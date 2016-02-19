Roasted Vegetables That Will Have You Craving More Veggies
Crispy Parmesan-Roasted Butternut Squash
Though roasted root vegetables are widely enjoyed in the fall, this roasted vegetable side dish is a delicious option any time of year. Heck, you can even toss in some risotto to turn this side dish recipe into a full meal.
Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Not sold on Brussels sprouts? Good thing everyone loves bacon! The combination of smoky bacon, sweet balsamic and oven-roasted vegetables is sure to impress even the pickiest of eaters.
Roasted Sweets and Greens
An elegant dressing of cider vinegar, fresh garlic, and peppery arugula balances the deliciously roasted sweet potatoes in this tasty side dish. Add hazelnuts for unexpected crunch and buttery richness.
Indian-Spiced Roasted Peas
Let peas be the star of the show for once with this roasted vegetable side dish recipe. Curry spice helps these unassuming peas step into the spotlight in delightfully flavorful way. Yogurt, mint, and garam masala make a simple, yet impressive dip.
Roasted Butternut Squash Filled with Port-Soaked Fruit
Roasted vegetables taste even better when paired with the sweetness of dried fruit. Complement the mild, earthy flavor of butternut squash with a sophisticated port wine sauce. The richness of the sauce brings out the juicy sweet flavors of dried cherries and apricots in this roasted vegetable recipe that'll earn "wows".
Roasted Vegetables with Fresh Mozzarella
What’s better than easy roasted vegetables? Easy roasted vegetables with melted mozzarella cheese! If you’re not a fan of asparagus, no worries. This recipe can be easily adjusted to use green beans instead.
Roasted Radishes with Chive Vinaigrette
This bold and flavorful roasted vegetable recipe highlights the subtle zest of radishes roasted to perfection in a sheet pan. A light vinaigrette gives this side the perfect touch of flavor, while roasting the radishes gives them a color that will star on any dinner table.
Spice and Honey Roasted Carrots
An aromatic mix of spices—including coriander, cumin, and sesame—adds intoxicating flavor to this roasted root vegetable recipe. A hint of sweetness from roasting the carrots with a drizzle of honey complements the delicious spice blend.
Roasted Vegetables and Chickpeas
Looking for a roasted root vegetable recipe that’s hearty enough to enjoy as a main meal? Try this vegetable side dish that’s packed with earthy flavor. The natural sweetness of carrots, sweet potatoes, and red potatoes are showcased by roasting these veggies with chickpeas and a homemade brown sugar-rosemary dressing.
Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash
A hint of maple gives acorn squash even more sweetness in this easy roasted vegetables recipe. Serve alongside your favorite protein or top with crumbled feta and enjoy all on its own.
Roasted Acorn Squash and Beet Salad
Not only do the acorn squash and beets take on a full-bodied boost of flavor when roasted, but these root vegetables also add instant heartiness to a simple green salad. Tie it all together with the sweet-yet-savory maple-mustard dressing drizzled on top. A show-stopping addition to any meal, the colors in this roasted vegetable salad recipe look particularly impressive when served on a clean, white platter.
Pan-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Butter, thyme, rosemary, and garlic spice up this pan-roasted vegetables recipe. Brussels sprouts get quickly blanched then seared in a heavy skillet, making for a perfectly caramelized and tender side dish.
Roasted Cabbage with Olive Tapenade
You've never seen cabbage like this. Shallot slices, garlic, and olive tapenade transform the leafy green into a crunchy appetizer in this oven-roasted vegetable recipe. Not an olive lover? No problem! Swap the tapenade for dried tomato pesto.
Roasted Radishes with Orange Vinaigrette
Looking for an easy roasted vegetable recipe to really impress guests? Orange and honey lend radishes a subtly sweet flavor that'll please a crowd. Your dinner guests will never guess you only used five ingredients to make this delicious dish!
Roasted Sage Fingerling Potatoes
How could we talk about our best roasted vegetables recipes without mentioning potatoes? Yes, we love mashed, baked, and scalloped potatoes, but we're currently obsessed with these roasted fingerlings. Their beautiful colors make this the perfect side for a fancy spread.
Roasted Cabbage with Pears
If you've never tried cabbage and pears, you should. Now’s your chance to give it a go. The combination of savory and sweet is elevated even more in this oven-roasted vegetable recipe, thanks to the addition of lemon juice and blue cheese.
Panko Roasted Asparagus
When you're craving a salty basket of fries, try this roasted vegetable recipe instead. The mayo-dijon mixture packs tons of flavor, and the bread crumbs add a delightful crunch.
Roasted Tomato-Bread Toss
Enhance the natural sweetness in tomatoes and release their flavorful juices with this balsamic roasted vegetable recipe! Just like panzanella salad (but better because it's roasted), simply toss roasted tomatoes, olives, and torn bread with oil and vinegar, then serve.
Skillet Salt-Roasted Potatoes
Four ingredients are all you need for this roasted vegetable side dish recipe: new potatoes, kosher salt, fennel seeds, and olive oil. These lightly seasoned roasted potatoes make a delicious addition to any weeknight meal.
Roasted Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Salad
Combine the best that fall has to offer in one roasted vegetable recipe: dried cranberries, nuts, and roasted winter veggies are lightly spiced with maple syrup, cinnamon, and nutmeg in this delicious roasted side dish recipe.
Parmesan-Roasted Cauliflower
Turn everyone at the table into cauliflower lovers! This roasted vegetable recipe uses garlic, Parmesan cheese, and panko crumbs to turn basic roasted cauliflower into a vegetable Parmesan bake recipe you can't get enough of.
Quinoa with Roasted Beets and Thyme Vinaigrette
For a hearty grain bowl that will fill you up, try this roasted root vegetable recipe. Protein-packed quinoa combines with earthy roasted beets in this healthy and hearty meal. Make it vegan by swapping pitted Kalamata olives in for the cheese.
Crock-Roasted Root Vegetables
Who knew you could roast your veggies in a slow cooker? This roasted vegetable medley does just that with butternut squash, beets, new potatoes, turnips, and carrots. The best part? This easy recipe lets you get out of the kitchen, so there’s no need to babysit your veggies.
Skillet-Roasted Vegetables
Skillet-roasted new and sweet potatoes are marinated with lemon juice and beet greens to make up this roasted root vegetable recipe. The perfect side dish for any protein, serve this colorful one-pan dish with chicken, beef or fish.
