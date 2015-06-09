Wake up to a better breakfast. Instead of a bowl of sugary cereal, start your day with this slow cooker Italian vegetarian recipe that practically preps itself overnight. Set and forget the garlicky tomato sauce as you catch some z's. After the alarm sounds, stir in fresh basil, crack in the eggs, and bake for 30 more minutes ... then dig in and dunk away with crusty bread!

