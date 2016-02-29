Shake up some margaritas and prepare to dive into a vegan taco night that tastes just as good as (maybe even better than!) all fiesta feasts you’ve had before. A poblano chile, cumin, and coriander seasoning flavors the plant-based meat just as it does in your favorite taco recipe so you won’t notice there’s zero beef. This Meatless Monday idea turns up the flavor volume even more with almonds, green olives, and potatoes—all elements inspired by picadillo, a classic dish in many Latin American countries.