking to create a focal point in a room, opt for a mural.

“Our wall murals are great for creating a focal point in a room. The flowers on our Peacock mural reach as high as seven feet, so it’s beautiful when there’s a large wall and you can appreciate the full scale of the artwork, yet there is still enough height in the art to place a statement piece of furniture in front of it,” Bond says.

Bond suggests installing the wallpaper mural in an entry, dining room, or as a statement in a bedroom.

“It works really well as an accent wall that can become a conversation starter and not necessarily something that has to fill every wall of a room,” she says. “The climbing branches and peacocks are both classic and transportive and can elevate a room and bring it to life.”