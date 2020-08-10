This Delicious Watermelon 'Tuna' Tastes Surprisingly Similar to the Real Thing

As someone who's trying to eat more plant-based, I enjoy finding vegan meat alternatives that can compare to a juicy burger or crispy bacon without eating the real thing (or something overly-processed). In a recent TikTok video (because apparently that's the main source of my recipe inspiration lately), a user made watermelon "tuna tartare" that reminded me of a vegan poke bowl on the menu of a restaurant I used to frequent in St. Louis. I only had about a cup of cubed watermelon left in my fridge, but I decided to take a chance on making it myself. (Real sushi is still an occasional treat for me, and I was craving it.) It took about a day to do the whole process, but I'll go ahead and tell you it was worth it! I could still taste the watermelon, but it took on a texture that not only mocked tuna but tasted similar as well. It was delicious! If you're interested in trying this mindblowing watermelon "tuna" recipe out, here's how I did it.