LIVE

Vivian Howard Shares a Punchy Sauce Recipe You'll Want to Put On Everything

Vivian is the cocreator and star of the PBS shows Somewhere South and A Chef's Life and the author of two cookbooks. She owns and operates multiple restaurants and lives in Deep Run, North Carolina, with her husband and their twins.

By Carrie Boyd
April 15, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

The recipes in chef Vivian Howard's latest cookbook, This Will Make It Taste Good ($22, Amazon), are the kind of kitchen tricks that are deceptively simple and wholly genius. Each chapter centers around what she calls a punchy "flavor hero," and we were sold from the first chapter featuring Vivian's Little Green Dress. Like the little black dress that works for any occasion, this bright, herby sauce is meant to go with almost any meal of the day, including some irresistible breakfast sandwiches.

Credit: Carson Downing

One Sauce Fits All

This green sauce lands somewhere between chimichurri and Italian salsa verde. The blend of herbs, olives, capers, lemon, and olive oil includes a couple of anchovies for subtle, savory—not fishy—flavor. "I know if you make it just once, you'll douse, dollop, and slather it on everything," Vivian says.

Get the Green Sauce Recipe
Credit: Carson Downing

Gas Station Biscuits

Vivian found the inspiration for these breakfast stackers in a gas station in eastern North Carolina. Sandwich cheese between buttermilk biscuits and bake in foil until the biscuits crisp and the cheese melts into a lacy skirt around the edges.

Get the Breakfast Sandwich Recipe
Credit: Baxter Miller

Easy Recipes to Enjoy with Little Green Dress Sauce

Try these other breakfast ideas featuring LGD.

Credit: Carson Downing

Jammy Eggs & Hash Browns Dressed in Green

Vivian's go-to jammy eggs technique: Gently drop eggs into rapidly boiling water and cook 6½ minutes. Transfer to an ice bath; let stand 30 seconds.

Credit: Carson Downing

Little Green Breakfast Tacos

Top griddled flour or corn tortillas with scrambled eggs, crumbled queso fresco, hot sauce, and a finishing drizzle of Little Green Dress.

Credit: Carson Downing

Green-on-Green on Toast

Mash Little Green Dress into avocado on toast (or stir into guacamole and serve with tortilla chips or crudités).

`

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com