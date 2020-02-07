5-Ingredient Vegetarian Recipes That Prove Meat-Free Can Be Flavorful

Going meat-free need not be stressful. You likely already have butter, oil, salt, and pepper on hand, so each of these 5-ingredients-or-fewer vegetarian dinner recipes packs a surprisingly huge amount of good taste and nutrition in their slim total of necessary components.

So hit the supermarket express lane (or think ahead and make a tiny order via e-grocery) to stock up; you’ll likely have plenty of room to grab what you don’t already own to make a week’s-worth of these easy 5-ingredient vegetarian recipes.

Original Pizza Margherita

Number of Ingredients: Five

Pizza night, done light—on the required items, not the flavor. Inspired by a traditional margherita pizza, this 5-ingredient vegetarian dinner recipe keeps the toppings classic with just tomatoes, basil, garlic, and mozzarella. Add a side salad and an Italian dessert, if you please, and a family-friendly feast is all set.

Easy Vegetarian Chili

Number of Ingredients: Five

You’re about to be bowled over by how much flavor you can coax out of chili beans, tomatoes, onions, ground meat substitute, and chili powder. And after just 10 minutes of prep time! The flavors of this chili recipe amplify in your slow cooker as you go about your day, so a hearty and healthful 5-ingredient vegetarian recipe is waiting for you come dinnertime.

Orecchiette with Ricotta and Chard Pan Sauce

Number of Ingredients: Four

Meet the most grown-up mac and cheese entrée you’ll ever sink your fork into. This 5-ingredient dinner, vegetarian-style, offers plenty of nutrition (from the vitamin A-loaded Swiss chard) and creamy, ricotta-coated pasta. If you prefer a punch of spice, sprinkle your serving with a pinch of crushed red pepper.

Grilled Cheese and Fruit Sandwich

Number of Ingredients: Five

After just one bite, you’ll understand why this 5-ingredient vegetarian meal has earned five stars from BH&G home cooks. Two slices of thick-cut bread are slathered with butter and sandwiched with fig jam, sliced pear, and melty cheese—talk about an irresistible 20-minute meal. For crunch and a satisfying salty element, toss in a spoonful or two of chopped pecans or sliced almonds alongside the fruit.

Artichoke Flatbread

Number of Ingredients: Five

Think fresh with a garden-inspired flatbread. Pile a whole wheat naan high with chopped artichokes, spinach leaves, diced tomatoes, and crumbled goat cheese. Then add it to the grill for just 4 minutes for a lightning-fast 5-ingredient vegetarian dish.

Lemon-Basil Pasta

Number of Ingredients: Four

Find out just how easy it can be to make 5-ingredient vegetarian dinners with this pasta recipe as your benchmark. Four ingredients that require virtually zero prep (you only have to wash your lemon and basil and cut the lemon in half) get ready in 25 minutes in this weeknight dinner we can all get behind.

Buttery Celery Tortellini

Number of Ingredients: Three

We’re calling it: Celery is making a comeback! If you’re feeling extra-cheesy, transform into this fewer-than-5-ingredient vegetarian casserole. By the bowl or by the casserole, be sure to garnish with fresh chives just before serving.