Vegetarian Slow Cooker Recipes Starring Lentils, Beans, and Other Proteins
Lemony Yellow Lentils
Here’s your chance to work lentils into your meal rotation with a mere 20 minutes of prep. Lentils, quinoa, and Greek yogurt blend into a healthful combination of carbs, protein, and fiber. The cooking is done for you (thanks to your slow cooker), the flavoring is simple, and the result is delicious.
Slow Cooker Lentils Bolognese
As long as you skip the Parmesan cheese in this comforting lentil recipe, it fits a vegetarian diet. Chunky veggies and brown lentils combine to look very much like a classic meat-based bolognese sauce. And this vegetarian version tastes just as hearty and keeps you full for hours with its 10 grams of fiber and 17 grams of protein.
Vegetable Garbanzo Bean Curry
Taste a spoonful of this colorful curry and you'll discover an exquisite combination of flavors. Curry powder is here for spice and color. Coconut milk adds a sweet creaminess. And fresh basil contributes a delicate fresh flavor with sweet and savory notes, making it the perfect topper for this slow cooker recipe.
Pumpkin-Kale Calico Bean Stew
The not-so-secret ingredient lending a smooth, thick body to this vegetarian stew is canned pumpkin. An entire can is used in this high-fiber (13 grams!) recipe. This slow cooker vegetarian dish simmers 11 to 12 hours on low, so you can start it before you head to work for the day and come home to a healthy meal. Keep things easy by using a slow cooker liner to make cleanup a snap.
Cauliflower-Corn Tacos with Pico Verde
That's right, you can still enjoy taco night while skipping meat. These veggie-packed tacos eat hearty thanks to full-of-good-fat avocado and generously seasoned cauliflower.
Veggie Chili Verde with Seitan Crumbles and Lager
Two tablespoons of mild chili powder is definitely enough for spice-lovers to delight in this vegetarian chili from the slow cooker. Beans, sweet potatoes, and lager make this a chili with a well-rounded taste experience. The seitan (a high-protein vegetarian food made of cooked wheat gluten), can be replaced with tofu or tempeh, if you prefer.
BBQ Veggie Joes
This slow cooker sandwich is perfect for game day when served in a hoagie bun—or hamburger bun, for that matter. Cook in a slow cooker that totes nicely (like those with clips so the lid can't come off in the car) for a vegetarian tailgate idea.
Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili
Chocolate-flavored syrup adds an intriguing undertone to this delicious three bean chili. Serve with corn bread or whole wheat bread for dipping. This seasoned to perfection, vegetarian chili slow cooker recipe is a complete meal for a cold day, hot day, or any day a chili craving strikes.
Garbanzo Bean-Veggie Pitas with Creamy Avocado Dressing
The slow cooker is our favorite tool for cooking dried beans and legumes. (Bonus: Dried beans are even more budget-friendly than canned beans.) That's how this meatless slow cooker meal starts. Combine the dried beans with onion, garlic, and salt in your slow cooker. Let the crock do its thing, and in four hands-off hours (on high), your garbanzo beans (aka chickpeas) are ready to stuff inside pitas with a creamy spread and ample veggies.
Barley Vegetable Soup
Barley, a whole grain we think is entirely underutilized, is rich in fiber and has loads of health benefits. It absorbs whatever flavor you add, so don’t be afraid to spice things up generously. Use the peppers, onion, and zucchini as listed in this recipe or add the veggies you already have on hand for this easy vegetarian slow cooker recipe.
Italian White Beans with Cauliflower
Our Test Kitchen taste panel loved the flavor of this healthy vegetarian slow cooker recipe, especially how the tomatoes added at the beginning of cook time meld into the broth. Stir in the other half of the tomatoes when cooking time is up for a pretty finish.