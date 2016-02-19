High-Protein Vegetarian Meals the Entire Family Will Enjoy
Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole
Protein: 19 grams per serving
Black beans and pinto beans make this Mexican-themed vegetarian casserole recipe high in protein and fiber (two nutrients that keep you feeling full and satisfied long after the meal is over). Better yet, it’s hearty enough to please meat-eaters, too. It's like a south-of-the-border lasagna!
Orecchiette in Creamed Corn with Wilted Tomatoes and Arugula
Protein: 20 grams per serving
Fresh-off-the-cob sweet corn, grape tomatoes, and pine nuts add a healthy boost to creamy pasta sauce. This high-protein vegetarian meal is ready in just 35 minutes—perfect for nights when you don't want to spend a lot of time cooking. To keep it truly vegetarian, skip the Parmesan cheese or substitute it with another variety that isn’t made with rennet.
Mile-High Meatless Lasagna Pie
Protein: 26 grams per serving
Thanks to layers upon layers of noodles and veggies, you'll never have to skip pasta night again if high protein dinners are your goal. This vegetarian lasagna is high in protein and still has all of our favorite lasagna ingredients—like gooey cheese and creamy ricotta (remember to check that your cheeses are vegetarian).
Spicy Pasta with Sweet Potatoes
Protein: 16 grams per serving
This high-protein, high-fiber dinner in a single dish is creamy, toothsome, and oh-so-satisfying. While the sweet potato roasts in the oven, prep the rest of this vegetarian main dish to expedite getting dinner onto the table.
Tofu Spring Rolls
Protein: 19 grams per serving
Put your rolling skills to the test! These homemade spring rolls require just five ingredients and 20 minutes to make, so you can start dunking them in soy sauce faster than you can call for delivery.
Asparagus Falafel
Protein: 16 grams per serving
Whether you're in need of a quick lunch or a light dinner, these easy vegetarian asparagus pitas are ready to swoop in and save the day. Each falafel patty is loaded with chickpeas, asparagus, and a blend of herbs and spices so you can dig into a high-protein meal that's far from bland.
Creamy Tortellini Soup
Protein: 22 grams per serving
This soup recipe is one of our top-rated with 215 ratings! To keep it easy and quick, this high-protein vegetarian soup leans on a premade white sauce mix and canned evaporated milk for its creaminess. We add tortellini and plenty of veggies to pump up its staying power. For a truly vegetarian soup, skip the Parmesan cheese.
Wild Mushroom Ravioli Skillet Lasagna
Protein: 26 grams per serving
This is one vegetarian casserole recipe that really does have it all: six ingredients, packed with protein, made in one pan, and ready in 25 minutes. If that's not enough, just know that you'll be in love after only one forkful of this super-delish mushroom ravioli. To make it 100% vegetarian, skip the Romano and Parmesan cheeses or find vegetarian-friendly versions.
Tuscan Bean Soup
Protein: 16 grams per serving
This fully vegetarian dinner soup is also conveniently high in protein and fiber for extra staying power. It also leans on convenience ingredients (think: baby carrots, prewashed spinach, canned beans) to make this vegetarian recipe easy, fast, and simple.
Fresh Tomato Pizza with Oregano and Mozzarella
Protein: 17 grams per serving
Slices of fresh, gooey mozzarella cheese provide a hefty dose of protein in this margherita-style vegetarian pizza pie. Add in the arugula for extra vitamins, but leave out the optional prosciutto, of course, to keep this pizza recipe vegetarian.
Grilled Polenta with Mushrooms
Protein: 23 grams per serving
High-in-protein porcini and cremini mushrooms are the ideal topping for grilled polenta, an Italian cornmeal mixture that's typically cooked into savory cakes. This recipe is also rich in fiber and vitamin A, making it an all-around healthy dinner recipe.
Artichoke Flatbread
Protein: 21 grams per serving
Mild artichokes pair perfectly with spinach, goat cheese, and tomato in this easy grilled pizza recipe. Whole wheat naan (an Indian-style flatbread) provides the pizza base, adding nutrients (including a bit of protein) and hearty flavor for the most delicious high-protein vegetarian dish.
Skillet Vegetables on Cheese Toast
Protein: 15 grams per serving
This quick and easy skillet dish delivers double doses of dairy- and plant-powered protein for a high-protein vegetarian meal. Even better? It preps in a flash, coming together in 20 minutes or less!
Mushroom-Garlic Pizza
Protein: 20 grams per serving
Ditch the delivery! This homemade pizza with mushrooms and caramelized garlic will quickly become a favorite. We make this high-protein vegetarian dinner quick by leaning on pre-made dough. But bonus points if you make your own dough—we have recipes for that, too.
Sweet Potato Quesadillas with Cucumber Relish
Protein: 23 grams per serving
These good-for-you quesadillas give a classic Mexican favorite an inventive twist. A jalapeño-enhanced navy bean mixture is layered on top of mashed sweet potatoes, along with spinach and melty cheese. Chopped cucumber and sliced radishes offer a fresh garnish.
Farro-Stuffed Peppers
Protein: 25 grams per serving
Each of these red pepper halves is bursting with good-for-you nutrients from ingredients like summer squash, sweet corn, and high-protein farro, a grain with a slightly nutty flavor. Serve each half as a side dish, or serve two halves for a hearty high protein, vegetarian main dish.
Pesto-Veggie Gyro
Protein: 31 grams per serving
Homemade pesto vinaigrette brings grilled summer veggies (think zucchini and bell peppers) to life in this flavorful high protein vegetarian gyro. Halloumi cheese adds delicious authenticity (and a nice protein punch) to the classic Greek sandwich, yet keeps the recipe vegetarian-friendly.
Grilled Tofu Teriyaki with Spicy Spinach Udon
Protein: 22 grams per serving
Don't think bland when you see tofu. These bean curd patties get an amazing flavor boost with homemade teriyaki sauce. Serve them atop a bed of udon (thick Japanese noodles) and spinach for a well-rounded main dish.
Vegetable-Loaded Pasta Bake
Protein: 15 grams per serving
Whole wheat penne, kale, skim milk, and cheese ensure this gooey vegetarian casserole is a protein powerhouse. Curious what other veggies we packed in for added nutrients? Try cauliflower, corn, celery, peas, and carrots! Skip the Parmesan cheese to make this vegetarian recipe truly veg-friendly.
Black Bean Burgers with Sweet Corn Salsa
Protein: 22 grams per serving
Two protein- and fiber-rich ingredients—black beans and walnuts—form the patty of this delicious veggie burger. You won't miss the meat when you top off this moist patty with our sweet corn salsa: an irresistible combo of corn, tomato, lime juice, and jalapeño. This filling, refreshing vegetarian dinner will satisfy a multitude of palates.
Quinoa Caprese Casserole
Protein: 23 grams per serving
Even if you’ve enjoyed your share of caprese salads, this high-protein caprese vegetarian casserole is one you don’t want to pass over. The classic caprese trio of tomato, basil, and mozzarella still stars in this dish, but gets an extra boost of protein from the quinoa.
Polenta and Black Beans
Protein: 15 grams per serving
This 20-minute recipe is super simple to pull together as it relies on canned beans, canned tomatoes, and preshredded cheese. But it’s packed with good-for-you nutrients: high in protein, brimming with fiber, an ample amount of blood pressure-helping potassium, and low in fat.