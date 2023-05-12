The Rich Ranch Decor Trend Merges the Best of Luxe and Farmhouse Design

Shows like Yellowstone and trending Western-inspired designs like coastal cowgirl have paved the way for this new trending style.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Headshot of Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 12, 2023
modern farmhouse living room sliding doors
Photo: Rett Peek Photography Inc.

The hit show Yellowstone isn't the first to tell the story of wealthy ranchers and farmers—Gen X and Boomers had Dallas, which debuted in 1978 and lasted an impressive 13 seasons. Both focus on affluent, citified-country folk living in glamorous homes adjacent to their horse pastures and cattle barns. This juxtaposition of farm living and a luxe aesthetic has recently inspired the decor trend known as Rich Ranch: an enviable lifestyle that mixes saddles with sparkles.

The Western aesthetic has taken over homes everywhere lately, with coastal cowgirl popping up all over social media and Vegas, desert-themed nuptials being named one of the top 2023 wedding trends by Etsy. It's evident that combining opposing styles to create a fresh, new one has officially become a theme in home design.

With rich ranch, think: a crystal chandelier in a barndominium, glamping cabins decked out with high-end amenities, ranch-style homes filled with crystal and fine china. It equally blends coziness and luxury, creating a timeless and comfortable design. The style channels log-cabin mansions or farmhouse-style homes with buttery leather sofas, plush, country-patterned cashmere blankets, turquoise-studded centerpieces, and updated appliances fit to cook chili and cornbread for crowd. And you can't forget the extravagant deer heads displayed on carefully-designed walls. 

Kitchen with bar seating and wooden cabinets
John Bessler

The history of this trend has roots in the mass migration of Californians, who made their riches on real estate gains, to states like Texas (where 85,000 Californians moved in 2018), Colorado, and New Mexico. These transplants bring their lavish furnishings to their new, often much larger, Western-style homes, where they integrate their former lifestyle with their new, slower-paced one. However, the lure of the outdoors and wide-open spaces doesn't have to replace the desire for comfort and elegance in interiors—rich ranch brings the two together.

You don't have to live on a sprawling multi-acre piece of land to incorporate rich ranch into your interior. If you want to go all out, invest in furnishings made with reclaimed wood, genuine stone floors, natural fiber textiles, and upholstery fabrics like linen, wool, and heavy cotton. Add texture to walls, whether with plaster, paint treatments, or wallpaper. Natural light is also important, so try to maximize it with simple window treatments.

To get the look without breaking the bank, update your home's color palette with earthy, natural tones, like warm browns, calming greens, and sunny yellows. Add texture to walls, whether with plaster, paint treatments, or wallpaper. And while focusing on a ranch feel is important, a few contemporary decor pieces (sleek lines, neutral colors) will add the finishing touches needed to create a rich ranch interior that will make you feel like the heir of a Western empire: All it takes is leather, a warm blanket or two, and a touch of glitz.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
mediterranean living room
Mediterranean-Inspired Decor Is Here: How to Get the Look
coastal bedroom
Coastal Cowgirl Decor Is the Perfect Rustic Twist on Coastal Grandmother
pink closet doors
25 Closet Door Ideas for Every Design Style
midcentury modern living room
11 of the Most Iconic Interior Design Styles You Need to Know
large pendant island lighting
75 Kitchen Ideas for Every Layout and Style
eclectic boho dining room with green accents and rattan chair
4 Home Trends from ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ that Perfectly Capture the ’70s
Pink dining room with fuchsia walls and striking light fixtures
How Fashion Trends Influence Our Decor and Interior Design
Traditional home decor
These Decor Trends Took Over TikTok Last Year—Here’s What to Expect in 2023
Lumber ceiling
Living Room Ceiling Ideas
black bedroom velvet blanket
Whimsigoth Is the Moody Style Your Home Needs
sunroom with light wood ceilings and floor
20 Wood Ceiling Ideas That Add Rustic Charm
breakfast nook with built-in banquette and white table
5 Ways to Effortlessly Pull Off Coastal Grandma Style
white living room with white couch
24 Rustic Living Room Ideas for a Cozy Retreat
black sconce light in bedroom
12 Best Lighting Trends of 2023, According to Designers
a warm screened in porch with wood beams and fall leaves as decor
20 Screened-In Porch Ideas for an Inviting Outdoor Escape
casual coastal kitchen
20 Coastal Kitchen Ideas to Bring the Beach to Your Home