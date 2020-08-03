The Best Vegan Egg Substitutes for Every Type of Recipe

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Can't eat eggs due to allergies or dietary restrictions? Or maybe you're simply out of eggs mid-recipe. Use this list of the best vegan egg substitutes for all your favorite baked good recipes.

Making a batch of chocolate chip cookies for your vegan friend, but don't know how to substitute the eggs? You've come to the right place. Since eggs are essentially the glue that holds many recipes together, it's important to find a suitable egg replacement to ensure your recipe turns out properly. Whether you have an allergy to eggs, are following a vegan diet, or trying to cut back on the ingredient for health reasons, it's good to know you have alternatives. Plus, there's a good chance you already have a vegan egg substitute in your pantry.

Image zoom Getty / The Picture Pantry

The Best Vegan Egg Substitutes

While there are several vegan egg substitutes, it's important to note that not all of them are equal swaps for eggs in every recipe. Before you choose an alternative, be sure to determine the egg's purpose in the original recipe. In addition to acting as a binder (think custards and puddings), eggs can work as a leavener and provide structure to your baked goods.

1. Flaxseed Meal

Rich in omega-3s, fiber, and protein, flaxseed is a staple in any vegan pantry. For each egg, combine 1 Tbsp. flaxseed meal ($13, Amazon) with 3 Tbsp. water with a fork or whisk. Let the mixture sit for 3 to 5 minutes until it resembles a thick, gel-like consistency. Use your flaxseed egg (aka "flegg") as a vegan egg substitute in cookies, muffins, or veggie burgers. If you're a meat-eater but can't do eggs, swap them into your meatloaf.

2. Aquafaba

Don't pitch the leftover liquid from that can of chickpeas you just turned into hummus. Known as aquafaba, that viscous liquid in your tinned beans and legumes is a great vegan egg substitute, especially for egg whites. When whipped, it magically turns into a meringue-like texture that can be used for frosting or in homemade mayonnaise. Use 2 Tbsp. aquafaba to replace one egg white and 3 Tbsp. aquafaba for one whole egg.

3. Banana

Have some ripe bananas that need to be used? Try swapping them for the eggs in your pancake, cake, or brownie recipes. They'll add some natural sweetness and moisture to your baked goods. Use one medium mashed banana for every egg in your recipe.

4. Applesauce

Applesauce is another great vegan egg substitute for creating a super moist cake or quick bread. Use 3 Tbsp. applesauce per egg in your recipes (choose unsweetened applesauce to cut down on sugar).

5. Chia Seeds

Like flaxseed, chia seeds are a healthy vegan egg alternative full of fiber and omega-3s. Mix 1 Tbsp. chia seeds with 3 Tbsp. water per egg, letting the mixture thicken for about 10-15 minutes before using. Try making some chia pudding for a healthy snack, subbing the Greek yogurt for vegan yogurt to keep it dairy-free.

6. Baking Powder and Oil

Adding more baking powder and oil is an easy way to use pantry staples as a vegan egg replacement. For each egg, combine 2 tsp. baking powder, 1 tsp. vegetable oil, and 2 Tbsp. water before adding to your recipe. This method works best for substituting eggs in cookie recipes.

7. Starches

There are a few commercial vegan egg substitutes you can buy that have a mixture of starches such as Bob's Red Mill Egg Replacer ($4, Target). If you want to make your own, combine 2 Tbsp. arrowroot powder, tapioca starch/flour, cornstarch, or potato flour with 3 Tbsp. water for each egg you're substituting. Try this method in cakes, cookies, and enriched bread recipes.

8. Tofu

Made of pressed soybean curd, tofu is already a staple in many vegetarian diets due to its high protein content and ability to adapt to any flavor. Tofu works great as an egg replacer since it provides moisture in recipes that have leavening agents. Try swapping tofu in for eggs in your next quick bread baking session. Use ¼ cup blended silken tofu per egg.