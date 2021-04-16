The recipes in chef Vivian Howard's latest cookbook, This Will Make It Taste Good ($22, Amazon), are the kind of kitchen tricks that are deceptively simple and wholly genius. Each chapter centers around what she calls a punchy "flavor hero," and we were sold from the first chapter featuring Vivian's Little Green Dress. Like the little black dress that works for any occasion, this bright, herby sauce is meant to go with almost any meal of the day, including some irresistible breakfast sandwiches.