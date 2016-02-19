Avocado-Yogurt Spaghetti with Veggies
Guac is good, but you know what’s even better? An avocado and Greek yogurt-sauced pasta and a mountain of vibrant veggies in an easy vegetarian dinner you can have on the table in only 30 minutes. Low in calories yet high in flavor, this is one pasta dinner that will convince you eating carbs can be good and good for you.
Texas Spicy Black Bean Chowder
This spicy chowder is about to become your go-to comfort food of the season. Full of potatoes, red bell peppers, black beans, and cheese, it has all the heartiness you crave with a bit of fresh cilantro on top to add freshness.
Butternut Burrito Bowls
The Paleo diet and easy vegetarian recipes need not be mutually exclusive. Our new favorite meal with spiralized veggies features butternut squash noodles, plenty of diced avocado, and fresh summery salsa. Make it heartier (Paleo-compliant) by topping each serving with a fried egg.
Veggie Tostadas with Cauliflower Mash
Next taco night, swap soft shells for tostadas and meat for mash. Steamed cauliflower, sour cream, and chipotle pepper all mixed together add more filling flavor than you’d imagine. Fully vegan? Omit the cheese from this quick vegetarian meal.
Greek Egg Salad Sandwiches
Treat yourself to a brunch-inspired easy vegetarian recipe any time of day. Stuff split croissants with hard-cooked eggs (here’s how to DIY and peel ’em easier than ever) and a tangy olive-infused mayo sauce.
Test Kitchen Tip: For a lighter twist, spoon the egg salad on top of a big bed of leafy greens.
Beans and Greens with Corn Bread Croutons
Score a taste of the South in 25 minutes. To ace this quick and easy vegetarian dinner, punch up canned white beans with tangy onions cooked in red wine and toss in leafy collard greens. Cubes of purchased corn bread crisp in the oven for golden croutons.
Peanut Sauce Noodles with Veggies
For those nights when you need to pull off a meatless meal in minutes, try this peanut veggie bowl. The easy vegetarian recipe combines common on-hand ingredients (pasta, frozen veggies) and a creamy homemade sauce.
Broccoli Rabe Over Polenta
At only 9 calories per cup, broccoli rabe has a long list of health attributes, including high amounts of vitamins A and C and fiber. Complement the bitter green with creamy polenta, bright roasted peppers, and toasty pine nuts. For the ultimate Italian bistro experience, pair the quick vegetarian recipe with some toasted baguette slices (and a glass of white wine, if desired).
Tuscan Bean Soup
This hearty meal proves that getting full-bodied flavor doesn't have to take hours. Reduce the cooking time of this Italian-seasoned easy vegetarian soup recipe with packaged vegetables and canned beans. (Simply swap vegetable broth for chicken broth.)
Roasted Veggies with Arugula Sauce
Roasted veggies in 30 minutes flat? Yes, it’s possible thanks packaged precut veggies. Use them to whip up a well-balanced and easy vegetarian meal by adding only a few more ingredients, including protein-rich quinoa. The minty, lime-spiked sauce makes the meal.
Tofu Stir-Fry with Soba Noodles
Soba noodles (made with buckwheat flour) offer mouthwatering nuttiness to this simple stir-fry. Thanks to the garlic- and ginger-spiced tofu, each serving packs in 21 grams of protein.
Test Kitchen Tip: Stick to low-sodium soy sauce to keep the salt content in check.
Falafel Patty Melt
Not a fan of fried food? Try this easy-peasy skillet-cooked version of the Mediterranean bean-based dish. In addition to cutting down on some of the fat, this recipe gives protein-packed bean patties a vitamin boost with carrots and peas. After heating on the stove, slide the filling into pita bread with a slice of melty Havarti cheese.
Portobello Fajitas
These fajitas will be a hit with your entire crew. The quick vegetarian dinner can be gluten-free if you serve it in corn tortillas. Warm the tortillas of your choosing, then fill with grilled portobello mushrooms and bell peppers. Top with sliced avocado and avocado mayo; then garnish with zippy salsa verde, cilantro, and lime wedges.
Black Bean Cakes with Salsa
This easy vegetarian dinner idea is a piece of cake to make. Toss mashed black beans with corn muffin mix and salsa, then lightly fry for a hearty meatless meal with a Tex-Mex twist. Chili powder adds a touch of heat to the tangy sour cream topping.
Focaccia-Camembert Pizza
Why order delivery when you can have this quick vegetarian meal on the table in 20 minutes? (Psst ... it's way healthier than a slice of the traditional fast food due to its healthy fats from walnuts and loads of antioxidants from tomatoes.) Creamy Camembert cheese and fresh chives make these flatbread pizzas hard to resist.
Smoky Mushroom Stroganoff
Comfort food alert! A creamy mushroom sauce tops egg noodles in this vegetarian twist on a classic Italian favorite. When serving the easy vegetarian dinner, sprinkle with fresh parsley for bright color and fresh flavor.
Greek Quinoa and Avocados
The nuttiness of quinoa makes it a lovely complement to salty feta and creamy avocado. Bonus: It's high in fiber and protein, so this easy vegetarian dinner recipe will satisfy for hours.
Test Kitchen Tip: Toss in a handful of beans or put an egg on it for more filling protein.