Spaghetti Squash Recipes
Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Meatballs
If you've ever doubted that roasted spaghetti squash can be as satisfying as pasta, try this recipe! The mildly flavored squash strands will easily gratify your pasta cravings when served alongside these hearty red-sauced meatballs.
Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
This spaghetti squash casserole offers everything you love in a lasagna: zesty Italian red sauce and melty cheese, but with squash instead of pasta. Hearty mushrooms add meatiness to the otherwise meatless spaghetti squash lasagna recipe.
Mediterranean Halibut with Spaghetti Squash
In your quest for healthy spaghetti squash recipes, this one is definitely worth a look! Firm halibut is poached in a lively tomato, mushroom, and olive sauce for a main-dish spaghetti squash recipe that weighs in under 300 calories.
Two-Tomato, Herb, and Asiago Spaghetti Squash
This recipe for spaghetti squash can be made in your slow cooker -- and it's healthful to boot! You'll love the way the snipped basil and parsley add unmistakable freshness to the bright, satisfying side dish.
How to Cook Spaghetti Squash
Baked Spaghetti Squash with Chili
Because baked spaghetti squash resembles pasta, many recipes for it call on Italian flavorings. Here, you'll find that baked spaghetti squash also tastes great with the big, bold flavors of a Tex-Mex chili.
Arugula Pesto with Spaghetti Squash
Don't you just love healthy spaghetti squash recipes that can stand in for your favorite pasta dishes? In this satisfying case in point, the super-fresh basil-arugula pesto tops spaghetti squash for a low-calorie alternative to regular pasta.
Zesty Meat Sauce with Spaghetti Squash
In this spaghetti squash recipe, the squash is roasted with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. They bring extra color, texture, and nutrients to the healthful meat-sauce dish.
Baked Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, red sauce, and cheese -- sound familiar? Indeed, if you're a fan of pizza, but you're trying to cut down on carbs, you'll love the flavors of this spaghetti squash casserole.
Spaghetti Squash with Chicken and Mushroom Sauce
Spaghetti squash recipes like this one can satisfy cravings for big, bold flavors while keeping you on track with your goals to eat well. With around 42 calories per cup, baked spaghetti squash is a low-calorie alternative to regular spaghetti, which has 196 calories per cup!
Jeweled Spaghetti Squash
Yes, red-sauced spaghetti squash recipes are wonderful, but sometimes it's nice to let other flavors star! Here, a splash of orange juice plus dried cherries and walnuts show how versatile the squash really is!
PS: While you can make the squash in the microwave, you'll also find a baked spaghetti squash recipe alternative, too.
Pesto Burgers with Spaghetti Squash
This recipe for spaghetti squash might just become your go-to summer burger! And the squash makes a flavorful, colorful salad for the pesto burgers when tossed with grilled peppers and onions and white wine balsamic vinegar.
Spaghetti Squash "Pasta" with Marinara Sauce
In this classic spaghetti squash recipe, the mild-flavored squash strands get topped with a bright, zippy marinara sauce. It's a great meatless Monday recipe!
Gluten Free Mini Pizzas with Spaghetti Squash Crusts
Lots of spaghetti squash recipes show you how to use the squash as a pasta stand-in, but how about using it as a pizza crust? It works, because the mild flavor of baked spaghetti squash makes it a terrific "blank slate" for all your favorite pizza toppings.
Spaghetti Squash with Tomatoes and Olives
Hungry? Whole grain pasta boosts the filling factor in this spaghetti squash recipe, while Italian-seasoned tomatoes, green olives, raisins, and feta cheese pack in the flavor.