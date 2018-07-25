Meatless Mushroom Recipes That Will Help You Forget All About Beef
Roasted Mushroom, Spinach, and Ricotta Tart
If this tart doesn’t satisfy your cravings for mushrooms, nothing will. Fresh spinach and ricotta cheese play a role in making this recipe, but mushrooms are the real star of the show. Before baking, roast three full packages of mushrooms to really bring out their delicious meaty flavor.
Butternut Squash and Mushroom Noodle Bowl
Load up on veggies and noodles for dinner with this easy made-for-fall recipe. Shiitake mushrooms, fresh spinach, and butternut squash bring fall flavors and make this dish into a healthy veggie-filled dinner. But this recipe will also satisfy those craving a taste of Asian cuisine, thanks to soba noodles, soy sauce, and a dash of sriracha.
Creamy Farro-Smothered Portobellos
Because portobello mushroom caps are already shaped a little bit like a bowl, they’re perfect for piling high with good-for-you fillings like farro, fresh Swiss chard, and dried tomatoes. While you’re working on making the filling for these vegetarian stuffed mushrooms, be sure to grill the portobellos to give them a delicious smoky flavor. And it won’t hurt to add a little extra goat cheese to the filling mixture to guarantee that it’s super creamy and tasty.
Farfalle with Mushrooms and Spinach
Fresh mushrooms and pasta go together like peanut butter and jelly. In this dish, meaty mushrooms make this meal hearty enough for supper and delicious enough to make again and again. You’ll also get a healthy serving of veggies when you make this 20-minute recipe, thanks to 4 full cups of fresh spinach.
Mushroom and Kale Lasagna Bake
The next time you make lasagna, skip the ground beef and sausage and stir in sliced mushrooms instead. They’ll make your lasagna just as hearty and delicious, but with the added bonuses of being a little healthier and vegetarian-friendly. This lasagna is easier than most—instead of traditional lasagna noodles, this recipe uses bite-size noodles to cut out any time-consuming layering.
Portobello and Fried Egg Burgers
We’ve always known portobello mushrooms are a mouthwatering, vegetarian-friendly swap for traditional burgers, but this recipe takes it up a notch. We took a cue from other loaded burger recipes and topped off this spectacular sandwich with a fried egg, pickled onions and peppers, and fresh spinach. To speed things up, do some multitasking and cook the eggs while the mushrooms are baking.
Portobello-Spinach Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict, anyone? Instead of serving as a savory swap for meat, the portobello mushrooms in this recipe make a tasty low-carb substitute for traditional English muffins. Top the sautéed mushroom caps with fresh spinach and runny poached eggs, and surprise your friends with this super-delish swap at your next brunch.
Mushroom and Poblano Vegetarian Enchiladas
Nothing makes us happier than coming home to a panful of hot, cheesy enchiladas. This recipe definitely delivers and includes a few swaps to make it vegetarian-friendly. Instead of a meat filling, we used a combination of fresh mushrooms and sautéed tofu, so this recipe still has plenty of protein.
Portobello Fajitas
This recipe is even more delicious than skillet-cooked fajitas because the mushrooms and peppers are grilled instead of sautéed, meaning each bite will have smoky, rich flavor.
Plank-Smoked Portobello Mushrooms
Mushrooms on the grill? Yes, please! These massive portobellos serve as the base for a delicious cheesy veggie filling. Since the mushrooms are cooked on a cedar grilling plank, you won’t see the traditional grill marks, but you’ll know they’re fresh off the grill as soon as you take a tender, smoky bite.
Mushroom-Garlic Pizza
If you always order your pizza with extra mushrooms, this is the recipe for you! You certainly won’t miss sausage, pepperoni, or any other meat since this pizza is packed with both shiitake and cremini mushrooms. And to make this pizza rival anything you’d find at a pizza parlor, we topped it with tons of Gruyère cheese and caramelized garlic.
Smoky Mushroom Stroganoff
Beef stroganoff is a classic dish that’s always difficult to beat, but this yummy mushroom version might have done the trick. Instead of using beef, this recipe is filled to the brim with more than a pound of savory mushrooms. To keep this recipe somewhat like the original, we cooked the mushrooms in a thick and creamy sauce before serving them over egg noodles.
Mushroom Goulash
Make the traditional meat-filled goulash the vegetarian way (still just as delicious!) by subbing in mushrooms for meat. Like any good goulash, this recipe is smothered in a comforting tomato sauce seasoned with paprika and oregano. As an added bonus, this homey meal can be made in your slow cooker—just set it in the morning, let it cook low and slow throughout the day, and walk in the door to an amazing dinner. Easy mushroom recipes don't get much simpler than this!
Macaroni with Mushrooms and Blue Cheese
Make your mac and cheese a little bit heartier by mixing in fresh mushrooms. Once you get a taste of how delicious mushrooms are in this macaroni and cheese, you’ll wonder why you ever added anything else to creamy, cheesy pasta. You can also make this recipe healthier than other mac and cheese meals by mixing in fresh spinach and chopped walnuts.
Portobello-Poblano Tostadas
As this recipe proves, you should never limit yourself when it comes to tostada toppings. Instead of traditional meat and beans, mix things up by trying this portobello mushroom and poblano pepper recipe. Portobellos take the place of meat, while poblano chile peppers add just a touch of heat to each bite.
Portobello Curry with Green Rice
This vegetarian dinner definitely isn’t lacking in flavor. Spicy curry powder gives the dish a powerful punch, while coconut milk makes the fiery sauce creamy and dreamy. And, of course, this recipe is filled to the brim with fresh veggies: cherry tomatoes and a full pound of portobello mushrooms have starring roles.