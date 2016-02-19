Grilled Vegetables Are the Most Delicious Way to Eat Your Veggies
Grilled Baby Carrots
Who knew carrots were good veggies for the grill? Let's get to the root of it: Carrots are sweeter when grilled...and even more so when draped in a lush yogurt sauce. Steak rub and pistachio sprinkles punch up this savory-sweet grilled veggie recipe.
Lemon-Veggie Foil Grill Pack
Cauliflower, broccoli rabe, and baby carrots are delightful grilled vegetables. Just wrap them in a foil pack with lemony accents for big, zesty flavor in a small, easy-to-clean package. Best of all, each serving has less than 30 calories.
Grilled Radicchio with Cheese
Cooking radicchio on the grill is a fantastic way to mellow out its natural bitterness and add a touch of smoky sweetness. Pair this salad with a grilled steak for an elevated barbecue menu that’s sure to impress even the pickiest guests.
Eggplant Panzanella
Customize this panzanella recipe with whatever garden vegetables you have on hand to grill. Eggplant, zucchini, or yellow squash are all equally delicious when mixed with fresh tomato slices, creamy mozzarella, and crunchy homemade croutons.
Grilled Asparagus in Dill Butter
For an ultra-tender grilled vegetable side dish recipe, try this simple showstopper. Everything is better when drizzled with herb butter, and these grilled garden vegetables are no different. Finish with plenty of Parmesan cheese, and even the carnivores in the group will be going back for seconds of this grilled asparagus.
Grilled Summer Artichokes
Artichokes might seem intimidating, but these typically-steamed showstoppers actually make good veggies for the grill. You can prep this recipe up to two days in advance and store the artichokes in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Once you’re ready to go, just cook them on the grill for a few minutes before serving at your cookout.
Grilled Fennel and Tomatoes
You may not immediately think of grilling tomato and fennel, but this crispy, juicy grilled vegetable side dish recipe shouldn’t be overlooked. Made even better with the addition of buttery breadcrumbs, this dish can be enjoyed both hot or cold.
Yellow Squash and Feta Grilled Toast
Introducing the ultimate (grilled) party crostini—featuring sunny summer squash and arugula on cream cheese-smeared toast. Creamy, cheesy, and crunchy, these grilled appetizers are the perfect dish to serve up while waiting for the main event.
Grilled Broccoli and Orzo
Looking for the perfect grilled vegetables to add to your side dish repertoire? Try broccoli. Although typically steamed or sautéed, broccoli gets extra crispy on the grill and takes on a totally different charred, smoky flavor. This grilled broccoli with orzo recipe is fresh, vibrant, and hearty enough to enjoy as a vegetarian main dish.
Grilled Corn with Smoky Lime Butter
Smoked paprika mixes with zesty lime and butter for a delectable addition to classic grilled corn on the cob. It’s no secret that corn is the perfect grilled vegetable, but this recipe takes the flavor profile to an entirely different level. Want to save your fingers from dripping butter? Use easy-to-grab corn holders.
Grilled Okra and Tomatoes
The beauty of okra? It soaks up the deliciousness of its sidekicks. Pair it with garlicky cherry tomatoes and a zesty lemon aioli for your next patio party.
Grilled Potato Slices
We all love roasted potatoes, but it’s time the timeless side dish got a makeover. Fire up russet, red, and sweet potatoes on the grill, then top with capers and sun-dried tomatoes. A dunk in DIY crème fraîche gives them a creamy cooldown.
Grilled Baby Veggies with Arugula-Mint Pesto Sauce
Grilled garden vegetables pack big flavor in this delicious grilled baby veggie recipe. Allow them to marinate in a savory pesto made with fresh arugula, mint, pine nuts, and Parmesan, then grill to crispy perfection.
Grilled Vegetable and Mozzarella Ensalada
Dig into a gorgeous layered salad made with Italian veggies and fresh mozzarella cheese. Four different vegetables marinate in a tangy pear-infused vinaigrette, then take on delicious tenderness and flavor on the grill. When ready to serve, opt for a clear bowl to really showcase the layers of beautiful summer vegetables and their vibrant colors.
Grilled Romaine Panzanella
Mix up your salad routine with a quick and easy dish that boasts grilled romaine, cherry tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, and savory bacon all drizzled in a red wine vinaigrette. Serve alongside your favorite grilled protein (like chicken or steak) for an easy weeknight meal.
Grilled Romaine Salad with Tomato and Corn Tumble
Romaine hearts take on just the right amount of tenderness and smoky flavor after a quick stint on the grill. Topped with more of your favorite grilled garden vegetables, this nutrient-packed side dish healthfully balances a protein-packed entrée.
Elote Asado
This classic summer side dish gets a much-needed upgrade with Mexican-inspired flavors like cilantro, ancho chile, and lime. Brushing a butter-lime mixture onto the corn during grilling and sprinkling with a chile-cilantro seasoning adds tremendous flavor to this summertime standby.
Grilled Asparagus Soup with Chile Croutons
When spring rolls around, we often have more asparagus than we know what to do with. This year, toss it on the grill! After it’s crispy, simmer the crisp grilled asparagus with sautéed onions, then grab your immersion blender and puree it all together for a unique and delicious bisque. Homemade sriracha croutons add a touch of heat.
Southwestern Stuffed Roasted Peppers
For a healthy, veggie-loaded dinner, dig into these grilled stuffed peppers. Brimming with shrimp, vegetables, and corn bread stuffing, they’re filling and packed with flavor. Alfredo sauce and cilantro add a fresh and creamy finish.
Grilled Arugula Bruschetta
Appetizers are a must at any party and this grilled arugula bruschetta recipe is so easy and impressive you’ll be making it all summer long. Layer roasted garlic, creamy mozzarella, and zippy arugula on toasted Italian bread, then grill. Each slice is topped with basil pesto for indulgent flavor.
Margarita Grilled Corn
Bring margarita-inspired flavors to the table in a new way with a fun spin on grilled corn (don’t worry, you can bring classic margaritas, too.) A mixture of melted butter, chile powder, lime salt, and fresh lime juice jazzes up each serving of this elevated grilled vegetable side dish recipe.
Zucchini Boats with Bacon Gremolata
Crispy bacon gremolata with Parmesan cheese makes the perfect filling for tender grilled zucchini boats. Thanks to salty bacon and cheese, this side dish tastes hearty and indulgent. Prefer to keep these vegetarian? No problem—try this walnut-stuffed version instead.