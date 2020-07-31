6 Zucchini Boats to Use Up Your Summer Squash

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The bountiful zucchini crop in your garden makes it easy (and affordable) to add a nutritious entrée or side to the table. And while zoodles and zucchini bread are classic ways to use up your harvest, we are also big fans of zucchini boats (aka stuffed zucchini). All you have to do is slice your zucchini lengthwise, stuff it, and bake or grill it. Thanks to zucchini's mild flavor, it's easy to load it up with your favorite fillings like meats, veggies, or cheeses. Here are some of the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen's best zucchini boat recipes to help get you started.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

Zucchini Boats with Bacon Gremolata

This zucchini boat recipe starts with a delicious lemon and oil coating before going on the grill ($109, The Home Depot) for a nice char. After the zucchini is cooked, it's stuffed with a homemade gremolata filling and cooked until the cheese is melted. Gremolata is just a fancy term for a sauce that's usually made of herbs, lemon zest, and garlic. Here we've amped up that fancy garnish with plenty of crispy bacon! It's so good, you'll probably want to save this recipe just to top everything with it.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

Chicken and Tomato-Stuffed Zucchini

Need a low-carb dinner option? This is the stuffed zucchini recipe for you. Along with your garden-fresh tomatoes, choose whatever in-season veggies you've got on hand to complete this keto-friendly recipe. We used Mediterranean seasoning ($7, The Spice House), but feel free to change it up with your favorite spice blend.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

Street-Style Corn Stuffed Zucchini

Fans of Mexican-style street corn will love this creative take on the zucchini boat. Give those veggies some nice grill marks before you stuff them with that creamy corn mixture. A sprinkle of paprika gives it a nice, colorful finish, but you could also opt for some elote seasoning for a bit more kick.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

Zucchini Ripiene al Forno (Baked Stuffed Zucchini)

This Italian-named dish stuffs zucchini boats with not just one, but two types of mushrooms (cremini and porcini). The protein-packed mushrooms in this baked zucchini recipe would make this a hearty vegetarian meal option or a side for your grilled chicken.

Salmon-Stuffed Zucchini

This easy-to-prep recipe uses packaged salmon, so no need to worry about pre-cooking your fish. Oh, and you only need a few minutes in the broiler to get this quick dinner on the table in no time. If your zucchini are extra-large rather than the slim size called for, you can still make this dish by cutting them in half and stuffing.

Stuffed Zucchini with Black Beans, Corn, and Poblano Pepper

Stuffing your zucchini boats with black beans and fresh veggies makes this the perfect vegetarian meal option. We've also refrained from adding any salt to this easy recipe to keep it diabetic-friendly or for anyone trying to limit their sodium intake.