Grilled Vegetables Are the Most Delicious Way to Eat Your Veggies

By Laura Denby
Updated March 10, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Andy Lyons
Looking for the best grilled veggies recipe? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite grilled vegetable side dish recipes that are versatile and flavorful. You can serve many of them up in a hurry on busy weeknights or wow a crowd at your next summer gathering. With crisp salads and colorful medleys, these versatile grilled vegetable recipes are great additions to your summer cookouts.
Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Grilled Baby Carrots

Credit: Constantine Poulos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who knew carrots were good veggies for the grill? Let's get to the root of it: Carrots are sweeter when grilled...and even more so when draped in a lush yogurt sauce. Steak rub and pistachio sprinkles punch up this savory-sweet grilled veggie recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Lemon-Veggie Foil Grill Pack

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cauliflower, broccoli rabe, and baby carrots are delightful grilled vegetables. Just wrap them in a foil pack with lemony accents for big, zesty flavor in a small, easy-to-clean package. Best of all, each serving has less than 30 calories.

3 of 22

Grilled Radicchio with Cheese

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooking radicchio on the grill is a fantastic way to mellow out its natural bitterness and add a touch of smoky sweetness. Pair this salad with a grilled steak for an elevated barbecue menu that’s sure to impress even the pickiest guests.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Eggplant Panzanella

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Customize this panzanella recipe with whatever garden vegetables you have on hand to grill. Eggplant, zucchini, or yellow squash are all equally delicious when mixed with fresh tomato slices, creamy mozzarella, and crunchy homemade croutons.

5 of 22

Grilled Asparagus in Dill Butter

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For an ultra-tender grilled vegetable side dish recipe, try this simple showstopper. Everything is better when drizzled with herb butter, and these grilled garden vegetables are no different. Finish with plenty of Parmesan cheese, and even the carnivores in the group will be going back for seconds of this grilled asparagus.

6 of 22

Grilled Summer Artichokes

Credit: Con Poulos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Artichokes might seem intimidating, but these typically-steamed showstoppers actually make good veggies for the grill. You can prep this recipe up to two days in advance and store the artichokes in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Once you’re ready to go, just cook them on the grill for a few minutes before serving at your cookout.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Grilled Fennel and Tomatoes

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You may not immediately think of grilling tomato and fennel, but this crispy, juicy grilled vegetable side dish recipe shouldn’t be overlooked. Made even better with the addition of buttery breadcrumbs, this dish can be enjoyed both hot or cold.

8 of 22

Yellow Squash and Feta Grilled Toast

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Introducing the ultimate (grilled) party crostini—featuring sunny summer squash and arugula on cream cheese-smeared toast. Creamy, cheesy, and crunchy, these grilled appetizers are the perfect dish to serve up while waiting for the main event.

9 of 22

Grilled Broccoli and Orzo

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for the perfect grilled vegetables to add to your side dish repertoire? Try broccoli. Although typically steamed or sautéed, broccoli gets extra crispy on the grill and takes on a totally different charred, smoky flavor. This grilled broccoli with orzo recipe is fresh, vibrant, and hearty enough to enjoy as a vegetarian main dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Grilled Corn with Smoky Lime Butter

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Smoked paprika mixes with zesty lime and butter for a delectable addition to classic grilled corn on the cob. It’s no secret that corn is the perfect grilled vegetable, but this recipe takes the flavor profile to an entirely different level. Want to save your fingers from dripping butter? Use easy-to-grab corn holders.

Buy It: OXO Corn Holders ($11, Target)

11 of 22

Grilled Okra and Tomatoes

Credit: Constatine Poulos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The beauty of okra? It soaks up the deliciousness of its sidekicks. Pair it with garlicky cherry tomatoes and a zesty lemon aioli for your next patio party.

Related: Fresh Tomato Recipes That Showcase the Versatility of Summer Star

12 of 22

Grilled Potato Slices

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We all love roasted potatoes, but it’s time the timeless side dish got a makeover. Fire up russet, red, and sweet potatoes on the grill, then top with capers and sun-dried tomatoes. A dunk in DIY crème fraîche gives them a creamy cooldown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Grilled Baby Veggies with Arugula-Mint Pesto Sauce

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grilled garden vegetables pack big flavor in this delicious grilled baby veggie recipe. Allow them to marinate in a savory pesto made with fresh arugula, mint, pine nuts, and Parmesan, then grill to crispy perfection.

14 of 22

Grilled Vegetable and Mozzarella Ensalada

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dig into a gorgeous layered salad made with Italian veggies and fresh mozzarella cheese. Four different vegetables marinate in a tangy pear-infused vinaigrette, then take on delicious tenderness and flavor on the grill. When ready to serve, opt for a clear bowl to really showcase the layers of beautiful summer vegetables and their vibrant colors.

15 of 22

Grilled Romaine Panzanella

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mix up your salad routine with a quick and easy dish that boasts grilled romaine, cherry tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, and savory bacon all drizzled in a red wine vinaigrette. Serve alongside your favorite grilled protein (like chicken or steak) for an easy weeknight meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Grilled Romaine Salad with Tomato and Corn Tumble

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Romaine hearts take on just the right amount of tenderness and smoky flavor after a quick stint on the grill. Topped with more of your favorite grilled garden vegetables, this nutrient-packed side dish healthfully balances a protein-packed entrée.

17 of 22

Elote Asado

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This classic summer side dish gets a much-needed upgrade with Mexican-inspired flavors like cilantro, ancho chile, and lime. Brushing a butter-lime mixture onto the corn during grilling and sprinkling with a chile-cilantro seasoning adds tremendous flavor to this summertime standby.

18 of 22

Grilled Asparagus Soup with Chile Croutons

Credit: Con Poulos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When spring rolls around, we often have more asparagus than we know what to do with. This year, toss it on the grill! After it’s crispy, simmer the crisp grilled asparagus with sautéed onions, then grab your immersion blender and puree it all together for a unique and delicious bisque. Homemade sriracha croutons add a touch of heat.

Buy It: Breville Immersion Blender ($100, Sur la Table)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Southwestern Stuffed Roasted Peppers

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a healthy, veggie-loaded dinner, dig into these grilled stuffed peppers. Brimming with shrimp, vegetables, and corn bread stuffing, they’re filling and packed with flavor. Alfredo sauce and cilantro add a fresh and creamy finish.

20 of 22

Grilled Arugula Bruschetta

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Appetizers are a must at any party and this grilled arugula bruschetta recipe is so easy and impressive you’ll be making it all summer long. Layer roasted garlic, creamy mozzarella, and zippy arugula on toasted Italian bread, then grill. Each slice is topped with basil pesto for indulgent flavor.

21 of 22

Margarita Grilled Corn

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bring margarita-inspired flavors to the table in a new way with a fun spin on grilled corn (don’t worry, you can bring classic margaritas, too.) A mixture of melted butter, chile powder, lime salt, and fresh lime juice jazzes up each serving of this elevated grilled vegetable side dish recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Zucchini Boats with Bacon Gremolata

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Crispy bacon gremolata with Parmesan cheese makes the perfect filling for tender grilled zucchini boats. Thanks to salty bacon and cheese, this side dish tastes hearty and indulgent. Prefer to keep these vegetarian? No problem—try this walnut-stuffed version instead.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Laura Denby