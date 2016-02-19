Healthy Vegetarian Dinner Recipes

February 19, 2016
Searching for a meatless meal? Look no further than our collection of totally delicious (and healthy) vegetarian recipes. Whether you're a die-hard vegetarian or just testing the waters, vegetarian soups, veggie-filled casseroles, and meatless sandwiches will have you enjoying vegetarian recipes without missing meat.
Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

Caprese salad is a vegetarian favorite, and you'll love it even more in sandwich form. The elegant trio of basil, fresh tomato, and mozzarella nestled into crispy wheat bread makes an easy meatless dinner recipe.

Whole Wheat Tortellini with Broccoli

Whole Wheat Tortellini with Broccoli

For a hearty vegetarian dinner, nosh on our Mediterranean-style tortellini. Dotted with olives, white beans, and cherry tomatoes, the cheesy pasta dish is a perfect balance of sweet, salty, and savory.

Stuffed Zucchini with Black Beans, Corn, and Poblano Pepper

Stuffed Zucchini with Black Beans, Corn, and Poblano Pepper

One zucchini, stuffed with veggies and black beans, makes an easy vegetarian dinner for two. Don't forget our favorite part -- the melty Jack cheese.

Four-Cheese Butternut Squash Macaroni and Cheese

Four-Cheese Butternut Squash Macaroni and Cheese

Eating vegetarian is so much more than salads and beans. Enter our ooey, gooey mac and cheese. Made with mashed butternut squash, the vegetarian comfort food is ultracreamy and full of vitamin A.

Curried Couscous with Vegetables

Curried Couscous with Vegetables

Golden curried couscous sets the stage for plump raisins, tender summer squash, and a few sparks of jalapeno. You just might convert meat-eaters with this exciting medley of fruits and vegetables.

Classic Vegetarian Lasgana

Five steps, four cheeses. Need we say more? This vegetarian lasagna is perfect for dinner tonight.

Spiced Tofu Spring Rolls

Spiced Tofu Spring Rolls

Wrap spicy tofu and vibrant veggies in rice paper for an easy-to-make vegetarian recipe. Our tip? Save half the tofu marinade and reuse as a dipping sauce.

Greek Spinach Veggie Burgers

Greek Spinach Veggie Burgers

These juicy veggie burgers feature a fragrant mix of oregano, dill, and garlic. Top with your favorite fresh veggies and a dab of Greek yogurt.

Easy Indian Stew

Easy Indian Stew

Talk about slow cooker magic. After a few hours of simmering, an easy blend of vegetables, spices, and fresh ginger becomes a tantalizing stew as good as your favorite Indian restaurant's offering.

Greek Lentil Pasta

Greek Lentil Pasta

Lentils are high in protein, making them the perfect stand-in for meat in a saucy spaghetti. Made with thyme and olive oil, this vegetarian dinner has bold flavor but is light in calories.

Black Bean Chipotle Burgers

Black Bean Chipotle Burgers

Prepare these vegetarian black bean burgers ahead of time to whip out whenever the occasion calls. Try with either hot or mild salsa, depending on the level of spiciness you prefer.

Farfalle with Mushrooms and Spinach

Farfalle with Mushrooms and Spinach

Mushrooms and spinach add flavor and nutrients to this pasta dish. It will only take you 20 minutes from start to finish.

Mushroom, Asparagus, and Tofu Quiches

Mushroom, Asparagus, and Tofu Quiches

These flavorful vegetarian quiches are packed with fresh produce and have just 108 calories per serving. Serve them for breakfast or, better yet, breakfast for dinner.

Mediterranean Kale and Cannellini Stew with Farro

Mediterranean Kale and Cannellini Stew with Farro

Our kale and white bean stew is full of flavor and is incredibly satisfying. Simply add all the ingredients to the slow cooker, turn it on, and a hearty vegetarian dinner will be ready when you are.

Greek Quinoa and Avocados

Greek Quinoa and Avocados

This mixture of high-protein quinoa, juicy roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, and sliced avocados makes a healthy and colorful vegetarian dinner.

Tomato-Edamame Grilled Cheese

Tomato-Edamame Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese is a classic meatless recipe. Give it a healthy makeover by adding simple ingredients, such as a garlic-soybean spread and tomatoes.

Red Beans and Rice Burgers

Red Beans and Rice Burgers

Let potassium- and protein-packed beans do the heavy lifting in this vegetarian take on a classic dinner idea. Make the veggie burger using red kidney beans, spices, rice, and bread crumbs.

Crispy Chipotle Bean Burritos

Crispy Chipotle Bean Burritos

Using phyllo dough to wrap your burrito offers far fewer carbs and a light, flaky texture. Dunk the vegetarian burritos in sour cream for the perfect combination of cool and hot.

Chili Bean-Stuffed Peppers

Chili Bean-Stuffed Peppers

Our six-ingredient slow cooker meal makes the perfect stress-free dinner. Stuff peppers with spicy veggie-packed rice and let the slow cooker take it from there.

Spinach and Feta Omelet

Spinach and Feta Omelet

Try our 20-minute vegetarian omelet when you're craving something different for dinner. Filled with mushrooms, onions, and spinach, this feta-topped omelet is sure to be a hit.

Ginger-Squash Soup

Ginger-Squash Soup

Butternut squash has only 80 calories a cup but is packed with fiber and vitamins, especially vitamin A. In fact, a cup has more than four times your daily requirement of vitamin A.

Mixed-Bean Cassoulet

Mixed-Bean Cassoulet

Trust us: With three kinds of beans and a slew of vegetables, you won't miss the meat in this vegetarian recipe. For an added health benefit, we used dry beans, which have less sodium than canned.

Minestrone

Minestrone

Slurpworthy minestrone is an elegant meatless recipe. Make our version your own by adding your favorite vegetables or varying the greens, such as freshly chopped chard or kale in place of the spinach.

Salsa, Bean, and Cheese Pizza

Salsa, Bean, and Cheese Pizza

This Tex-Mex pizza uses corn tortillas as the base instead of a carb-loaded pizza crust. It's a quick-fix vegetarian recipe, and it's full of protein from the beans and cheese.

Vegetable Casserole

Vegetable Casserole

Garlic and basil pesto take the stage in this easy slow cooker casserole. Mix with veggies, Italian cheese, and two kinds of beans to make this delicious vegetarian dinner.

