Quick and Healthy Green Bean Recipes
Two-Tone Green Bean Salad with Hazelnuts and Parmesan
Now here’s a healthy green bean side dish you’d never guess is healthy. Healthy fats from olive oil and hazelnuts add indulgence to the bean recipe. But we added just enough of those richer ingredients to the veggies to keep each serving around 100 calories—and totally delicious.
Green Beans with Sage and Shiitake Mushrooms
Elegant enough to be a holiday side dish but fast enough for a weeknight side, this fresh green bean recipe is here for any dinner need! Meaty mushrooms add delicious contrast to the fresh beans, and fresh sage adds a touch of sophistication. Who knew such an easy recipe could be full of such complex flavors?
Spicy Green Stir-Fry with Peanuts
Be sure you've got your ingredients prepped, because once you start cooking, this veggie side dish comes together FAST! And boy, it certainly makes sure you get your greens for the day. Green beans, green pepper, edamame, and bok choy create a healthy recipe full of textures and flavors. Asian flavors from teriyaki and ginger, plus crunchy, salty notes from peanuts make this a vegetable recipe everyone can get behind. You might as well double the recipe—folks will want seconds.
Green Bean and Celery Salad
Simple ingredients combine to create this flavor-packed, healthy green bean salad recipe. It’s all about adding bold flavors like fresh parsley and lime juice to elevate greens beans and celery. Bonus, nothing in this recipe needs to be refrigerated, so you can double it to guarantee leftovers for a summer potluck, and kiss worries about rushing it back to a refrigerator goodbye.
Green Beans with Almonds
Here it is, the green bean recipe everyone loves: green beans with almonds (what, you thought it was going to be a green bean casserole? Yeah, people love that, too, but it’s not as fast or as healthy)! We added a bit of fresh parsley and lemon zest to really amp up the fresh factor and make this healthy green bean recipe stand out from the others.
One-Pot Green Beans Nicoise
All the colors in this veggie side dish hint at the many wonderful flavors and textures waiting in each bite. Starchy potatoes, pungent olives, garlicky shallot, snappy green beans, juicy tomatoes, and a bright, fresh dressing team up to create your new favorite side dish. With 133 calories, 5 grams of fiber, and even a few grams of protein it’s a healthy recipe you’ll make again and again.
Sesame Green Beans with Teriyaki Glaze
This best-loved green bean recipe MIGHT take you a bit longer than 30 minutes start to finish, depending on how quickly you chop veggies. But once you've trimmed the beans, sliced the mushrooms, and grated the ginger its really only a matter of dump, stir, and cook about 5 minutes. The extra prep pays off in taste and the "mmm's" about to come from everyone who eats it.
Warm Sea Salt- and-Vinegar Green Bean Salad
Sea salt and vinegar fans, your quest for the best green bean recipe is over! Even if you weren't actually on a quest, this healthy side dish is a game changer. Ample vinegar, a dash of sugar, a good dose of sea salt and just a hint of cayenne pepper take ho-hum green beans to, "holy cow, these are really good, what did you do to these?" green beans. Oh yeah, you can also make this green bean recipe a day ahead.
Green Beans with Basil and Mint
Hello, speedy, super-fresh side dish! With just one pan and 20 minutes you can whip up this double veggie and double herb green bean side dish to go with virtually any entrée. The bright, fresh flavors balance a meaty or starchy main dish deliciously.
Lemony Green Beans and Arugula
Get a double dose of green veggies with this arugula and green bean combo. Peppery arugula is tempered by slightly wilting in oil and garlic with a bit of citrus to pair deliciously with slightly sweet, fresh green beans.
Parsleyed Green Beans
If you’ve got parsley and green beans on hand, we can virtually guarantee you’ve got everything else you need for this quick green bean recipe (the rest is just butter, garlic, salt, and pepper). This recipe cooks up fast, but you can partially make it a day ahead and chill to get it on the table even faster.
Farm-Style Green Beans
Just like most things, this green bean recipe is better with bacon! Don’t worry, we added just enough to make this healthy recipe feel indulgent while staying under 150 calories and offering 3 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein. It’s a win-win.
Green Beans with Toasted Panko
Add a little crunch to your green beans with some seasoned, toasted bread crumbs. This recipe takes a tad longer than some of the others here, but only because they roast (hands off for you) for 20 minutes to give you that delicious charred flavor. This will quickly become one of the most requested side dishes in your home.