Vegetarian Summer Recipes to Showcase the Flavors of the Season

When the weather is super hot and humid, the last thing you want is a heavy dish weighing you down. That's why you should plan on making these fresh vegetarian summer dinner ideas to stay cool while also utilizing seasonal produce. No matter if you're solely a plant-based eater or just trying to cut back on the meat intake, this list of vegetarian summer recipes is sure to please any palate.

01 of 14 Eggplant "Meat" Balls with Chimichurri Brie Passano Thanks to their "meaty" textures, eggplant and mushrooms become the perfect plant-based substitute for meatballs. Once they're cooked, the vegetarian summer recipe is hit with bright flavors of the season in the sauce featuring fresh parsley, oregano, garlic, and shallot. Enjoy as an appetizer or serve over a bed of cooked pasta or grains.

02 of 14 Miso Noodle Bowls with Turnip Greens Kelsey Hansen Noodle bowls are a takeout classic that you can easily turn into a summer vegetarian dinner recipe (in less than an hour!). The rich miso broth gets a nice peppery bite from turnip greens and ginger. Crispy tofu adds delicious texture and protein to the bowl.

03 of 14 Asparagus Falafel Andy Lyons If you score a bundle of asparagus at the farmers market, utilize it to make this vegetarian summer dinner. The traditional chickpeas are still a part of the base, but the brightness from asparagus really elevate the flavors. Make Restaurant-Style Asparagus With Our Test Kitchen's Tips

04 of 14 Chipotle, Jackfruit, and Arugula Tacos Kelsey Hansen Jackfruit, a "meaty" fruit hailing from Southeast Asia, magically takes on the flavors of whatever seasonings you add to it when it's in it's unripe state. Here chipotle turns jackfruit into a spicy taco filling a vegetarian summer recipe even meat-eaters will have a hard time believing it's not actually pulled pork.

05 of 14 Portobello-Pepper Kale Wraps Jacob Fox You've heard the saying, "eat the rainbow," and this vegetarian summer recipe definitely showcases an array of colors. Sturdy lacinto kale leaves become the refreshing wrap to hold meaty portobello mushrooms, peppers, and red cabbage. Sambal oelek (Asian chili sauce) and fresh jalapeños give the flavors a kick while dairy-free homemade cashew-cilantro cream mellows out every bite. High-Protein Vegetarian Meals the Entire Family Will Enjoy

06 of 14 Congee with Bok Choy and Soy-Glazed Shiitakes Carson Downing Bok choy (aka pak choi), is a Chinese cabbage characterized by thick, clusted pale stalks and full, dark green leaves. It's peak season is in the late summer through early fall, so it's the perfect cozy Asian-inspired summer vegetarian dish to celebrate the end of the season.

07 of 14 Broccoli and Tempeh Quinoa Salad Adam Albright Tempeh is a fermented soy meat substitute that packs a ton of protein (31 grams per cup!). Combine that with hearty, fiber-rich quinoa and vibrant broccoli to achieve one delicious vegetarian dinner for summer. Watermelon radishes give this dish a fun pop of color, but regular radishes will work if you can't find them.

08 of 14 Sweet Potato Quesadillas with Cucumber Relish Blaine Moats Skip the drive-thru and make this healthy quesadilla made with seasonal veggies for a comforting, yet not super heavy summer vegetarian dinner. Sweet potatoes and navy beans stick to gooey monterrey jack cheese nestled inside a whole-wheat tortilla. The cucumber relish balances spicy and cool by utilizing fresh chile peppers. Opt to serve with Greek yogurt rather than sour cream for added nutrients.

09 of 14 Black Bean Burgers with Sweet Corn Salsa Blaine Moats For a budget-friendly vegetarian summer dinner, look no further than the magical black bean. Toss the burgers on the grill for a plant-based cookout to share with the family. Fresh corn on the cob turns into a delicious salsa for topping these tasty veggie burgers.

10 of 14 Farro-Stuffed Peppers Andy Lyons If you grow your own produce, a lot of those veggies can be used in this summer vegetarian dinner. Fresh corn, summer squash and/or zucchini, green onions, and fresh basil are all packed into ripe, crisp bell peppers. Ancient grain farro helps bulk up the recipe by adding protein and fiber.

11 of 14 Make-It-Mine Thai Curry Pot Carson Downing This curry recipe is an easy way to create a summer vegetarian dinner with whatever seasonal ingredients you have on hand—all in a single pot. No matter what combination of vegetables you choose, this clean-out-the-fridge recipe is going to be a winner at the table. Test Kitchen Tip: A lot of curry pastes contain fish, so check the label before you buy to ensure it's vegetarian.

12 of 14 Pesto Veggie Gyro Jason Donnelly If you haven't jumped onto the halloumi train yet, now's the time. The chewy, high heat-tolerant cheese makes a perfect meatless base to toss on the grill. Enjoy with fresh veggies for a summer vegetarian dinner everyone will love. Grilled Vegetarian Dinner Recipes Everyone at Your Cookout Will Devour

13 of 14 Summer Spaghetti Salad Andy Lyons Spaghetti, strands of string cheese, and squash noodles get the freshest tomato topping in this perfect vegetarian summer dish. We use a blend of red and yellow cherry tomatoes for color here, but feel free to whatever blend of garden tomatoes you have on hand. Toasted walnuts add a nice nutty, crunchy flavor to bring the veggie-packed dinner to life.