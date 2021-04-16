Vivian Howard Shares a Punchy Sauce Recipe You'll Want to Put On Everything
Vivian is the cocreator and star of the PBS shows Somewhere South and A Chef's Life and the author of two cookbooks. She owns and operates multiple restaurants and lives in Deep Run, North Carolina, with her husband and their twins.
The recipes in chef Vivian Howard's latest cookbook, This Will Make It Taste Good ($22, Amazon), are the kind of kitchen tricks that are deceptively simple and wholly genius. Each chapter centers around what she calls a punchy "flavor hero," and we were sold from the first chapter featuring Vivian's Little Green Dress. Like the little black dress that works for any occasion, this bright, herby sauce is meant to go with almost any meal of the day, including some irresistible breakfast sandwiches.
One Sauce Fits All
This green sauce lands somewhere between chimichurri and Italian salsa verde. The blend of herbs, olives, capers, lemon, and olive oil includes a couple of anchovies for subtle, savory—not fishy—flavor. "I know if you make it just once, you'll douse, dollop, and slather it on everything," Vivian says.
Gas Station Biscuits
Vivian found the inspiration for these breakfast stackers in a gas station in eastern North Carolina. Sandwich cheese between buttermilk biscuits and bake in foil until the biscuits crisp and the cheese melts into a lacy skirt around the edges.
Easy Recipes to Enjoy with Little Green Dress Sauce
Try these other breakfast ideas featuring LGD.
Jammy Eggs & Hash Browns Dressed in Green
Vivian's go-to jammy eggs technique: Gently drop eggs into rapidly boiling water and cook 6½ minutes. Transfer to an ice bath; let stand 30 seconds.
Little Green Breakfast Tacos
Top griddled flour or corn tortillas with scrambled eggs, crumbled queso fresco, hot sauce, and a finishing drizzle of Little Green Dress.
Green-on-Green on Toast
Mash Little Green Dress into avocado on toast (or stir into guacamole and serve with tortilla chips or crudités).
- After Battling a Chronic Disease Her Whole Life, Nitika Chopra Is Destigmatizing Long-Term Illnesses
- Vivian Howard Shares a Punchy Sauce Recipe You'll Want to Put On Everything
- Photographer Dana Gallagher Feeds Both Body and Soul in Her Tiny Brooklyn Backyard
- Stylemaker Ellen Marie Bennett and Casey Caplowe Perfectly Blend Styles in Their LA Home and Garden
Comments